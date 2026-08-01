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Qualifying report
IMSA Road America

Nick Yelloly leads Acura 1-2 in IMSA Road America qualifying

Yelloly beat Meyer Shank Racing team-mate Tom Blomqvist by 0.157s, while Daniel Goldburg, Harry King and Lilou Wadoux Ducellier claimed the class poles

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Edited:
#93 Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Renger van der Zande, Nick Yelloly, Phil Fayer

#93 Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Renger van der Zande, Nick Yelloly, Phil Fayer

Photo by: Brandon Badraoui / Lumen via Getty Images

Nick Yelloly led a 1-2 sweep for Acura Meyer Shank Racing in qualifying for the Motul SportsCar Endurance Grand Prix at Road America.

Yelloly, 35, delivered a flying lap of 1m49.233s in the #93 Acura ARX-06 to earn the top spot at the 4.048-mile, 14-turn natural-terrain road course. He beat fellow Brit and teammate Tom Blomqvist, who finished 0.157 seconds behind. 

Sheldon Van Der Linde (BMW M Team WRT) concluded the session in third in the #24 BMW M Hybrid V8, ahead of Louis Deletraz (Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing) in the #40 Cadillac V-Series.R.

GTP

Deletraz delivered the first true quick lap, with a 1m50.703s lap set with roughly eight minutes remaining in the 15-minute session. Moments later, Yelloly moved to the top with a 1m49.733s lap before improving to 1m49.233s on his next tour.

Tom Blomqvist, in Acura MSR’s #60 sister car, then went up to second with a lap of 1m49.487s with just over three minutes to go. Simultaneously, the #6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 of Laurens Vanthoor ran off in Turn 5 but recovered and continued. 

Vanthoor rebounded to slot fifth by the end of the session, ahead of points leader Jack Aitken in Whelen Cadillac’s #31 Cadillac V-Series.R. 

LMP2

United Autosport USA’s Daniel Goldburg took his first class pole of the season with a best lap of 1m54.212s, edging out Misha Goikhberg (Bryan Herta Autosport with PR1/Mathiasen) by 0.262s. 

Jeremy Clarke placed Inter Europol Competition’s No. 34 ORECA LMP2 07 third, with AO Racing’s PJ Hyett fourth.

GTD Pro

#77 AO Racing Porsche 911: Nick Tandy, Harry King

#77 AO Racing Porsche 911: Nick Tandy, Harry King

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

AO Racing’s Harry King claimed class pole after a frantic finish in which the top six drivers began their final laps before time expired. King delivered a best lap of 2m04.042s in the #77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992), which was 0.140s better than points leader Neil Verhagen (Paul Miller Racing) in the #1 BMW M4 GT3 EVO. 

Alexander Sims (Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports) was third, with Max Esterson (RLL Team McLaren) fourth. 

Manthey’s Klaus Bachler, who twice went to the top spot, had one of the laps invalidated by just exceeding track limits, and ended up fifth. 

It was a backup car for Vasser Sullivan Racing’s #14 Lexus RC F GT3 following Jack Hawksworth’s crash in a wet second practice. The team prepared the replacement car in time for qualifying and completed two laps before receiving a mechanical black flag. It was unable to rejoin and will start last in class.

GTD

 

Lilou Wadoux (AF Corse USA) stormed to her first-ever IMSA class pole, pushing her #21 Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO to the top spot with a flying lap of 2m04.688s. The lap came with roughly three minutes left in the session, bumping off Winward Racing’s Russell Ward. 

In the end, Wadoux Ducellier’s lap remained unbeaten through the end of the session, fending off Heart of Racing’s Zacharie Robichon, who fell 0.167s short in second. 

Valentin Hasse Clot (Car Blanche) ended up third, 0.169s behind, with Casper Stevenson (DragonSpeed) in fourth at 0.172s off the top mark. 

Qualifying

All Stats
 
Cla Drivers # Chassis Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands R. van der Zande United Kingdom N. Yelloly Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian 93 Acura ARX-06 8

1'49.233

   133.410
2 United Kingdom T. Blomqvist United States C. Braun Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian 60 Acura ARX-06 8

+0.157

1'49.390

 0.157 133.219
3 Belgium D. Vanthoor South Africa S. Van Der Linde BMW M Team WRT 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 8

+0.364

1'49.597

 0.207 132.967
4 United States J. Taylor Switzerland L. Deletraz Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing 40 Cadillac V-Series.R 8

+0.380

1'49.613

 0.016 132.948
5 Belgium L. Vanthoor France K. Estre Porsche Penske Motorsport 6 Porsche 963 8

+1.062

1'50.295

 0.682 132.126
6 United Kingdom J. Aitken New Zealand E. Bamber Denmark F. Vesti Cadillac Whelen 31 Cadillac V-Series.R 8

+1.128

1'50.361

 0.066 132.047
7 United States R. Taylor Portugal F. Albuquerque Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing 10 Cadillac V-Series.R 8

+1.148

1'50.381

 0.020 132.023
8 United Kingdom R. Gunn Canada R. De Angelis Aston Martin THOR Team 23 Aston Martin Valkyrie 8

+1.571

1'50.804

 0.423 131.519
9 Brazil F. Nasr France J. Andlauer Porsche Penske Motorsport 7 Porsche 963 8

+1.627

1'50.860

 0.056 131.452
10 Austria P. Eng Germany M. Wittmann BMW M Team WRT 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 8

+1.687

1'50.920

 0.060 131.381
11 Netherlands T. van der Helm Germany L. Heinrich United States K. Frederick JDC/Miller Motorsports 5 Porsche 963 8

+2.078

1'51.311

 0.391 130.920
12
D. Goldburg
United Kingdom P. di Resta Sweden R. Lindh United Autosports USA 		22 ORECA LMP2 07 7

+4.979

1'54.212

 2.901 127.594
13 Canada M. Goikhberg Canada P. Thompson United Kingdom H. Tincknell PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports 52 ORECA LMP2 07 9

+5.241

1'54.474

 0.262 127.302
14
J. Clarke
United States B. Garg France T. Dillmann Inter Europol Competition 		43 ORECA LMP2 07 8

+5.426

1'54.659

 0.185 127.097
15 United States P. Hyett United States D. Cameron United Kingdom J. Edgar AO Racing 99 ORECA LMP2 07 8

+5.501

1'54.734

 0.075 127.014
16 United States G. Kurtz
A. Quinn
United Kingdom T. Sowery Crowdstrike Racing by APR 		04 ORECA LMP2 07 8

+6.580

1'55.813

 1.079 125.830
17 Canada T. Lutke Switzerland M. Beche Denmark D. Heinemeier Hansson TDS Racing 11 ORECA LMP2 07 7

+6.600

1'55.833

 0.020 125.809
18
P. Fayer
New Zealand H. McElrea Denmark M. Jensen United Autosports USA 		2 ORECA LMP2 07 9

+6.729

1'55.962

 0.129 125.669
19 Brazil P. Fittipaldi
M. Espirito Santo
Canada C. Cumming Pratt Miller Motorsports 		73 ORECA LMP2 07 8

+7.097

1'56.330

 0.368 125.271
20
N. Rao
Austria F. Habsburg
J. Abel Era Motorsport
 18 ORECA LMP2 07 8

+7.307

1'56.540

 0.210 125.045
21
J. Field
M. Van Der Snel
United Kingdom O. Jarvis Intersport Racing 		37 ORECA LMP2 07 9

+7.400

1'56.633

 0.093 124.946
22 Canada J. Farano Spain S. Alvarez France T. Vautier Tower Motorsports 8 ORECA LMP2 07 8

+8.184

1'57.417

 0.784 124.112
23
G. Kraut
Australia J. Burdon
S. Fielding JDC/Miller Motorsports
 79 ORECA LMP2 07 8

+11.310

2'00.543

 3.126 120.893
24 United Kingdom N. Tandy
H. King AO Racing
 77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 8

+14.809

2'04.042

 3.499 117.483
25 United States N. Verhagen United States C. de Phillippi Paul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 EVO 6

+14.949

2'04.182

 0.140 117.350
26 Spain A. Garcia United Kingdom A. Sims Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 8

+15.031

2'04.264

 0.082 117.273
27
M. Esterson
N. Johnson RLL Team McLaren
 59 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 7

+15.068

2'04.301

 0.037 117.238
28 Austria K. Bachler Austria T. Preining Manthey 911 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 7

+15.075

2'04.308

 0.007 117.231
29 United States T. Milner Netherlands N. Catsburg Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 4 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 8

+15.245

2'04.478

 0.170 117.071
30 United Kingdom J. Calado
R. Agostini Triarsi Competizione
 033 Ferrari 296 GT3 8

+15.413

2'04.646

 0.168 116.913
31 France S. Mann France L. Wadoux Italy A. Fuoco Af Corse 21 Ferrari 296 GT3 7

+15.455

2'04.688

 0.042 116.874
32 Brazil D. Barrichello United Kingdom T. Gamble Canada Z. Robichon Heart Of Racing Team 27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 8

+15.622

2'04.855

 0.167 116.718
33
M. Fossard
France V. Hasse-Clot United States T. Estep Car Blanche 		068 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 7

+15.624

2'04.857

 0.002 116.716
34 Italy G. Altoè United Kingdom C. Stevenson United States A. Udell DragonSpeed 81 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 8

+15.627

2'04.860

 0.003 116.713
35 Italy A. Caldarelli United Kingdom S. Mitchell Pfaff Motorsports 9 Lamborghini Temerario GT3 8

+15.649

2'04.882

 0.022 116.693
36 Brazil D. Serra Italy D. Rigon Risi Competizione 62 Ferrari 296 GT3 8

+15.656

2'04.889

 0.007 116.686
37 United States P. Gallagher United States R. Foley
F. Selldorff Turner Motorsport
 96 BMW M4 GT3 EVO 7

+15.886

2'05.119

 0.230 116.472
38 United States R. Ward Switzerland P. Ellis Netherlands I. Dontje Winward Racing 57 Mercedes-AMG GT3 6

+15.893

2'05.126

 0.007 116.465
39 Canada D. DeFrancesco
R. Yardley
Belgium J. Heylen RS1 		28 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 8

+15.939

2'05.172

 0.046 116.422
40 Australia S. Andrews Netherlands L. Hodenius Ireland J. Roe Jr. Lone Star Racing 80 Mercedes-AMG GT3 7

+15.992

2'05.225

 0.053 116.373
41 United States M. Filippi Canada R. Wickens Ireland C. Eastwood DXDT Racing 36 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 7

+16.036

2'05.269

 0.044 116.332
42
O. Triarsi
United States K. Koch United States R. Megennis Triarsi Competizione 		023 Ferrari 296 GT3 7

+16.082

2'05.315

 0.046 116.289
43 Spain A. Costa Italy L. Patrese Spain F. Rueda Conquest Racing 34 Ferrari 296 GT3 7

+16.102

2'05.335

 0.020 116.271
44 Germany C. Mies Belgium F. Vervisch Ford Racing 65 Ford Mustang GT3 8

+16.125

2'05.358

 0.023 116.249
45 United Kingdom B. Barker Norway D. Olsen Ford Racing 64 Ford Mustang GT3 7

+16.141

2'05.374

 0.016 116.235
46 United States A. Telitz Denmark B. Pedersen United States F. Montecalvo Vasser Sullivan Racing 12 Lexus RC F GT3 8

+16.959

2'06.192

 0.818 115.481
47 United States B. Iribe Switzerland F. Schandorff United Kingdom O. Millroy Inception Racing 70 Ferrari 296 GT3 8

+17.227

2'06.460

 0.268 115.236
48 United States R. Hardwick Italy R. Pera
M. Schuring Team Manthey
 912 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 7

+17.624

2'06.857

 0.397 114.876
49 Canada O. Fidani United Kingdom M. Bell Germany L. Kern 13 Autosport 13 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 8

+17.632

2'06.865

 0.008 114.869
50 Costa Rica D. Formal United States T. Hindman United States G. Doyle Wayne Taylor Racing 45 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 8

+18.028

2'07.261

 0.396 114.511
51 United States J. Walker United States T. Bechtolsheimer United States J. Hand Gradient Racing 66 Ford Mustang GT3 8

+18.075

2'07.308

 0.047 114.469
52 United States S. Monk Brazil F. Fraga
J. Altzman Myers Riley Motorsports
 16 Ford Mustang GT3 8

+19.000

2'08.233

 0.925 113.643
53 United Kingdom J. Hawksworth United Kingdom B. Barnicoat Vasser Sullivan Racing 14 Lexus RC F GT3 3

 

    
54 United States A. Adelson United Kingdom C. Ilott Australia T. Sargent Wright Motorsports 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 4

 

    
View full results

 

 

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