Petit Le Mans: Jarvis puts Mazda on top in FP4, Corvettes lead GTLM
Oliver Jarvis edged Filipe Albuquerque by just 0.015sec to slot the Mazda Team Joest RT24-P into the lead in fourth practice for the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship finale.
Jarvis lapped the 2.54-mile course in 1min10.786sec to beat Albuquerque’s best in the #5 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R, but amazingly the next two cars were also within one-tenth of a second of top time.
Felipe Nasr in the second AXR Caddy turned in a 1min10.831, and the Acura Team Penske ARX-05 of Ricky Taylor ran a 1min10.857.
Next up were the two ESM Nissans of Norman Nato and Pipo Derani, followed by Jonathan Bomarito in the second Mazda and Renger van der Zande in Wayne Taylor Racing’s Cadillac.
Colin Braun and Simon Trummer completed the Top 10 in the first two P2 cars, the Orecas of CORE autosport and JDC-Miller Motorsports respectively.
Tommy Milner and Antonio Garcia made it a Corvette 1-2 in GT Le Mans, with John Edwards just a few hundredths behind in the impressive BMW M8. The two Ford GTs of Richard Westbrook and Joey Hand were fourth and sixth, split by Earl Bamber’s Porsche 911 RSR.
Sheldon van der Linde put the Land Motorsport Audi R8 on top of GT Daytona again, while Katherine Legge’s co-driver Alvaro Parente was second in the Acura NSX of Meyer Shank Racing.
Their teammate Mario Farnbacher was fourth, the Acuras searated by Jack Hawksowrth’s 3 GT Racing Lexus RC F, while Magnus Racing’s Andrew Davis made it two Audis in the top five.
Qualifying begins 3.55pm local (Eastern) time, starting with GTD.
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|77
| Lucas di Grassi
Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
|P
|Mazda DPi
|40
|1'10.786
|129.178
|2
|5
| Christian Fittipaldi
Filipe Albuquerque
Tristan Vautier
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|42
|1'10.801
|0.015
|0.015
|129.151
|3
|31
| Eric Curran
Gabby Chaves
Felipe Nasr
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|37
|1'10.831
|0.045
|0.030
|129.096
|4
|7
| Helio Castroneves
Graham Rahal
Ricky Taylor
|P
|Acura DPi
|31
|1'10.857
|0.071
|0.026
|129.049
|5
|2
| Scott Sharp
Ryan Dalziel
Norman Nato
|P
|Nissan DPi
|33
|1'10.923
|0.137
|0.066
|128.929
|6
|22
| Timo Bernhard
Pipo Derani
Johannes van Overbeek
|P
|Nissan DPi
|34
|1'10.959
|0.173
|0.036
|128.863
|7
|55
| Spencer Pigot
Jonathan Bomarito
Marino Franchitti
|P
|Mazda DPi
|30
|1'11.003
|0.217
|0.044
|128.783
|8
|10
| Jordan Taylor
Ryan Hunter-Reay
Renger van der Zande
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|30
|1'11.260
|0.474
|0.257
|128.319
|9
|54
| Romain Dumas
Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|36
|1'11.506
|0.720
|0.246
|127.877
|10
|85
| Simon Trummer
Robert Alon
Devlin DeFrancesco
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|33
|1'11.620
|0.834
|0.114
|127.674
|11
|52
| Jose Gutierrez
Sebastian Saavedra
Will Owen
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|40
|1'11.628
|0.842
|0.008
|127.660
|12
|6
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Simon Pagenaud
Dane Cameron
|P
|Acura DPi
|19
|1'11.771
|0.985
|0.143
|127.405
|13
|99
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Chris Miller
Stephen Simpson
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|34
|1'11.921
|1.135
|0.150
|127.140
|14
|38
| James French
Nicholas Boulle
Kyle Masson
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|36
|1'12.268
|1.482
|0.347
|126.529
|15
|4
| Marcel Fassler
Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|40
|1'17.341
|6.555
|5.073
|118.230
|16
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Marcel Fassler
Antonio Garcia
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|35
|1'17.359
|6.573
|0.018
|118.202
|17
|24
| John Edwards
Jesse Krohn
Chaz Mostert
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|36
|1'17.386
|6.600
|0.027
|118.161
|18
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Scott Dixon
Richard Westbrook
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|33
|1'17.494
|6.708
|0.108
|117.996
|19
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
Mathieu Jaminet
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|33
|1'17.575
|6.789
|0.081
|117.873
|20
|66
| Sébastien Bourdais
Joey Hand
Dirk Muller
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|28
|1'17.749
|6.963
|0.174
|117.609
|21
|62
| Toni Vilander
Andrea Bertolini
Miguel Molina
|GTLM
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|34
|1'17.800
|7.014
|0.051
|117.532
|22
|25
| Bill Auberlen
Connor de Phillippi
Alexander Sims
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|29
|1'17.911
|7.125
|0.111
|117.365
|23
|911
| Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet
Frédéric Makowiecki
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|33
|1'17.929
|7.143
|0.018
|117.338
|24
|29
| Daniel Morad
Christopher Mies
Sheldon Van Der Linde
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|36
|1'19.384
|8.598
|1.455
|115.187
|25
|86
| Alvaro Parente
Katherine Legge
Trent Hindman
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|25
|1'19.737
|8.951
|0.353
|114.677
|26
|15
| David Heinemeier Hansson
Jack Hawksworth
Sean Rayhall
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|34
|1'19.882
|9.096
|0.145
|114.469
|27
|93
| Justin Marks
Lawson Aschenbach
Mario Farnbacher
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|31
|1'19.897
|9.111
|0.015
|114.447
|28
|44
| Andy Lally
Andrew Davis
John Potter
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|39
|1'20.141
|9.355
|0.244
|114.099
|29
|63
| Daniel Serra
Cooper MacNeil
Gunnar Jeannette
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|36
|1'20.187
|9.401
|0.046
|114.033
|30
|33
| Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating
Luca Stolz
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|34
|1'20.235
|9.449
|0.048
|113.965
|31
|48
| Corey Lewis
Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|31
|1'20.368
|9.582
|0.133
|113.777
|32
|64
| Matteo Cressoni
Townsend Bell
Frankie Montecalvo
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|37
|1'20.463
|9.677
|0.095
|113.642
|33
|14
| Kyle Marcelli
Dominik Baumann
Philipp Frommenwiler
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|31
|1'20.464
|9.678
|0.001
|113.641
|34
|71
| Maximilian Buhk
JC Perez
Felipe Fraga
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|39
|1'20.500
|9.714
|0.036
|113.590
|35
|58
| Patrick Long
Christina Nielsen
Robert Renauer
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|34
|1'20.576
|9.790
|0.076
|113.483
|36
|96
| Don Yount
Markus Palttala
Dillon Machavern
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|31
|1'20.680
|9.894
|0.104
|113.337
|37
|73
| Wolf Henzler
Tim Pappas
Spencer Pumpelly
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|35
|1'20.961
|10.175
|0.281
|112.943
About this article
|Series
|IMSA
|Event
|Road Atlanta
|Author
|David Malsher
|Article type
|Practice report