Road America IMSA: Acura Team Penske unmatchable in FP3
Dane Cameron and Helio Castroneves put the Acura ARX-05s well beyond the reach of their rivals in final IMSA WeatherTeach SportsCar Championship practice at Road America.
Cameron’s 1min49.590sec lap of the 4.014-mile course near Elkhart Lake, WI, stood 1sec clear of the field for most of the session, until teammate and three-time Indy 500 winner Castroneves closed to within two-tenths of a second late in the session.
A late effort from Oliver Jarvis saw the #77 Mazda RT24-P finish third but he was 0.679sec from the ultimate pace, while Colin Braun’s best effort in the Nissan DPi left him a full second away.
Jonathan Bomarito was fifth in the second Mazda, just ahead of the fastest Cadillac DPi-V.R, that of Action Express Racing’s Pipo Derani who was mere hundredths faster than fellow Caddy pilot Renger van der Zande (Wayne Taylor Racing).
In GT Le Mans, a very late effort from Laurens Vanthoor in the #912 Porsche saw him displace the BMW M8 of John Edwards by just 0.004sec, while the second BMW was around 0.2sec adrift in third.
The Ford GTs of Ryan Briscoe and Dirk Muller were very close by in fourth and fifth, while Oliver Gavin’s #4 Corvette outpaced the second Porsche and second ’Vette.
Ben Keating topped GT Daytona in the Riley Motorsports-run Mercedes-AMG GT3 ahead of the impressive McLaren 720S of Compass Racing, wheeled by Paul Holton.
Robby Foley’s best effort in the Turner Motorsports BMW M6 left him third ahead of Dennis Olsen in the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R.
Qualifying begins at 12.35pm local (Central) time.
Session results:
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|6
| Dane Cameron
Juan Pablo Montoya
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|1'49.590
|2
|7
| Ricky Taylor
Helio Castroneves
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|1'49.783
|0.193
|3
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|1'50.269
|0.679
|4
|54
| Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|DPi
|Nissan DPi
|1'50.600
|1.010
|5
|55
| Jonathan Bomarito
Harry Tincknell
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|1'50.813
|1.223
|6
|31
| Felipe Nasr
Pipo Derani
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'50.875
|1.285
|7
|10
| Renger van der Zande
Jordan Taylor
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'50.886
|1.296
|8
|84
| Simon Trummer
Stephen Simpson
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'51.171
|1.581
|9
|5
| Joao Barbosa
Filipe Albuquerque
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'51.260
|1.670
|10
|52
| Matt McMurry
Patrick Kelly
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2
|1'52.137
|2.547
|11
|85
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Tristan Vautier
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'52.294
|2.704
|12
|38
| Cameron Cassels
James French
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2
|1'53.632
|4.042
|13
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|2'01.644
|12.054
|14
|24
| Jesse Krohn
John Edwards
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|2'01.648
|12.058
|15
|25
| Tom Blomqvist
Connor de Phillippi
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|2'01.867
|12.277
|16
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|2'01.880
|12.290
|17
|66
| Joey Hand
Dirk Muller
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|2'01.932
|12.342
|18
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|2'02.172
|12.582
|19
|911
| Patrick Pilet
Nick Tandy
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|2'02.299
|12.709
|20
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|2'03.113
|13.523
|21
|33
| Ben Keating
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2'05.485
|15.895
|22
|76
| Paul Holton
Matt Plumb
|GTD
|McLaren 720S GT3
|2'05.897
|16.307
|23
|96
| Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|2'06.253
|16.663
|24
|91
| Anthony Imperato
Dennis Olsen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|2'06.315
|16.725
|25
|14
| Richard Heistand
Jack Hawksworth
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|2'06.497
|16.907
|26
|48
| Bryan Sellers
Corey Lewis
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|2'06.502
|16.912
|27
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Toni Vilander
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|2'06.792
|17.202
|28
|86
| Mario Farnbacher
Trent Hindman
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|2'06.810
|17.220
|29
|12
| Frankie Montecalvo
Townsend Bell
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|2'06.883
|17.293
|30
|57
| Katherine Legge
Ana Beatriz
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|2'06.975
|17.385
|31
|9
| Matt Campbell
Zacharie Robichon
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|2'07.206
|17.616
|32
|44
| John Potter
Andy Lally
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|2'07.463
|17.873
|33
|8
| Parker Chase
Ryan Dalziel
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|2'07.507
|17.917
|34
|73
| Patrick Lindsey
Patrick Long
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|2'07.748
|18.158
|35
|74
| Gar Robinson
Lawson Aschenbach
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG
|2'08.872
|19.282
