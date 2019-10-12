Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
QU in
01 Hours
:
23 Minutes
:
51 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Race in
18 Hours
:
23 Minutes
:
51 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Race in
00 Hours
:
53 Minutes
:
51 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Road Atlanta / Race report

Petit Le Mans: Mazda leads Cadillac and Acura at Hour 6

shares
comments
Petit Le Mans: Mazda leads Cadillac and Acura at Hour 6
By:
Oct 12, 2019, 10:22 PM

Oliver Jarvis’ Mazda RT24-P is leading the AXR Cadillac of Filipe Albuquerque and Simon Pagenaud in the #6 Acura Team Penske with four hours to go, while Scott Dixon continues to head GT Le Mans for Ford, and Riley Motorsports heads GT Daytona.

Prototype

The third caution period of the race, caused by an off for a GTLM car, came right after Joao Barbosa pitted the leading #5 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R that had been hunted down by Timo Bernhard’s #77 Mazda, which just made it into pitlane before it closed. Nasr handed over to Eric Curran, who resumed in third ahead of the two Acura Team Penskes ARX-05s of Dane Cameron and Graham Rahal, while Jordan Taylor now drove the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac. Cameron would soon dispense with Curran and move into third.

Bernhard grabbed the lead from Barbosa, who rather unnecessarily then bumped the Porsche 911 of Fred Makowiecki, before the two DPis pitted.

However an earlier stop by Cameron to hand over to Simon Pagenaud saw the Frenchman hit the front in the #6 Acura into the lead ahead of the #77 Mazda, now driven by Oliver Jarvis, with Barbosa third, Curran fourth, Taylor fifth and Helio Castroneves sixth in the #7 Acura.

By the six-hour mark, Derani recovered the lap lost caused by Curran pitting early, but remained behind Pagenaud who ran 10sec in arrears of leader Jarvis in the #77 Mazda and 3sec behind Filipe Albuquerque in the #5 AXR Caddy. Fifth was Van der Zande in the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac, just about holding off Castroneves.

GT Le Mans

After running 1-2, Scott Dixon ahead of Dirk Muller, the Chip Ganassi Racing team were dismayed just past the 4h30m mark to to see Muller drop the #66 into the gravel at Turn 1, quite unassisted, bringing out the full course caution. The car was towed back to the pits and resumed but Joey Hand/Muller enduro partner Sebastien Bourdais was now eighth and two laps down. That left Dixon leading Daniel Serra in the Risi Competizione Ferrari 488, Tom Blomqvist’s BMW M8, Mathieu Jaminet in the #912 Porsche 911 RSR, Mike Rockenfeller’s #3 Corvette C7.R, Frederic Makowiecki piloting the #911 Porsche and Marcel Fassler in the #4 Corvette.

By the six hour mark, Dixon was back in the lead of the class but his nearest competitor was Colton Herta in the #25 BMW M8 ahead of Serra’s Ferrari, with Jaminet and Pilet fourth and fifth for Porsche, and the Corvettes sixth and seventh.

GT Daytona

The restart with 5h15min remaining saw Robby Foley’s Turner Motorsports BMW M6 leading Ben Keating’s Riley Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3, Cooper MacNeil in the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari, Justin Marks and Katherine Legge in the two Acura NSXs, Scott Hargrove in the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche. Failing to hit the pitlane when it opened had left Corey Lewis’ Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini down in ninth but that became eighth just before the halfway mark when the engine in Marks’ Acura expired.

Just before the six-hour mark, Lewis was virtually forced off the road by Barbosa – there was no contact, but he had to steer to avoid the AXR Cadillac and tripped through the grass.

Jeroen Bleekemolen in the Riley Mercedes held the lead by 24sec over Dillon Machavern in the Turner BMW, with Jeff Westphal third for Scuderia Corsa pressing the Bimmer hard. Kern’s Pfaff Porsche, Daniel Morad (Land Audi) and Christina Nielsen’s Acura now ran ahead of Lewis.

Next article
Petit Le Mans: AXR still in control at H4, Ford runs 1-2 in GTLM

Previous article

Petit Le Mans: AXR still in control at H4, Ford runs 1-2 in GTLM

Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Road Atlanta
Author David Malsher

IMSA Next session

Road Atlanta

Road Atlanta

9 Oct - 12 Oct
Race Starts in
07 Hours
:
31 Minutes
:
07 Seconds

Trending

1
Supercars

The 2019 Bathurst 1000 weekend schedule

2
Formula 1

Raikkonen: F1's wet-weather limitations "look ridiculous"

3
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott wins Talladega pole as Hendrick goes 1-2-3-4

1h
4
World Superbike

Argentina WSBK: Bautista wins as several riders refuse to race

3h
5
Supercars

Penske's cheeky Indy 500 challenge to Supercars squad

Latest videos

Lamborghini in IMSA 13:29
IMSA
Aug 12, 2019

Lamborghini in IMSA

The big interview: Sportscar star Pipo Derani 12:52
IMSA

The big interview: Sportscar star Pipo Derani

Porsche wins 12 hours of Sebring 02:01
IMSA

Porsche wins 12 hours of Sebring

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Jimmy Vasser 01:49
IMSA

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Jimmy Vasser

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Aaron Telitz 01:32
IMSA

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Aaron Telitz

Latest news

Petit Le Mans: Mazda leads Cadillac and Acura at Hour 6
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Mazda leads Cadillac and Acura at Hour 6

Petit Le Mans: AXR still in control at H4, Ford runs 1-2 in GTLM
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: AXR still in control at H4, Ford runs 1-2 in GTLM

Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillacs dominate after two hours
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillacs dominate after two hours

Petit Le Mans: Cadillac, Ferrari, Lamborghini scoop poles
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Cadillac, Ferrari, Lamborghini scoop poles

Petit Le Mans: Sensational Nasr puts AXR top again in FP4
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Sensational Nasr puts AXR top again in FP4

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.