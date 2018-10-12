Sign in
IMSA / Road Atlanta / Practice report

Petit Le Mans: Jarvis puts Mazda on top in FP4, Corvettes lead GTLM

Petit Le Mans: Jarvis puts Mazda on top in FP4, Corvettes lead GTLM
David Malsher
By: David Malsher
31m ago

Oliver Jarvis edged Filipe Albuquerque by just 0.015sec to slot the Mazda Team Joest RT24-P into the lead in fourth practice for the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship finale.

Jarvis lapped the 2.54-mile course in 1min10.786sec to beat Albuquerque’s best in the #5 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R, but amazingly the next two cars were also within one-tenth of a second of top time.

Felipe Nasr in the second AXR Caddy turned in a 1min10.831, and the Acura Team Penske ARX-05 of Ricky Taylor ran a 1min10.857.

Next up were the two ESM Nissans of Norman Nato and Pipo Derani, followed by Jonathan Bomarito in the second Mazda and Renger van der Zande in Wayne Taylor Racing’s Cadillac.

Colin Braun and Simon Trummer completed the Top 10 in the first two P2 cars, the Orecas of CORE autosport and JDC-Miller Motorsports respectively.

Tommy Milner and Antonio Garcia made it a Corvette 1-2 in GT Le Mans, with John Edwards just a few hundredths behind in the impressive BMW M8. The two Ford GTs of Richard Westbrook and Joey Hand were fourth and sixth, split by Earl Bamber’s Porsche 911 RSR.

Sheldon van der Linde put the Land Motorsport Audi R8 on top of GT Daytona again, while Katherine Legge’s co-driver Alvaro Parente was second in the Acura NSX of Meyer Shank Racing.

Their teammate Mario Farnbacher was fourth, the Acuras searated by Jack Hawksowrth’s 3 GT Racing Lexus RC F, while Magnus Racing’s Andrew Davis made it two Audis in the top five.

Qualifying begins 3.55pm local (Eastern) time, starting with GTD.

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 77 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez 		P Mazda DPi 40 1'10.786     129.178
2 5 Brazil Christian Fittipaldi
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
France Tristan Vautier 		P Cadillac DPi 42 1'10.801 0.015 0.015 129.151
3 31 United States Eric Curran
Colombia Gabby Chaves 
Brazil Felipe Nasr 		P Cadillac DPi 37 1'10.831 0.045 0.030 129.096
4 7 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Graham Rahal
United States Ricky Taylor 		P Acura DPi 31 1'10.857 0.071 0.026 129.049
5 2 United States Scott Sharp
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
France Norman Nato 		P Nissan DPi 33 1'10.923 0.137 0.066 128.929
6 22 Germany Timo Bernhard
Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Johannes van Overbeek 		P Nissan DPi 34 1'10.959 0.173 0.036 128.863
7 55 United States Spencer Pigot
United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Marino Franchitti 		P Mazda DPi 30 1'11.003 0.217 0.044 128.783
8 10 United States Jordan Taylor
United States Ryan Hunter-Reay
Netherlands Renger van der Zande 		P Cadillac DPi 30 1'11.260 0.474 0.257 128.319
9 54 France Romain Dumas
United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun 		P ORECA LMP2 36 1'11.506 0.720 0.246 127.877
10 85 Switzerland Simon Trummer
United States Robert Alon
Canada Devlin DeFrancesco 		P ORECA LMP2 33 1'11.620 0.834 0.114 127.674
11 52 Mexico Jose Gutierrez
Colombia Sebastian Saavedra
United States Will Owen 		P ORECA LMP2 40 1'11.628 0.842 0.008 127.660
12 6 Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
France Simon Pagenaud
United States Dane Cameron 		P Acura DPi 19 1'11.771 0.985 0.143 127.405
13 99 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
United States Chris Miller
South Africa Stephen Simpson 		P ORECA LMP2 34 1'11.921 1.135 0.150 127.140
14 38 United States James French
United States Nicholas Boulle
Kyle Masson 		P ORECA LMP2 36 1'12.268 1.482 0.347 126.529
15 4 Switzerland Marcel Fassler
United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner 		GTLM Corvette C7.R 40 1'17.341 6.555 5.073 118.230
16 3 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Switzerland Marcel Fassler
Spain Antonio Garcia 		GTLM Corvette C7.R 35 1'17.359 6.573 0.018 118.202
17 24 United States John Edwards
Finland Jesse Krohn
Australia Chaz Mostert 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 36 1'17.386 6.600 0.027 118.161
18 67 Australia Ryan Briscoe 
New Zealand Scott Dixon
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		GTLM Ford GT 33 1'17.494 6.708 0.108 117.996
19 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
France Mathieu Jaminet 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 33 1'17.575 6.789 0.081 117.873
20 66 France Sébastien Bourdais
United States Joey Hand
Germany Dirk Muller 		GTLM Ford GT 28 1'17.749 6.963 0.174 117.609
21 62 Finland Toni Vilander
Italy Andrea Bertolini
Spain Miguel Molina 		GTLM Ferrari 488 GTE 34 1'17.800 7.014 0.051 117.532
22 25 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Connor de Phillippi
United Kingdom Alexander Sims 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 29 1'17.911 7.125 0.111 117.365
23 911 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Patrick Pilet
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 33 1'17.929 7.143 0.018 117.338
24 29 Canada Daniel Morad
Germany Christopher Mies
South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde 		GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 36 1'19.384 8.598 1.455 115.187
25 86 Portugal Alvaro Parente
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
United States Trent Hindman 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 25 1'19.737 8.951 0.353 114.677
26 15 Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Sean Rayhall 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 34 1'19.882 9.096 0.145 114.469
27 93 United States Justin Marks
United States Lawson Aschenbach
Germany Mario Farnbacher 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 31 1'19.897 9.111 0.015 114.447
28 44 United States Andy Lally
United States Andrew Davis
United States John Potter 		GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 39 1'20.141 9.355 0.244 114.099
29 63 Brazil Daniel Serra
United States Cooper MacNeil
United States Gunnar Jeannette 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 36 1'20.187 9.401 0.046 114.033
30 33 Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
United States Ben Keating
Germany Luca Stolz 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 34 1'20.235 9.449 0.048 113.965
31 48 United States Corey Lewis
United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 31 1'20.368 9.582 0.133 113.777
32 64 Italy Matteo Cressoni
United States Townsend Bell
United States Frankie Montecalvo 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 37 1'20.463 9.677 0.095 113.642
33 14 Canada Kyle Marcelli
Austria Dominik Baumann
Switzerland Philipp Frommenwiler 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 31 1'20.464 9.678 0.001 113.641
34 71 Germany Maximilian Buhk
JC Perez
Felipe Fraga 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 39 1'20.500 9.714 0.036 113.590
35 58 United States Patrick Long
Denmark Christina Nielsen
Germany Robert Renauer 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 34 1'20.576 9.790 0.076 113.483
36 96 United States Don Yount
Finland Markus Palttala
United States Dillon Machavern 		GTD BMW M6 GT3 31 1'20.680 9.894 0.104 113.337
37 73 Germany Wolf Henzler
United States Tim Pappas
United States Spencer Pumpelly 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 35 1'20.961 10.175 0.281 112.943
