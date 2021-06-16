Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / NTe Sport Audi returns for Six Hours of the Glen
IMSA News

Penske: IMSA return to Indy “high on the list” of targets

By:

Roger Penske says he expects Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course will be the venue for an IMSA race, while playing down the idea of an imminent return by Formula 1.

Penske: IMSA return to Indy “high on the list” of targets

IMSA’s last visit to the Indy road course came seven years ago, the Brickyard Grand Prix being held on the same weekend as NASCAR’s Brickyard 400 on the iconic 2.5-mile oval.

While last year the SRO Motorsports Group held the GT World Challenge America finale at Indy, Penske said that was to honor a deal that was in place before he took the reins of the Speedway in January 2020.

Asked what he might envision for the Speedway in future, he said: “If we thought of a sportscar event, we’d think of an IMSA event, a proper race with different classes like you have at Sebring or Daytona, something like that. That’s something that would be high on our list.

“People ask about Formula 1. Right now they’ve got a program for 10 years in Miami. They’ve got a great race at COTA.

“I was asked if we’ve had conversations [with F1] because of Singapore [being canceled]. We haven’t had one word on that at all.

“We’ve talked to [Stefano] Domenicali, and he’s interested in racing here. But we’ve got to look at the time of year, how it fits in.

“So at this point I’d say a sportscar race is higher on our list.”

Asked if he’d spoken to IMSA about hosting the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Penske nodded and said, “We’ve talked with them, yes.”

He went on to speak glowingly about the future of IMSA with the LMDh category, in which he will be running Porsche Prototypes from 2023. Penske, whose team won IMSA’s Drivers’, Manufacturers’ and Teams’ titles with Acura in 2019 and 2020, said: “The announcement of BMW coming in, Porsche coming in, I’m sure Audi will come… instead of having seven or eight DP cars, we could have 20 [Prototypes], because there’ll be good customer cars sold, I’m sure, across the different brands.

“That could really make that exciting.”

On the subject of MotoGP perhaps returning to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Penske said that he doesn’t foresee it, commenting, “At least in the next 12-24 months, we would not be running any motorcycles.”

 

shares
comments
NTe Sport Audi returns for Six Hours of the Glen

Previous article

NTe Sport Audi returns for Six Hours of the Glen
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Pirelli reveals findings from Baku F1 tyre failure investigation

6h
2
Formula 1

Perez wants talks with drivers over ‘gentleman’s agreement’

16h
3
IndyCar

IndyCar on reasons behind Detroit cautions, stoppages, non-calls

3h
4
Formula 1

F1 teams face new cold pressure tyre checks from French GP

4h
5
Formula 1

Tost: Gasly now one of the "absolutely top drivers" in F1

8h
Latest news
Penske: IMSA return to Indy “high on the list” of targets
IMSA

Penske: IMSA return to Indy “high on the list” of targets

12m
NTe Sport Audi returns for Six Hours of the Glen
Video Inside
IMSA

NTe Sport Audi returns for Six Hours of the Glen

Jun 15, 2021
Magnussen: Ending eight-year win drought "really special"
Video Inside
IMSA

Magnussen: Ending eight-year win drought "really special"

Jun 13, 2021
Detroit IMSA: Magnussen, van der Zande win in Ganassi Cadillac
Video Inside
IMSA

Detroit IMSA: Magnussen, van der Zande win in Ganassi Cadillac

Jun 13, 2021
Detroit IMSA: Magnussen beats Tincknell to pole by 0.021s
IMSA

Detroit IMSA: Magnussen beats Tincknell to pole by 0.021s

Jun 11, 2021
Latest videos
IMSA: NTe Sport Audi returns for Six Hours of the Glen 00:31
IMSA
15h

IMSA: NTe Sport Audi returns for Six Hours of the Glen

IMSA: Detroit - Magnussen beats Tincknell to pole by 0.021s 00:35
IMSA
Jun 12, 2021

IMSA: Detroit - Magnussen beats Tincknell to pole by 0.021s

IMSA: BMW to make top-flight sportscar racing return in 2023 00:45
IMSA
Jun 11, 2021

IMSA: BMW to make top-flight sportscar racing return in 2023

IMSA: Veach will miss Detroit race 00:35
IMSA
Jun 10, 2021

IMSA: Veach will miss Detroit race

IMSA: WTR wins race to save fuel at Mid-Ohio 00:27
IMSA
May 17, 2021

IMSA: WTR wins race to save fuel at Mid-Ohio

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
IndyCar on reasons behind Detroit cautions, stoppages, non-calls Detroit
IndyCar

IndyCar on reasons behind Detroit cautions, stoppages, non-calls

VeeKay’s Road America participation “pending” after injury Road America
IndyCar

VeeKay’s Road America participation “pending” after injury

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Indy 500 Prime
IndyCar

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words Prime

Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words

The 2004 IndyCar champion and 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan probably hasn’t yet driven his final IndyCar race, but we still asked him for the 10 most significant races of his career. He explained his choices to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Sep 7, 2020

Trending Today

Pirelli reveals findings from Baku F1 tyre failure investigation
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli reveals findings from Baku F1 tyre failure investigation

Perez wants talks with drivers over ‘gentleman’s agreement’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez wants talks with drivers over ‘gentleman’s agreement’

IndyCar on reasons behind Detroit cautions, stoppages, non-calls
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar on reasons behind Detroit cautions, stoppages, non-calls

F1 teams face new cold pressure tyre checks from French GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams face new cold pressure tyre checks from French GP

Tost: Gasly now one of the "absolutely top drivers" in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tost: Gasly now one of the "absolutely top drivers" in F1

Penske: IMSA return to Indy “high on the list” of targets
IMSA IMSA

Penske: IMSA return to Indy “high on the list” of targets

Police looking for witnesses of fatal Finke crash
Video Inside
Offroad Offroad

Police looking for witnesses of fatal Finke crash

Tyre presssures in the spotlight as F1 awaits Pirelli Baku report
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tyre presssures in the spotlight as F1 awaits Pirelli Baku report

Latest news

Penske: IMSA return to Indy “high on the list” of targets
IMSA IMSA

Penske: IMSA return to Indy “high on the list” of targets

NTe Sport Audi returns for Six Hours of the Glen
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

NTe Sport Audi returns for Six Hours of the Glen

Magnussen: Ending eight-year win drought "really special"
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Magnussen: Ending eight-year win drought "really special"

Detroit IMSA: Magnussen, van der Zande win in Ganassi Cadillac
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Detroit IMSA: Magnussen, van der Zande win in Ganassi Cadillac

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.