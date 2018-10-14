Pfaff Motorsports switches to IMSA for 2019

Pfaff and Hargrove won the first two races in the Pirelli World Challenge GT championship last year and Hargrove went on to clinch the drivers’ title and help Porsche finish a close second in the manufacturers’ championship.

The team’s IMSA campaign will start with the fourth round of the 2019 championship, at Mid-Ohio Sportscar course.

Hargrove who has two Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada titles to his credit, said: "The success of Pfaff Motorsports over the last two seasons really showcases how determined we are as a team. When I joined Pfaff in 2017, I never could have imagined where it would take us. Moving to the IMSA WeatherTech series with the new 911 GT3 R is a dream come true. Fresh off the 2018 GT Sprint Championship in Pirelli World Challenge, I'm confident we can transition and make an impact right away.

“There will be new challenges like dealing with other classes of cars, refueling, and significantly longer races. I'm excited to have Zach joining our all-Canadian team – we were teammates racing Formula 1600, both in Canada and Europe, and again in 2016 racing Porsche GT3 Cup. I know he will be very quick, and that will allow us to focus on the details necessary to become a winning team."

Robichon, who dominated the 2017 GT3 Cup Challenge Canada title taking all but one race victory in the series came to the USA variant of the one-make series for the second-half of the season, winning six of seven rounds he entered.

He declared: “The WeatherTech championship [is] the pinnacle of sports car racing in North America and the opportunity to compete at that level is one that I've dreamed about for a long time.

“It will be a tough transition from a one-make sprint series to GTD, but I'm up for it. I had the task of competing against Pfaff Motorsports in 2016 and 2017, seeing first-hand their ability to produce race- and championship-winning cars, and their results in 2018 speak for themselves. I couldn't think of a better place to compete in 2019, and this will be the fourth time Scott and I will race as teammates.”

Dr. Daniel Armbruster, President and CEO, Porsche Motorsport North America: "The move of Pfaff Motorsports into the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD class is another great example our pyramid system. It is encouraging to see Pfaff, one of the largest Porsche dealerships in North America, utilizing motorsport competition to take their own brand identity to the next level.

“Their drivers, each Porsche Young Driver Academy graduates, have won the last two GT3 Cup Challenge Canada titles. Now, all of the pieces have come together with their entry into the IMSA WeatherTech Championship. We are proud as they are a true example of the Porsche 'way'."