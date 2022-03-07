Performance Tech confirms Lindh, Goldburg in IMSA LMP3

Listen to this article

Lindh and Goldburg scored two runner-up finishes and two pole positions on their way to fifth in last year’s LMP3 championship, but the pair were separated for this year’s Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, which was a non-points-scoring event for LMP3. While Goldburg raced for Performance Tech, Lindh was part of Andretti Autosport’s line-up.

However, the pair are reuniting for the remainder of the IMSA schedule, starting with next week’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Team principal Brent O’Neill said: “It’s great to have Rasmus and Dan together for the rest of the season. When Rasmus first drove with us three years ago there was no doubt in my mind that he was fast and would complement Dan, who was already super quick and comfortable in the Ligier. He and Dan had immediate chemistry which we really saw amplified at the end of 2021.

“They’ll be quick together and with a little luck will be able to grab wins that just barely evaded them last season.”

Lindh commented: “I want to thank the whole O’Neill family, Performance Tech and of course my friend and co-driver Dan Goldburg for continued confidence. I look forward to the season starting.

“I will do everything I can to win the championship. We had a lot of success last year, and we are going to continue with that. Our goal is to win Sebring and continue to be on the top of the podium.”

Goldburg added: "We're back and we're going for it. I learned a lot last year about managing a WeatherTech race, when to be patient and when to go all out, and made significant improvements in my driving. Trying to keep up with Rasmus and learning from his data and coaching has made me a much better driver, and we're very comfortable as a driver combo and team.

“We're in a good spot and ready to kick off the main season at our home track, Sebring. With how many years and laps I have around Sebring, I told the guys I can ‘drive it with my eyes closed’ and I was able to experience it in the dark recently which will come in handy.”