Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole

GTP

The last category to go out saw persistent rain darken the 2.54-mile, 12-turn road course, leaving every team to swap to rain tires. As the 20-minute session went on, conditions changed and the track began to dry out in areas and the lap times continued to fall.

In the final seconds, Deletraz was able to put together a late flyer of 1m15.402s in the #10 Acura ARX-06 to secure pole despite having his lap slightly impacted by the #5 JDC Miller MotorSports Porsche 963 of Mike Rockenfeller.

Sebastien Bourdais managed to put the #01 Cadillac V-Series.R for Chip Ganassi Racing in second, 0.230s behind the mark. BMW M Team RLL’s Augusto Farfus ended up third at 0.329s behind.

Meyer Shank Racing’s Tom Blomqvist came away fourth despite holding the top spot in the final minute of the session, 0.445s off the top mark.

LMP2

Ben Keating pulled off the last-gasp flyer of 1m13.859 in the #52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports LMP2 Oreca 07, edging out TDS Racing’s Steven Thomas by 0.020s to vault to the fastest outright lap on the day, taking class pole.

#52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports Oreca LMP2 07: Ben Keating, Paul-Loup Chatin, Alex Quinn Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

TDS Racing also managed to secure third, though, with John Falb wheeling the #35 machine 0.521s behind.

LMP3

Glenn van Berlo propelled Andretti Autosport’s #36 Ligier JS P320 to the top spot in class, putting together a run in 1m16.674s. The lap bettered JDC Miller MotorSports’ #85 Duqueine D08 driven by Rasmus Lindh by 0.129s.

GTD Pro

Jack Hawksworth rolled to a flying lap of 1m23.168s in the #14 Lexus RC F GT3 for Vasser Sullivan for the class pole.

Iron Lynx’s #63 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 driven by Mirko Bortolotti ended up second, 0.360 behind Hawksworth. Antonio Garcia put the #3 Corvette C8.R GTD third, 0.931s off the top mark.

#14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat, Kyle Kirkwood Photo by: Art Fleischmann

GTD

Heart of Racing’s Ian James provided the fireworks with track conditions that began wet but dried out as the outing went on. In the end, he provided a quick run at 1m23.116s to snatch the top spot in class in the #27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3.

Doriane Pin was a distant 0.679s behind in second in the #83 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 for Iron Dames. The #12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 driven by Aaron Telitz was third, 0.731s off class pole.