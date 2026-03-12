Roger Penske named Grand Marshal for the Sebring 12 Hours

Roger Penske has been named grand marshal for the 74th edition of the Twelve Hours of Sebring on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

A legendary team owner, business leader and former race car driver, Penske’s honorary role in the race will include delivering the command for the once-around-the-clock crown jewel for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Team Penske is celebrating its 60th anniversary this season, which was kicked off with victory - courtesy of the #7 Porsche Penske Motorsport squad - in the season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona in January. It marked the team’s third consecutive victory at Daytona, and now will look to defend its title nearly 60 years to the day after claiming its first-ever Sebring win.

Penske’s moniker as the ‘Captain’ was established through his successes. In racing, specifically, he’s won races across in IMSA, IndyCar, NASCAR and Formula 1, producing more than 660 race victories, over 700 pole positions and 48 championships. Among those wins are an amazing 20 Indianapolis 500 victories.

Race winners Felipe Nasr, Laurin Heinrich and Julien Andlauer, Porsche Penske Motorsport Photo by: Getty Images

“I have great memories of racing at Sebring as a driver and our race teams certainly have quite a history of competing at the track,” said Roger Penske. “As we celebrate Team Penske’s 60th anniversary season in 2026, I am honored to be named Grand Marshal for this year’s Twelve Hours of Sebring race.”

During his driving career, and prior to establishing his race team in 1966, Penske competed four consecutive years (1961-1964) in the Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Co-driving with Bob Holbert in a Porsche RS61, Penske’s first effort at Sebring resulted in a class victory and a fifth-place overall finish. His next attempt, driving with Bruce McLaren, again resulted in a fifth-place overall result, and a second-place finish in class. In 1963, Penske and co-driver Augie Pabst won their class and finished fourth overall at Sebring. In his final race as a driver competing at the Twelve Hours of Sebring, Penske partnered with Jim Hall in 1964, and the duo finished fourth in class and 18th overall.

Team Penske first raced at the Twelve Hours of Sebring on March 26, 1966 as drivers Ben Moore and George Wintersteen drove a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray to a class victory and a ninth-place overall finish in the legendary endurance race.

“It’s only fitting that in Team Penske’s 60th season, and with a Porsche Penske Motorsports team back as defending champion of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, that one of the most significant individuals in the history of motorsports will serve as the grand marshal of this year’s race,” said Matt Muha, president and general manager of Sebring International Raceway.

“It is an honor for Sebring and the entire IMSA organization to have Mr. Penske here to give the command to start engines and to be recognized by Sebring fans for his many achievements.”

