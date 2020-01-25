Top events
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Breaking news

Rolex 24: 2020 Daytona 24 Hours is go!

Rolex 24: 2020 Daytona 24 Hours is go!
By:
Jan 25, 2020, 6:41 PM

The 58th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona has begun, with Mazda’s Oliver Jarvis leading the 38-car field from pole position in his Mazda Team Joest RT24-P DPi.

A strong challenge for overall honours is expected to come from reigning Rolex 24 winners Cadillac, while Acura chases its first win here for the ARX-05 that won the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship last season.

In GTLM, Porsche is the clear favourite, but many eyes are on the debut of the Corvette C8.R.

The most wide-open class is GTD, with a host of manufacturers in the frame for victory.

Read Also:

Follow the race with Motorsport.com's regular updates direct from Daytona.

LMDh first step towards single formula in WEC, IMSA

LMDh first step towards single formula in WEC, IMSA
Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Author Charles Bradley

