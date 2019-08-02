Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IMSA / Road America / Practice report

Road America IMSA: Montoya keeps Acura Team Penske on top

shares
comments
Road America IMSA: Montoya keeps Acura Team Penske on top
By:
Aug 2, 2019, 10:52 PM

Juan Pablo Montoya led teammate Ricky Taylor to deliver a one-two for Acura Team Penske in Friday afternoon practice for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s Road America round.

Montoya turned a 1min50.256sec lap to edge Taylor by a mere 0.028sec, the pair of ARX-05s a quarter-second faster than Oliver Jarvis in the quickest of the two Mazda RT24-Ps.

Harry Tincknell was a further 0.3sec in arrears in the second Mazda while Colin Braun slotted the CORE autosport-run Nissan DPi into fifth.

Again, ex-Formula 1 driver Felipe Nasr was the swiftest Cadillac driver, but his Action Express Racing entry was off the ultimate pace by more than one second. Gary Nelson’s AXR crew did occupy the top two spots in this Prototype sub division, with Joao Barbosa running 0.4sec slower than his teammate, and just ahead of Renger van der Zande in the Wayne Taylor Racing Caddy.

Matt McMurry turned the tables on James French in LMP2’s FP2 to grab top spot for Performance Tech Motorsports.

In GT Le Mans, a last minute surge from Earl Bamber saw the #912 Porsche 911 RSR edge ahead of the two Ford GTs of Ryan Briscoe and Dirk Muller.

Jan Magnussen was less than 0.3sec off top spot in the #3 Corvette C7.R, and ahead of Porsche's Nick Tandy, Corvette's Tommy Milner, who is returning from injury after a two-race hiatus, and the two BMW M8s.

Jack Hawksworth’s AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F was a highly impressive 0.45sec quicker than its nearest rival in GT Daytona, the Corey Lewis-piloted Lamborghini Huracan of Paul Miller Racing.

The Riley Mercedes AMG-GT3 of Ben Keating and the Turner Motorsports BMW M6 of Bill Auberlen were next up, while Trent Hindman’s fifth-placed Meyer Shank Racing Acura was a second adrift.

Third practice starts at 8.55am local (Central) time tomorrow with qualifying at 12.35pm.

Session results:

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Time Gap
1 6 United States Dane Cameron
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya 		DPi Acura DPi 1'50.256  
2 7 United States Ricky Taylor
Brazil Helio Castroneves 		DPi Acura DPi 1'50.284 0.028
3 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez 		DPi Mazda DPi 1'50.531 0.275
4 55 United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		DPi Mazda DPi 1'50.837 0.581
5 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun 		DPi Nissan DPi 1'50.971 0.715
6 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
Brazil Pipo Derani 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'51.285 1.029
7 5 Portugal Joao Barbosa
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'51.681 1.425
8 10 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
United States Jordan Taylor 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'51.702 1.446
9 85 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Tristan Vautier 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'51.702 1.446
10 84 Switzerland Simon Trummer
South Africa Stephen Simpson 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'51.978 1.722
11 52 United States Matt McMurry
Patrick Kelly 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 1'52.792 2.536
12 38 Canada Cameron Cassels
United States James French 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 1'53.538 3.282
13 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 2'02.489 12.233
14 67 Australia Ryan Briscoe
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		GTLM Ford GT 2'02.563 12.307
15 66 United States Joey Hand
Germany Dirk Muller 		GTLM Ford GT 2'02.680 12.424
16 3 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Spain Antonio Garcia 		GTLM Corvette C7.R 2'02.757 12.501
17 911 France Patrick Pilet
United Kingdom Nick Tandy 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 2'02.871 12.615
18 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner 		GTLM Corvette C7.R 2'03.392 13.136
19 25 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Connor de Phillippi 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 2'03.782 13.526
20 24 Finland Jesse Krohn
United States John Edwards 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 2'04.084 13.828
21 14 United States Richard Heistand
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 2'05.162 14.906
22 48 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Corey Lewis 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 2'05.609 15.353
23 33 United States Ben Keating
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 2'05.813 15.557
24 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley 		GTD BMW M6 GT3 2'06.075 15.819
25 86 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Trent Hindman 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 2'06.151 15.895
26 73 United States Patrick Lindsey
United States Patrick Long 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 2'06.366 16.110
27 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Townsend Bell 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 2'06.442 16.186
28 91 United States Anthony Imperato
Norway Dennis Olsen 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 2'06.554 16.298
29 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
Finland Toni Vilander 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 2'06.583 16.327
30 9 Australia Matt Campbell
Canada Zacharie Robichon 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 2'06.819 16.563
31 76 United States Paul Holton
United States Matt Plumb 		GTD McLaren 720S GT3 2'07.160 16.904
32 8 United States Parker Chase
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel 		GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 2'07.190 16.934
33 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 2'07.462 17.206
34 57 United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Brazil Ana Beatriz 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 2'07.608 17.352
35 74 United States Gar Robinson
United States Lawson Aschenbach 		GTD Mercedes-AMG 2'07.633 17.377
View full results
Next article
IMSA Road America: Acura leads Nissan in opening practice

Previous article

IMSA Road America: Acura leads Nissan in opening practice

Next article

IMSA reveals lightly-tweaked 2020 schedule

IMSA reveals lightly-tweaked 2020 schedule
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Road America
Drivers Juan Pablo Montoya
Teams Team Penske
Author David Malsher

IMSA Next session

VIR

VIR

23 Aug - 25 Aug
Practice 1 Starts in
1 day

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

Lamborghini in IMSA 13:29
IMSA

Lamborghini in IMSA

The big interview: Sportscar star Pipo Derani 12:52
IMSA

The big interview: Sportscar star Pipo Derani

Porsche wins 12 hours of Sebring 02:01
IMSA

Porsche wins 12 hours of Sebring

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Jimmy Vasser 01:49
IMSA

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Jimmy Vasser

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Aaron Telitz 01:32
IMSA

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Aaron Telitz

Latest news

Magnussen: Corvette “needs VIR to be good to us again”
IMSA

Magnussen: Corvette “needs VIR to be good to us again”

Powell to make IMSA debut in MSR Acura
IMSA

Powell to make IMSA debut in MSR Acura

Australian Mustang Supercar to demo at IMSA race at VIR
VASC

Australian Mustang Supercar to demo at IMSA race at VIR

Cadillac’s lack of speed “hard to explain to the fans”
IMSA

Cadillac’s lack of speed “hard to explain to the fans”

Corvette drivers rue misfortunes after brave strategies fail
IMSA

Corvette drivers rue misfortunes after brave strategies fail

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.