Road America IMSA: Montoya keeps Acura Team Penske on top
Juan Pablo Montoya led teammate Ricky Taylor to deliver a one-two for Acura Team Penske in Friday afternoon practice for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s Road America round.
Montoya turned a 1min50.256sec lap to edge Taylor by a mere 0.028sec, the pair of ARX-05s a quarter-second faster than Oliver Jarvis in the quickest of the two Mazda RT24-Ps.
Harry Tincknell was a further 0.3sec in arrears in the second Mazda while Colin Braun slotted the CORE autosport-run Nissan DPi into fifth.
Again, ex-Formula 1 driver Felipe Nasr was the swiftest Cadillac driver, but his Action Express Racing entry was off the ultimate pace by more than one second. Gary Nelson’s AXR crew did occupy the top two spots in this Prototype sub division, with Joao Barbosa running 0.4sec slower than his teammate, and just ahead of Renger van der Zande in the Wayne Taylor Racing Caddy.
Matt McMurry turned the tables on James French in LMP2’s FP2 to grab top spot for Performance Tech Motorsports.
In GT Le Mans, a last minute surge from Earl Bamber saw the #912 Porsche 911 RSR edge ahead of the two Ford GTs of Ryan Briscoe and Dirk Muller.
Jan Magnussen was less than 0.3sec off top spot in the #3 Corvette C7.R, and ahead of Porsche's Nick Tandy, Corvette's Tommy Milner, who is returning from injury after a two-race hiatus, and the two BMW M8s.
Jack Hawksworth’s AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F was a highly impressive 0.45sec quicker than its nearest rival in GT Daytona, the Corey Lewis-piloted Lamborghini Huracan of Paul Miller Racing.
The Riley Mercedes AMG-GT3 of Ben Keating and the Turner Motorsports BMW M6 of Bill Auberlen were next up, while Trent Hindman’s fifth-placed Meyer Shank Racing Acura was a second adrift.
Third practice starts at 8.55am local (Central) time tomorrow with qualifying at 12.35pm.
Session results:
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|6
| Dane Cameron
Juan Pablo Montoya
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|1'50.256
|2
|7
| Ricky Taylor
Helio Castroneves
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|1'50.284
|0.028
|3
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|1'50.531
|0.275
|4
|55
| Jonathan Bomarito
Harry Tincknell
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|1'50.837
|0.581
|5
|54
| Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|DPi
|Nissan DPi
|1'50.971
|0.715
|6
|31
| Felipe Nasr
Pipo Derani
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'51.285
|1.029
|7
|5
| Joao Barbosa
Filipe Albuquerque
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'51.681
|1.425
|8
|10
| Renger van der Zande
Jordan Taylor
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'51.702
|1.446
|9
|85
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Tristan Vautier
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'51.702
|1.446
|10
|84
| Simon Trummer
Stephen Simpson
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'51.978
|1.722
|11
|52
| Matt McMurry
Patrick Kelly
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2
|1'52.792
|2.536
|12
|38
| Cameron Cassels
James French
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2
|1'53.538
|3.282
|13
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|2'02.489
|12.233
|14
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|2'02.563
|12.307
|15
|66
| Joey Hand
Dirk Muller
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|2'02.680
|12.424
|16
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|2'02.757
|12.501
|17
|911
| Patrick Pilet
Nick Tandy
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|2'02.871
|12.615
|18
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|2'03.392
|13.136
|19
|25
| Tom Blomqvist
Connor de Phillippi
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|2'03.782
|13.526
|20
|24
| Jesse Krohn
John Edwards
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|2'04.084
|13.828
|21
|14
| Richard Heistand
Jack Hawksworth
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|2'05.162
|14.906
|22
|48
| Bryan Sellers
Corey Lewis
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|2'05.609
|15.353
|23
|33
| Ben Keating
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2'05.813
|15.557
|24
|96
| Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|2'06.075
|15.819
|25
|86
| Mario Farnbacher
Trent Hindman
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|2'06.151
|15.895
|26
|73
| Patrick Lindsey
Patrick Long
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|2'06.366
|16.110
|27
|12
| Frankie Montecalvo
Townsend Bell
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|2'06.442
|16.186
|28
|91
| Anthony Imperato
Dennis Olsen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|2'06.554
|16.298
|29
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Toni Vilander
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|2'06.583
|16.327
|30
|9
| Matt Campbell
Zacharie Robichon
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|2'06.819
|16.563
|31
|76
| Paul Holton
Matt Plumb
|GTD
|McLaren 720S GT3
|2'07.160
|16.904
|32
|8
| Parker Chase
Ryan Dalziel
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|2'07.190
|16.934
|33
|44
| John Potter
Andy Lally
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|2'07.462
|17.206
|34
|57
| Katherine Legge
Ana Beatriz
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|2'07.608
|17.352
|35
|74
| Gar Robinson
Lawson Aschenbach
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG
|2'07.633
|17.377
