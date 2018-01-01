Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Road Atlanta / Breaking news

Porsche to run retro 1998 liveries at Petit Le Mans

shares
comments
Porsche to run retro 1998 liveries at Petit Le Mans
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
2h ago

Porsche will run a special livery on its cars in this weekend’s Petit Le Mans IMSA finale, resembling that of the 1998 Le Mans 24 Hours-winning 911 GT1.

The Stuttgart brand’s two 911 RSRs will compete in the Road Atlanta race, the final round of the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season, sporting the white and blue colours made famous by Porsche’s 1998 Le Mans triumph.

IMSA regulars Patrick Pilet and Nick Tandy are joined again by Frederic Makowiecki in the #911 car, while Porsche young professional Mathieu Jaminet will team up with Laurens Vanthoor and Earl Bamber in the #912.

Usual third driver Gianmaria Bruni is away on FIA World Endurance Championship duties with Porsche in Fuji.

Bamber and Vanthoor go into Petit lying fourth in the GT Le Mans classification, 16 points off Corvette pair Antonio Garcia and Jan Magnussen at the head of the standings.

It marks the second major endurance race this year that Porsche has run special liveries, after securing a one-two finish in the GTE Pro class at Le Mans this year with a pair of retro-themed RSRs.

The winning car sported the ‘Pink Pig’ livery used by Porsche on its 917 in 1971, while the second-placed car adorned the famous Rothmans colours made famous by the 956 and 962 Group C contenders of the 1980s.

#92 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR: Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor, #91 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR: Richard Lietz, Gianmaria Bruni, Frédéric Makowiecki

#92 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR: Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor, #91 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR: Richard Lietz, Gianmaria Bruni, Frédéric Makowiecki

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Next IMSA article
Di Grassi, Franchitti to race for Mazda at Petit Le Mans

Previous article

Di Grassi, Franchitti to race for Mazda at Petit Le Mans
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Road Atlanta
Teams Porsche Team Shop Now
Author Jamie Klein
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Honda not allowed to use update tweak in Japanese GP Japanese GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Honda not allowed to use update tweak in Japanese GP

12m ago
Vettel wants to discuss clash with Verstappen in private Article
Formula 1

Vettel wants to discuss clash with Verstappen in private

Rossi: Yamaha can't delude itself over Thailand result Article
MotoGP

Rossi: Yamaha can't delude itself over Thailand result

Latest videos
Van Overbeek on latest IMSA victory 03:02
IMSA

Van Overbeek on latest IMSA victory

Shop Our Store

Porsche Team

Shop Now

News in depth
Porsche to run retro 1998 liveries at Petit Le Mans
IMSA

Porsche to run retro 1998 liveries at Petit Le Mans

Di Grassi, Franchitti to race for Mazda at Petit Le Mans
IMSA

Di Grassi, Franchitti to race for Mazda at Petit Le Mans

Mullan, Craig earn Team USA Scholarships
IndyCar

Mullan, Craig earn Team USA Scholarships

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.