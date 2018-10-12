Petit Le Mans: Jarvis puts Mazda on top in FP4, Corvettes lead GTLM

Jarvis lapped the 2.54-mile course in 1min10.786sec to beat Albuquerque’s best in the #5 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R, but amazingly the next two cars were also within one-tenth of a second of top time.

Felipe Nasr in the second AXR Caddy turned in a 1min10.831, and the Acura Team Penske ARX-05 of Ricky Taylor ran a 1min10.857.

Next up were the two ESM Nissans of Norman Nato and Pipo Derani, followed by Jonathan Bomarito in the second Mazda and Renger van der Zande in Wayne Taylor Racing’s Cadillac.

Colin Braun and Simon Trummer completed the Top 10 in the first two P2 cars, the Orecas of CORE autosport and JDC-Miller Motorsports respectively.

Tommy Milner and Antonio Garcia made it a Corvette 1-2 in GT Le Mans, with John Edwards just a few hundredths behind in the impressive BMW M8. The two Ford GTs of Richard Westbrook and Joey Hand were fourth and sixth, split by Earl Bamber’s Porsche 911 RSR.

Sheldon van der Linde put the Land Motorsport Audi R8 on top of GT Daytona again, while Katherine Legge’s co-driver Alvaro Parente was second in the Acura NSX of Meyer Shank Racing.

Their teammate Mario Farnbacher was fourth, the Acuras searated by Jack Hawksowrth’s 3 GT Racing Lexus RC F, while Magnus Racing’s Andrew Davis made it two Audis in the top five.

Qualifying begins 3.55pm local (Eastern) time, starting with GTD.