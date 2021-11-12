Tickets Subscribe
IMSA / Road Atlanta Qualifying report

Petit Le Mans IMSA: AXR's Nasr edges Mazda to pole by 0.015sec

By:

Championship challenger Felipe Nasr claimed pole position for tomorrow’s Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta, putting the #31 Action Express Racing Cadillac on top by just 0.015sec ahead of Mazda’s Harry Tincknell.

Petit Le Mans IMSA: AXR’s Nasr edges Mazda to pole by 0.015sec

The duel was as close as it looked, with Nasr setting top time in Sector 2, Tincknell in Sector 3, but it’s the Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R that Nasr will share with Pipo Derani and Mike Conway tomorrow that ultimately prevailed.

Third went to the JDC Miller Motorsports car driven by Sebastien Bourdais, impressively only 0.15sec behind this pair and ahead of Kevin Magnussen’s similar Caddy.

Dane Cameron set a 68.920sec lap before pitting the #60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura early, while Kamui Kobayashi was forced to do the same in the second AXR Cadillac after a huge trip through the Turn 2 grass. The #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac will start last in class.

Ben Keating survived a spin at Turn 3 to lead the LMP2 contenders in the PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports to take pole in the class, 0.35sec ahead of Steven Thomas in the WIN Autosport car, with Dwight Merriman a further half-second adrift.

LMP3’s session commenced with two near-immediate spins, Josh Skelton spinning the #83 WIN Autosport car at Turn 3 and then limping back to the pits with an askew left-rear wheel, and then Max Hanratty spinning on pit exit in the FastMD Racing car. However, the latter was able to rejoin the fray.

At the sharp end of the field, it quickly became clear it was a two-horse race, with Niklas Kruetten of United Autosports battling against Rasmus Lindh of Performance Tech Motorsports. In the end it was Kruetten who won the battle, by only 0.086sec, Lindh’s cause not helped by an aerobatic off at Turn 2 during one of his flyers.

Jarett Andretti was 1.46sec off the ultimate pace in third in the Andretti Autosport entry, but a quarter-second ahead of the Riley Motosports cars of Jim Cox and Gar Robinson.

GT Le Mans saw a session of stark contrasts for the Rahal Letterman Lanigan-run BMW M8s on their IMSA swansong, with Jesse Krohn setting an impressive 1min15.226sec – half a second clear of his nearest opponent – and teammate Connor De Phillippi going off, collecting an advertising hoarding and air-dam full of turf, forcing him to park up.

Matt Campbell in the #79 WeatherTech Racing Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR was second fastest, beating Frederic Makowiecki in the one-off stablemate WTR 911, and the quarter-second gap between them was big enough for them to be split by a last-second effort from Antonio Garcia in the #3 Corvette C8.R.

In GT Daytona, the Silver/Bronze session that sets the grid positions for the class saw a gripping battle between Porsche, Lexus, BMW, Lamborghini and Audi. In the end it was Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan of Madison Snow which emerged on top, a mere 0.001sec ahead of Benja Hites in the NTE Sport Audi R8.

The Chilean driver, in turn, was only 0.022sec ahead of Robby Foley in the Turner Motorsports BMW M6 in its final race, with Aaron Telitz a further 0.013sec down in the top Lexus RC F of Vasser Sullivan.

Telitz’s teammate Frankie Montecalvo grabbed fifth ahead of Russell Ward in the Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Wright Motorsports did a great job to rebuild the #16 Porsche 911 GT3 R damaged in a clash with an LMP2 car yesterday, so Trent Hindman was able to prevail in the Porsche battle, a few hundredths ahead of Pfaff Motorsports’ Zacharie Robichon.

Once the pros took over, Jack Hawksworth pushed the #14 Lexus RC F into P1 ahead of Bryan Sellers in the PMR Lambo, with Bill Auberlen third in the Turner M6 and Zach Veach fourth in the second Lexus.

There will be a warm-up at 9.15am local (Eastern) time tomorrow morning, while the 10-hour race commences at 12.10pm.

Qualifying results:

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Time Gap
1 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
United Kingdom Mike Conway
Brazil Pipo Derani 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'08.678  
2 55 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Jonathan Bomarito 		DPi Mazda DPi 1'08.693 0.015
3 5 France Tristan Vautier
France Loic Duval
France Sébastien Bourdais 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'08.848 0.170
4 01 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
New Zealand Scott Dixon 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'08.879 0.201
5 60 United States Dane Cameron
Brazil Helio Castroneves
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya 		DPi Acura DPi 1'08.920 0.242
6 48 United States Jimmie Johnson
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
France Simon Pagenaud 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'09.165 0.487
7 10 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Alexander Rossi 		DPi Acura DPi 1'09.328 0.650
8 52 United States Ben Keating
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
United States Scott Huffaker 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'12.229 3.551
9 18 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Kyle Tilley
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'13.070 4.392
10 8 Canada John Farano
France Gabriel Aubry
United States James French 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'14.289 5.611
11 22 United States Jim McGuire
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd
United Kingdom Guy Smith 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'14.814 6.136
12 24 United States John Edwards
Finland Jesse Krohn
Brazil Augusto Farfus 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'15.226 6.548
13 2 Germany Niklas Krütten
United Kingdom Tom Gamble
Andrew Meyrick 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'15.664 6.986
14 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
France Mathieu Jaminet
Australia Matt Campbell 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1'15.738 7.060
15 38 Dan Goldburg
Sweden Rasmus Lindh
Malthe Jakobsen 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'15.750 7.072
16 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg 		GTLM Corvette C8.R 1'15.930 7.252
17 97 France Kevin Estre
Denmark Michael Christensen
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1'16.004 7.326
18 4 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
United Kingdom Alexander Sims 		GTLM Corvette C8.R 1'16.051 7.373
19 36 United States Jarett Andretti
Josh Burdon
United States Oliver Askew 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'17.122 8.444
20 91 United States Jim Cox
United States Dylan Murry
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'17.403 8.725
21 74 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Australia Scott Andrews 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'17.535 8.857
22 7 Peru Rodrigo Pflucker
United States Mark Kvamme
Stefan Rzadzinski 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 1'17.793 9.115
23 40 Todd Archer
Canada James Vance
United States Max Hanratty 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 1'18.112 9.434
24 30 United States Ari Balogh
Canada Garett Grist
United States Spencer Pigot 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'19.071 10.393
25 1 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
United States Corey Lewis 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'19.272 10.594
26 42 United States Don Yount
United States Jaden Conwright
Benja Hites 		GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 1'19.273 10.595
27 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
Australia Aidan Read 		GTD BMW M6 GT3 1'19.295 10.617
28 14 United States Aaron Telitz
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Kyle Kirkwood 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'19.308 10.630
29 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Zach Veach
United States Robert Megennis 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'19.456 10.778
30 57 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
Germany Maro Engel 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'19.661 10.983
31 16 United States Trent Hindman
United States Patrick Long
Belgium Jan Heylen 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'19.722 11.044
32 9 Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
Germany Lars Kern 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'19.791 11.113
33 70 United States Brendan Iribe
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat 		GTD McLaren 720S GT3 1'19.800 11.122
34 28 Canada Daniel Morad
United States Michael de Quesada
Spain Daniel Juncadella 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'19.846 11.168
35 19 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Franck Perera
Italy Michele Beretta 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'20.068 11.390
36 88 United States Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
United States Andrew Davis 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'20.079 11.401
37 32 United States Mike Skeen
United States Guy Cosmo
United Kingdom Stevan McAleer 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'20.353 11.675
38 23 Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
United Kingdom Ian James 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'20.554 11.876
39 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
Austria Philipp Eng
Canada Bruno Spengler 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'21.299 12.621
40 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'21.317 12.639
41 11 United States Thomas Steven
United States Tristan Nunez
United States Thomas Merrill 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'12.583 3.905
42 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States George Kurtz
United States Colin Braun 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320    
43 83 United Kingdom Matthew Bell
United States Naveen Rao
Josh Skelton 		LMP3 Duqueine D08    
View full results
