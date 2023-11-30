O’Ward and Rosenqvist join United Autosports for 2024 Daytona 24 Hours
IndyCar race winners Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist will drive for the United Autosports squad at the Daytona 24 Hours IMSA SportsCar Championship season-opener in January.
The pair, team-mates in 2021-23 at the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Series squad, will make one-off appearances at Daytona on 27-28 January in the pair of LMP2 class ORECA-Gibson 07s run by the Anglo-America team co-owned by McLaren Racing boss Zak Brown.
O'Ward, who is remaining at Arrow McLaren for a fifth season in 2024, will share United's #2 ORECA with full-season drivers Ben Keating and Ben Hanley, as well as Nico Pino, who will contest the long-distance rounds in the car.
Rosenqvist, who is switching to Meyer Shank Racing for his 2024 IndyCar campaign, will race the sister #22 car with Paul di Resta and Dan Goldburg, while the fourth driver who will also contest the remaining four IMSA enduros has yet to be announced.
Ward will be bidding for a third class victory at the Daytona enduro.
The Mexican won on debut in 2017 in the Prototype Challenge division aboard the one-make ORECA-Chevrolet FLM09 as part of a full-season programme with Performance Tech Motorsports that yielded the class title.
He won in P2 aboard a DragonSpeed ORECA in 2022, his most recent appearance at the Daytona International Speedway.
United team principal Richard Dean said: "We have been trying to get Pato in a United car for a while now; after a few false starts, finally we have our man.
Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images
#81 DragonSpeed USA Oreca LMP2 07: Patricio O'Ward, Eric Lux, Colton Herta, Devlin Defrancesco
"Pato brings experience as a Daytona race winner and is just plain fast in everything he drives."
Rosenqvist is making a return to endurance racing for the first time since 2018 when his programme included a second Daytona campaign after a 2016 debut.
The Swede's sportscar experience includes racing in the GT World Challenge Europe, Super GT in Japan and the Le Mans 24 Hours.
Dean described Rosenqvist as a "winner who has won races across an impressive range of series through his career".
United will be racing at Daytona in January as part of its first full-season attack on the IMSA series.
Its LMP2 team is effectively moving to the North American series after the disappearance of the class from the World Endurance Championship at the end of this season.
The best result for United at Daytona came in 2018 when it finished fourth overall with a line-up including di Resta and Bruno Senna driving a Ligier-Gibson JSP217 when P2s raced as part of the top class alongside the Daytona Prototype internationals.
Blomqvist's "brain capacity" pivotal for IndyCar's new hybrid – Shank
Blomqvist's "brain capacity" pivotal for IndyCar's new hybrid – Shank Blomqvist's "brain capacity" pivotal for IndyCar's new hybrid – Shank
Marcus Armstrong has “unfinished business” with Macau Grand Prix
Marcus Armstrong has “unfinished business” with Macau Grand Prix Marcus Armstrong has “unfinished business” with Macau Grand Prix
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?
United Autosports confirms Ben Hanley for 2024 IMSA effort
United Autosports confirms Ben Hanley for 2024 IMSA effort United Autosports confirms Ben Hanley for 2024 IMSA effort
Di Resta adds United Autosports IMSA drive to 2024 programme
Di Resta adds United Autosports IMSA drive to 2024 programme Di Resta adds United Autosports IMSA drive to 2024 programme
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
Latest news
F1 prize money: How much teams earned in the 2023 season
F1 prize money: How much teams earned in the 2023 season F1 prize money: How much teams earned in the 2023 season
O’Ward and Rosenqvist join United Autosports for 2024 Daytona 24 Hours
O’Ward and Rosenqvist join United Autosports for 2024 Daytona 24 Hours O’Ward and Rosenqvist join United Autosports for 2024 Daytona 24 Hours
Wolff praises "sportsman" Leclerc for not 'pulling the handbrake' in F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Wolff praises "sportsman" Leclerc for not 'pulling the handbrake' in F1 Abu Dhabi GP Wolff praises "sportsman" Leclerc for not 'pulling the handbrake' in F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Stephanie Carlin joins McLaren as F1 business operations director
Stephanie Carlin joins McLaren as F1 business operations director Stephanie Carlin joins McLaren as F1 business operations director
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.