Racers Edge, Wayne Taylor Racing enter Acura NSX for Sebring

At the second round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the #93 NSX will compete in the GTD class with the #93 Harrison Contracting Company-backed entry.

Drivers will be Ashton Harrison, 2021 HPD Driver Academy graduate and part of the WTR driver development program, and she will be joined by Kyle Marcelli and Tom Long, former Mazda prototype factory driver and Harrison’s long-time coach.

Racers Edge won the 2019 GT3 Pro/Am Drivers Championship and 2020 GT3 Drivers, Teams and Manufacturers titles in the SRO GT World Challenge America, and also operates the HPD Driver Academy program.

Wayne Taylor’s legendary IMSA Prototype squad, meanwhile, is set to kick off its driver development program once again in the North America Lamborghini Super Trofeo Series while expanding into SRO with Racers Edge, Harrison Contracting Company and driver Harrison.

Jon Mirachi, CEO of Racers Edge, said: “This is a really fun and exciting opportunity for Racers Edge Motorsports.

“Wayne Taylor Racing has tremendous experience and success in endurance racing and merging that with our expertise and experience with the Acura NSX GT3 is a great combination. Add in HPD’s unmatched technical support and we’re confident we have a really strong effort.

“Our two teams and HPD all have a commitment to winning, so we’re looking forward to building on this collaboration for the future. And finally, having Ashton take on this challenge gives us yet another opportunity to showcase one of our HPD Academy graduates and we believe, a future star in sportscar racing.”

WTR’s VP and general manager Travis Houge added: “Racers Edge worked really well with HPD and Ashton in the Academy last year and I think they fit the overall brand that Wayne Taylor Racing strives to present.

“The package we have put together is strong. Wayne, Jon and I have had discussions on how to move this program forward in the future with the hope of building a long-term relationship between all our companies.”

“We at HPD are very enthused to be able to support Racers Edge Motorsports and Wayne Taylor Racing’s combined effort at Sebring,” said John Whiteman, HPD commercial manager. “Ashton Harrison’s challenging spirit is inspiring and having Kyle Marcelli back piloting an NSX GT3 Evo22 is a welcome reunion.

“We are very happy to see another HPD Academy graduate make big strides forward in their career.”