Rolex 24: 2020 Daytona 24 Hours is go!

A strong challenge for overall honours is expected to come from reigning Rolex 24 winners Cadillac, while Acura chases its first win here for the ARX-05 that won the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship last season.

In GTLM, Porsche is the clear favourite, but many eyes are on the debut of the Corvette C8.R.

The most wide-open class is GTD, with a host of manufacturers in the frame for victory.

