Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Kobayashi: Petit Le Mans my final IMSA race for Cadillac Next / Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais leads FP2 in Ganassi Cadillac
IMSA / Road Atlanta Practice report

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Cadillac leads Acura in first practice

Chip Ganassi Racing’s #02 Cadillac set the pace in the opening session at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta ahead of Meyer Shank Racing’s Acura.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Petit Le Mans IMSA: Cadillac leads Acura in first practice
Listen to this article

It was Earl Bamber who set fastest time in the Cadillac DPi-V.R, delivering a 69.583sec lap of the 2.54 mile course to lead the DPi field by 0.332sec. Championship contender Tom Blomqvist was 0.332sec adrift in the Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-05, who had a further two-tenth edge over the second Ganassi Cadillac of Sebastien Bourdais.

Pipo Derani was 0.661sec behind in Action Express Racing’s full-time entry, and only 0.18 quicker than Kamui Kobayashi in the Ally-sponsored #48 AXR car, which the ex-F1 driver shares with Mike Rockenfeller and Jimmie Johnson.

Filipe Albuquerque was sixth for Wayne Taylor Racing, ahead of Tristan Vautier in the JDC Miller Motorsports Cadillac, but this pair ended the session an unrepresentative second adrift of Bamber’s time.

Louis Deletraz, sharing the Tower Motorsports #8 entry with LMP2 points leader John Farano, was fastest in class ahead of Sebastian Montoya’s DragonSpeed Racing entry, while Ryan Dalziel was third for Era Motorsport.

Scott Huffaker brought out a red flag when his PR1/Mathiasen car hit the wall.

In LMP3, Colin Braun led for CORE autosport ahead of Gar Robinson in the Riley Motorsports entry and Garett Grist’s Jr III machine.

Jack Hawksworth set fastest time of the two GT categories, his GTD Pro Lexus RC lapping in 1min19.384sec to shade Bryan Sellers’ effort in the GTD Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 by barely more than a tenth of a second.

Jaden Conwright continues to impress, slipping the NTE/SSR Lamborghini into third fastest of the GTs, second fastest of the GTD pro-am.

Russell Ward, who has won the class at the last two rounds with Philip Ellis, maintained his momentum, to go third fastest ahead of the other Lexus of Aaron Telitz and the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R of Jan Heylen.

Petit Le Mans - FP1 results:

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Time Gap
1 02 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United States Ryan Hunter-Reay 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'09.583  
2 60 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
Brazil Helio Castroneves 		DPi Acura DPi 1'09.915 0.332
3 01 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
France Sébastien Bourdais
New Zealand Scott Dixon 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'10.119 0.536
4 31 France Olivier Pla
Brazil Pipo Derani
United Kingdom Mike Conway 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'10.244 0.661
5 48 Germany Mike Rockenfeller
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
United States Jimmie Johnson 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'10.424 0.841
6 10 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 		DPi Acura DPi 1'10.615 1.032
7 5 France Tristan Vautier
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
France Loic Duval 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'10.786 1.203
8 8 Canada John Farano
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Portugal Rui Andrade 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'11.320 1.737
9 81 Sweden Henrik Hedman
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
Colombia Sebastian Montoya 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'11.508 1.925
10 18 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
Christian Rasmussen 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'11.593 2.010
11 11 United States Steven Thomas
United States Josh Pierson
United States Tristan Nunez 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'11.755 2.172
12 20 Denmark Dennis Andersen
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Switzerland Fabio Scherer 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'13.240 3.657
13 52 United States Ben Keating
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
United States Scott Huffaker 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'13.573 3.990
14 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun
United States George Kurtz 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'15.676 6.093
15 74 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Netherlands Kay van Berlo 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'15.691 6.108
16 30 United States Ari Balogh
Canada Garett Grist
Nolan Siegel 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'16.709 7.126
17 13 Canada Orey Fidani
United Kingdom Matthew Bell
Germany Lars Kern 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 1'16.730 7.147
18 36 United States Jarett Andretti
Colombia Gabby Chaves
Josh Burdon 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'16.760 7.177
19 38 Daniel Goldburg
Australia Cameron Shields
Tyler Maxson 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'16.959 7.376
20 33 Portugal Joao Barbosa
Malthe Jakobsen
Nicolas Pino 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'17.234 7.651
21 76 Canada Anthony Mantella
Canada Kyle Marcelli
Josh Sarchet 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 1'19.048 9.465
22 14 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
United States Kyle Kirkwood 		GTD PRO Lexus RC F GT3 1'19.384 9.801
23 1 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
Sweden Erik Johansson 		GTD BMW M4 GT3 1'19.500 9.917
24 42 United States Jaden Conwright
Marco Holzer
United States Don Yount 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'19.590 10.007
25 57 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
Germany Marvin Dienst 		GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 1'19.711 10.128
26 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz
United States Richard Heistand 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'19.723 10.140
27 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Jan Heylen 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'19.776 10.193
28 9 Australia Matt Campbell
France Mathieu Jaminet
Brazil Felipe Nasr 		GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'19.810 10.227
29 96 United States Robby Foley
United States Bill Auberlen
Michael Dinan 		GTD BMW M4 GT3 1'19.837 10.254
30 62 Brazil Daniel Serra
Italy Davide Rigon
United Kingdom James Calado 		GTD PRO Ferrari 488 GT3 1'19.907 10.324
31 70 United States Brendan Iribe
South Africa Jordan Lee Pepper
United Kingdom Sebastian Priaulx 		GTD McLaren 720S GT3 1'19.962 10.379
32 21 France Simon Mann
Argentina Luis Perez Companc
Finland Toni Vilander 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 1'19.987 10.404
33 39 United States Robert Megennis
United States Corey Lewis
United States Jeff Westphal 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'20.118 10.535
34 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
United States John Edwards
Finland Jesse Krohn 		GTD PRO BMW M4 GT3 1'20.147 10.564
35 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg 		GTD PRO Corvette C8.R GTD 1'20.157 10.574
36 66 Kyffin Simpson
United States Till Bechtolsheimer
Germany Mario Farnbacher 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'20.252 10.669
37 23 United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas
United Kingdom Tom Gamble 		GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'20.427 10.844
38 79 Germany Maximilian Buhk
Canada Mikael Grenier
Maximillian Goetz 		GTD PRO Mercedes AMG GT3 1'20.578 10.995
39 27 Canada Roman De Angelis
Belgium Maxime Martin
United Kingdom Ian James 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'20.783 11.200
40 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Ulysse De 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 1'20.910 11.327
41 32 United States Mike Skeen
United Kingdom Stevan McAleer
Germany Dirk Muller 		GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 1'21.173 11.590
42 99 United States Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
United States Nicholas Boulle 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'21.676 12.093
43 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3    
View full results
shares
comments
Kobayashi: Petit Le Mans my final IMSA race for Cadillac
Previous article

Kobayashi: Petit Le Mans my final IMSA race for Cadillac
Next article

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais leads FP2 in Ganassi Cadillac

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais leads FP2 in Ganassi Cadillac
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bamber leads Cadillac 1-2-3-4-5 in FP3 Road Atlanta
IMSA

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bamber leads Cadillac 1-2-3-4-5 in FP3

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais leads FP2 in Ganassi Cadillac Road Atlanta
IMSA

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais leads FP2 in Ganassi Cadillac

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bamber leads Cadillac 1-2-3-4-5 in FP3
IMSA IMSA

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bamber leads Cadillac 1-2-3-4-5 in FP3

Earl Bamber kept Chip Ganassi Racing on top in the last practice before qualifying for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship finale, the 10-hour Petit Le Mans, but the sister car suffered an alarming moment.

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais leads FP2 in Ganassi Cadillac
IMSA IMSA

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais leads FP2 in Ganassi Cadillac

Sebastien Bourdais gapped the field by more than 0.3sec to end second practice for IMSA’s finale, Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta, in the final event for the Cadillac DPi-V.R.

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Cadillac leads Acura in first practice
IMSA IMSA

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Cadillac leads Acura in first practice

Chip Ganassi Racing’s #02 Cadillac set the pace in the opening session at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta ahead of Meyer Shank Racing’s Acura.

Kobayashi: Petit Le Mans my final IMSA race for Cadillac
IMSA IMSA

Kobayashi: Petit Le Mans my final IMSA race for Cadillac

Kamui Kobayashi has clarified this weekend's Petit Le Mans will mark his final IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship outing at the wheel of a Cadillac.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.