IMSA / Road America / Practice report

Road America IMSA: Acura Team Penske unmatchable in FP3

shares
comments
Road America IMSA: Acura Team Penske unmatchable in FP3
Aug 3, 2019, 3:18 PM

Dane Cameron and Helio Castroneves put the Acura ARX-05s well beyond the reach of their rivals in final IMSA WeatherTeach SportsCar Championship practice at Road America.

Cameron’s 1min49.590sec lap of the 4.014-mile course near Elkhart Lake, WI, stood 1sec clear of the field for most of the session, until teammate and three-time Indy 500 winner Castroneves closed to within two-tenths of a second late in the session.

A late effort from Oliver Jarvis saw the #77 Mazda RT24-P finish third but he was 0.679sec from the ultimate pace, while Colin Braun’s best effort in the Nissan DPi left him a full second away.

Jonathan Bomarito was fifth in the second Mazda, just ahead of the fastest Cadillac DPi-V.R, that of Action Express Racing’s Pipo Derani who was mere hundredths faster than fellow Caddy pilot Renger van der Zande (Wayne Taylor Racing).

In GT Le Mans, a very late effort from Laurens Vanthoor in the #912 Porsche saw him displace the BMW M8 of John Edwards by just 0.004sec, while the second BMW was around 0.2sec adrift in third.

The Ford GTs of Ryan Briscoe and Dirk Muller were very close by in fourth and fifth, while Oliver Gavin’s #4 Corvette outpaced the second Porsche and second ’Vette.

Ben Keating topped GT Daytona in the Riley Motorsports-run Mercedes-AMG GT3 ahead of the impressive McLaren 720S of Compass Racing, wheeled by Paul Holton.

Robby Foley’s best effort in the Turner Motorsports BMW M6 left him third ahead of Dennis Olsen in the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R.

Qualifying begins at 12.35pm local (Central) time.

Session results:

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Time Gap
1 6 United States Dane Cameron
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya 		DPi Acura DPi 1'49.590  
2 7 United States Ricky Taylor
Brazil Helio Castroneves 		DPi Acura DPi 1'49.783 0.193
3 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez 		DPi Mazda DPi 1'50.269 0.679
4 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun 		DPi Nissan DPi 1'50.600 1.010
5 55 United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		DPi Mazda DPi 1'50.813 1.223
6 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
Brazil Pipo Derani 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'50.875 1.285
7 10 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
United States Jordan Taylor 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'50.886 1.296
8 84 Switzerland Simon Trummer
South Africa Stephen Simpson 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'51.171 1.581
9 5 Portugal Joao Barbosa
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'51.260 1.670
10 52 United States Matt McMurry
Patrick Kelly 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 1'52.137 2.547
11 85 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Tristan Vautier 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'52.294 2.704
12 38 Canada Cameron Cassels
United States James French 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 1'53.632 4.042
13 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 2'01.644 12.054
14 24 Finland Jesse Krohn
United States John Edwards 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 2'01.648 12.058
15 25 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Connor de Phillippi 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 2'01.867 12.277
16 67 Australia Ryan Briscoe
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		GTLM Ford GT 2'01.880 12.290
17 66 United States Joey Hand
Germany Dirk Muller 		GTLM Ford GT 2'01.932 12.342
18 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner 		GTLM Corvette C7.R 2'02.172 12.582
19 911 France Patrick Pilet
United Kingdom Nick Tandy 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 2'02.299 12.709
20 3 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Spain Antonio Garcia 		GTLM Corvette C7.R 2'03.113 13.523
21 33 United States Ben Keating
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 2'05.485 15.895
22 76 United States Paul Holton
United States Matt Plumb 		GTD McLaren 720S GT3 2'05.897 16.307
23 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley 		GTD BMW M6 GT3 2'06.253 16.663
24 91 United States Anthony Imperato
Norway Dennis Olsen 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 2'06.315 16.725
25 14 United States Richard Heistand
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 2'06.497 16.907
26 48 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Corey Lewis 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 2'06.502 16.912
27 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
Finland Toni Vilander 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 2'06.792 17.202
28 86 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Trent Hindman 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 2'06.810 17.220
29 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Townsend Bell 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 2'06.883 17.293
30 57 United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Brazil Ana Beatriz 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 2'06.975 17.385
31 9 Australia Matt Campbell
Canada Zacharie Robichon 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 2'07.206 17.616
32 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 2'07.463 17.873
33 8 United States Parker Chase
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel 		GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 2'07.507 17.917
34 73 United States Patrick Lindsey
United States Patrick Long 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 2'07.748 18.158
35 74 United States Gar Robinson
United States Lawson Aschenbach 		GTD Mercedes-AMG 2'08.872 19.282
View full results
IMSA reveals lightly-tweaked 2020 schedule

IMSA reveals lightly-tweaked 2020 schedule

Road America IMSA: Cameron shatters DPi lap record to win pole

Road America IMSA: Cameron shatters DPi lap record to win pole
