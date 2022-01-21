Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Rolex 24: WTR leads Acura 1-2 in opening practice at Daytona
IMSA / Roar Before the 24 Practice report

Rolex 24: Blomqvist puts Meyer Shank Racing on top in FP2

By:

Tom Blomqvist, in his first event for Meyer Shank Racing, made his presence felt with a late surge to the top of the times in second practice.

Rolex 24: Blomqvist puts Meyer Shank Racing on top in FP2

Lapping the course in 1min34.351sec, Blomqvist eclipsed by over three-tenths of a second the best efforts of Filipe Albuquerque in the similar Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 that had led opening practice.

Next up was impressive Daytona debutant, reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou in the #01 Cadillac DPi-V.R of Chip Ganassi Racing, which headed the sister car of #02 fulltimer Earl Bamber by just three hundredths.

This pair were more than four-tenths of a second clear of the next best Caddy, the JDC Miller MotorSports machine driven by Tristan Vautier, while Tristan Nunez and Jimmie Johnson were sixth and seventh.

Rene Rast headed LMP2 in the G-Drive Racing by APR Oreca, within two tenths of slowest DPi time, and less than 1.6sec off Blomqvist’s top time. Fabio Scherer of High Class Racing was next up , ahead of Mikkel Jensen in one of PR1 Mathiasen Mtoorsport’s cars, and Louis Deletraz of Tower Motorsport.

IndyCar stars Rinus VeeKay of Racing Team Nederland, and Colton Herta in the DragonSpeed entry were fifth and eighth respectively.

Malthe Jacobsen propelled Sean Creech Motorsport’s Ligier to the top of LMP3, a couple of tenths faster than CORE autosport’s reliable ace Colin Braun. Felipe Fraga in the Riley Motosports car was third, narrowly edging Gabby Chaves in the Andretti Autosport car. The fastest Duqueine driver was fifth, namely Ugo de Wilde in the Muehlner Motorsports entry.

Unlike in FP1, a GTD Pro car topped the GT times, Mirko Bortolotti lapping his TR3 Racing Lamborghini Huracan in 1min46.516sec, one tenth faster than the fastest GTD car, the Sun Energy 1 Mercedes-AMG GT3 piloted by Raffaele Marciello.

Matthieu Jaminet slotted the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R into third fastest (second in GTD Pro) while Winward Racing’s Mikael Grenier and Alegra Motorsports’ Maxi Goetz were next in a pair of Mercedes.

Laurens Vanthoor’s best effort in the KCMG Porsche left him third in GTD Pro, chased by Crucial Motorsports’ McLaren 720S and Magnus Racing’s Aston Martin Vantage.

Third practice begins at 10am local (Eastern) time.

Read Also:

 

shares
comments

Related video

Rolex 24: WTR leads Acura 1-2 in opening practice at Daytona
Previous article

Rolex 24: WTR leads Acura 1-2 in opening practice at Daytona
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Rolex 24: WTR leads Acura 1-2 in opening practice at Daytona Roar Before the 24
IMSA

Rolex 24: WTR leads Acura 1-2 in opening practice at Daytona

Losing gives you a bit more fight, says fired-up Dixon
IndyCar

Losing gives you a bit more fight, says fired-up Dixon

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Rolex 24: Blomqvist puts Meyer Shank Racing on top in FP2
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24: Blomqvist puts Meyer Shank Racing on top in FP2

Rolex 24: WTR leads Acura 1-2 in opening practice at Daytona
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24: WTR leads Acura 1-2 in opening practice at Daytona

Gidley to race at Daytona eight years after huge Rolex 24 shunt
IMSA Others IMSA Others

Gidley to race at Daytona eight years after huge Rolex 24 shunt

Zurlinden joins Porsche & Audi LMDh supplier Multimatic
IMSA IMSA

Zurlinden joins Porsche & Audi LMDh supplier Multimatic

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.