Petit Le Mans IMSA: Cadillac leads Acura in first practice

It was Earl Bamber who set fastest time in the Cadillac DPi-V.R, delivering a 69.583sec lap of the 2.54 mile course to lead the DPi field by 0.332sec. Championship contender Tom Blomqvist was 0.332sec adrift in the Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-05, who had a further two-tenth edge over the second Ganassi Cadillac of Sebastien Bourdais.

Pipo Derani was 0.661sec behind in Action Express Racing’s full-time entry, and only 0.18 quicker than Kamui Kobayashi in the Ally-sponsored #48 AXR car, which the ex-F1 driver shares with Mike Rockenfeller and Jimmie Johnson.

Filipe Albuquerque was sixth for Wayne Taylor Racing, ahead of Tristan Vautier in the JDC Miller Motorsports Cadillac, but this pair ended the session an unrepresentative second adrift of Bamber’s time.

Louis Deletraz, sharing the Tower Motorsports #8 entry with LMP2 points leader John Farano, was fastest in class ahead of Sebastian Montoya’s DragonSpeed Racing entry, while Ryan Dalziel was third for Era Motorsport.

Scott Huffaker brought out a red flag when his PR1/Mathiasen car hit the wall.

In LMP3, Colin Braun led for CORE autosport ahead of Gar Robinson in the Riley Motorsports entry and Garett Grist’s Jr III machine.

Jack Hawksworth set fastest time of the two GT categories, his GTD Pro Lexus RC lapping in 1min19.384sec to shade Bryan Sellers’ effort in the GTD Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 by barely more than a tenth of a second.

Jaden Conwright continues to impress, slipping the NTE/SSR Lamborghini into third fastest of the GTs, second fastest of the GTD pro-am.

Russell Ward, who has won the class at the last two rounds with Philip Ellis, maintained his momentum, to go third fastest ahead of the other Lexus of Aaron Telitz and the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R of Jan Heylen.

Petit Le Mans - FP1 results: