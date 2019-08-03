Road America IMSA: Acura Team Penske unmatchable in FP3

Cameron’s 1min49.590sec lap of the 4.014-mile course near Elkhart Lake, WI, stood 1sec clear of the field for most of the session, until teammate and three-time Indy 500 winner Castroneves closed to within two-tenths of a second late in the session.

A late effort from Oliver Jarvis saw the #77 Mazda RT24-P finish third but he was 0.679sec from the ultimate pace, while Colin Braun’s best effort in the Nissan DPi left him a full second away.

Jonathan Bomarito was fifth in the second Mazda, just ahead of the fastest Cadillac DPi-V.R, that of Action Express Racing’s Pipo Derani who was mere hundredths faster than fellow Caddy pilot Renger van der Zande (Wayne Taylor Racing).

In GT Le Mans, a very late effort from Laurens Vanthoor in the #912 Porsche saw him displace the BMW M8 of John Edwards by just 0.004sec, while the second BMW was around 0.2sec adrift in third.

The Ford GTs of Ryan Briscoe and Dirk Muller were very close by in fourth and fifth, while Oliver Gavin’s #4 Corvette outpaced the second Porsche and second ’Vette.

Ben Keating topped GT Daytona in the Riley Motorsports-run Mercedes-AMG GT3 ahead of the impressive McLaren 720S of Compass Racing, wheeled by Paul Holton.

Robby Foley’s best effort in the Turner Motorsports BMW M6 left him third ahead of Dennis Olsen in the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R.

Qualifying begins at 12.35pm local (Central) time.

