IMSA / Road America / Practice report

IMSA Road America: Acura leads Nissan in opening practice

shares
comments
IMSA Road America: Acura leads Nissan in opening practice
By:
Aug 2, 2019, 5:52 PM

Dane Cameron drove the #6 Acura Team Penske ARX-05 to the top of the times in first practice for Sunday’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round at Road America.

The championship leader (along with co-driver Juan Pablo Montoya) lapped the 4.048-mile track in 1min50.007sec to go 0.023sec than Colin Braun’s best effort in the Nissan DPi run by the CORE autosport team, and precisely 0.1sec clear of teammate Ricky Taylor in the #7 Acura.

The closest rivals to Cameron/Montoya on the points table are Felipe Nasr and Pipo Derani of Action Express Racing and they were fourth fastest this morning, but the Cadillac DPi-V.Rs have been left gasping by the pace of their Prototype rivals, Nasr lapping some 1.2sec off the pace.

Tristan Vautier in the JDC Miller Motorsports Caddy was fifth, a further few hundreths behind.

Harry Tincknell was fastest Mazda driver, but his #55 RT24-P was over 1.5sec in arrears, marginally faster than Joao Barbosa in the second AXR Cadillac, who was in turn 0.15sec ahead of Oliver Jarvis in the second Mazda.

James French outpaced Matt McMurry by a surprising 1.2sec in the all-Oreca LMP2 battle.

In GT Le Mans, Nick Tandy’s #911 Porsche 911 RSR was fastest by 0.4sec ahead of the #4 Corvette C7.R of Oliver Gavin, who has been rejoined by Tommy Milner this weekend after the American had to sit out the last two races with a hand injury.

Tom Blomqvist was an encouraging third fastest in the BMW M8 ahead of the second Corvette of Antonio Garcia and the second Porsche of Laurens Vanthoor.

GT Daytona saw Jeroen Bleekemolen’s Riley Mercedes-AMG GT3 finish the session P1 but just half a tenth faster than Bryan Sellers in the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan, which in turn was 0.3sec up on Pat Long’s best in the Park Place Motorsport Porscher 911 GT3 R.

Second practice commences at 4.25pm local (Central) time.

Session results:

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Time Gap
1 6 United States Dane Cameron
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya 		DPi Acura DPi 1'50.007  
2 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun 		DPi Nissan DPi 1'50.030 0.023
3 7 United States Ricky Taylor
Brazil Helio Castroneves 		DPi Acura DPi 1'50.107 0.100
4 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
Brazil Pipo Derani 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'51.241 1.234
5 85 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Tristan Vautier 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'51.276 1.269
6 55 United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		DPi Mazda DPi 1'51.578 1.571
7 5 Portugal Joao Barbosa
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'51.586 1.579
8 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez 		DPi Mazda DPi 1'51.737 1.730
9 84 Switzerland Simon Trummer
South Africa Stephen Simpson 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'52.123 2.116
10 10 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
United States Jordan Taylor 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'52.916 2.909
11 38 Canada Cameron Cassels
United States James French 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 1'53.808 3.801
12 52 United States Matt McMurry
Patrick Kelly 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 1'55.012 5.005
13 911 France Patrick Pilet
United Kingdom Nick Tandy 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 2'02.147 12.140
14 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner 		GTLM Corvette C7.R 2'02.544 12.537
15 25 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Connor de Phillippi 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 2'02.585 12.578
16 3 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Spain Antonio Garcia 		GTLM Corvette C7.R 2'02.611 12.604
17 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 2'03.074 13.067
18 24 Finland Jesse Krohn
United States John Edwards 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 2'03.255 13.248
19 66 United States Joey Hand
Germany Dirk Muller 		GTLM Ford GT 2'03.281 13.274
20 67 Australia Ryan Briscoe
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		GTLM Ford GT 2'03.344 13.337
21 33 United States Ben Keating
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 2'06.060 16.053
22 48 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Corey Lewis 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 2'06.102 16.095
23 73 United States Patrick Lindsey
United States Patrick Long 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 2'06.415 16.408
24 14 United States Richard Heistand
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 2'06.465 16.458
25 91 United States Anthony Imperato
Norway Dennis Olsen 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 2'06.545 16.538
26 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley 		GTD BMW M6 GT3 2'06.569 16.562
27 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 2'06.692 16.685
28 74 United States Gar Robinson
United States Lawson Aschenbach 		GTD Mercedes-AMG 2'06.922 16.915
29 9 Australia Matt Campbell
Canada Zacharie Robichon 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 2'06.958 16.951
30 86 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Trent Hindman 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 2'07.078 17.071
31 76 United States Paul Holton
United States Matt Plumb 		GTD McLaren 720S GT3 2'07.965 17.958
32 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
Finland Toni Vilander 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 2'07.972 17.965
33 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Townsend Bell 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 2'08.085 18.078
34 8 United States Parker Chase
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel 		GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 2'08.241 18.234
35 57 United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Brazil Ana Beatriz 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 2'09.344 19.337
View full results
Nasr, Derani "have to believe" in IMSA title chances

Nasr, Derani "have to believe" in IMSA title chances

Road America IMSA: Montoya keeps Acura Team Penske on top

Road America IMSA: Montoya keeps Acura Team Penske on top
About this article

Series IMSA
Event Road America
Drivers Dane Cameron
Teams Team Penske
Author David Malsher

