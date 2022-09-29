Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais leads FP2 in Ganassi Cadillac

Listen to this article

For much of the session, the top five Prototypes were covered by just 0.11sec, with Renger van der Zande in the #01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac setting a 70.264sec, leading the stablemate #02 car’s endurance extra Ryan Hunter-Reay by 0.061sec. Loic Duval in the JDC Miller Motorsports entry made it a Caddy 1-2-3, mere hundredths behind, the team having fixed its faulty brake-bias lever which had caused the car to have an off in FP1.

At this point, Helio Castroneves of Meyer Shank Racing was fourth fastest in the quickest of the Acura ARX-05s ahead of Mike Conway in the Action Express Racing Cadillac.

Then with 37mins of the session remaining, the LMP2 championship-leading Tower Motorsports entry of Rui Pinto de Andrade plowed off the track at Turn 1, and hit the tire wall, while lying second in class behind Ryan Dalziel in the Era Motorsports machine. Thankfully the damage wasn’t hard enough to prevent Andrade to head back to the pits under his own power.

With 20mins to go, Bamber shaved a couple of hundredths off Hunter-Reay’s time to edge slightly closer to van der Zande’s benchmark, before getting pushed back to the paddock for a checkover after slight contact with a GT car. Tom Blomqvist also moved the MSR Acura up into third.

Then, with 15mins remaining, championship leader Ricky Taylor delivered the first lap of the session under the 70sec barrier with a 69.858sec for Wayne Taylor Racing. With seven minutes remaining, Blomqvist put this into perspective, working down to a 69.342sec, a quarter second ahead of the impressive Tristan Vautier of JDC Miller and a further tenth up on Sebastien Bourdais in the #01 Ganassi Caddy.

Once Blomqvist pitted, Kamui Kobayashi in the ‘extra’ Action Express Cadillac and Vautier both trimmed their deficit to the MSR Acura to under one-tenth. But Bourdais wasn’t done yet, taking a full three tenths out of Blomqvist to end the session on top with a 69.040.

Dalziel’s 1min11.656sec flyer remained the top of the LMP2 times, three-tenths ahead of Juan Pablo Montoya in the DragonSpeed machine and Anders Fjordbach of High Class Racing.

The PR1/Mathiasen LMP2 car that Scott Huffaker crashed this morning gained no laps until the last five minutes of the LMP2 class’s track time, with Mikkel Jensen at least able to shake down the car.

Kay van Berlo put Riley Motorsports on top in LMP3 ahead of Gabby Chaves of Andretti Autosport and Nolan Siegel in the Garett Grist of the Jr III team.

GTD Pro was led by Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F of Jack Hawksworth, a shocking 0.645se faster than Jesse Krohn in the Rahal Letterman Lanigan-run BMW M4, while Antonio Garcia’s final flyer sent the Corvette C8.R into third, a further 0.15sec adrift.

Vasser Sullivan Lexus also topped GTD, Richard Heistand delivering an excellent 79.853sec to beat Erik Johanasson in the Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 by just 0.006sec!

Third in class was Russell Ward’s Winward Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 ahead of the similar car of Stevan McAleer in the Team Korthoff machine. Then came the Cetilar Racing Ferrari 488 of Ulysse de Pauw ahead of Simon Mann’s AF Corse Ferrari.

Magnus Racing’s GTD Aston Martin required an engine change and missed the session.

The third, 90-minute practice session will commence at 7.30pm local (Eastern) time.

Petit Le Mans - FP2 results: