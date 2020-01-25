Rolex 24: 2020 Daytona 24 Hours is go!
The 58th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona has begun, with Mazda’s Oliver Jarvis leading the 38-car field from pole position in his Mazda Team Joest RT24-P DPi.
A strong challenge for overall honours is expected to come from reigning Rolex 24 winners Cadillac, while Acura chases its first win here for the ARX-05 that won the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship last season.
In GTLM, Porsche is the clear favourite, but many eyes are on the debut of the Corvette C8.R.
The most wide-open class is GTD, with a host of manufacturers in the frame for victory.
Follow the race with Motorsport.com's regular updates direct from Daytona.
