Nick Yelloly leads Acura 1-2 in IMSA Road America qualifying
Yelloly beat Meyer Shank Racing team-mate Tom Blomqvist by 0.157s, while Daniel Goldburg, Harry King and Lilou Wadoux Ducellier claimed the class poles
#93 Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Renger van der Zande, Nick Yelloly, Phil Fayer
Photo by: Brandon Badraoui / Lumen via Getty Images
Nick Yelloly led a 1-2 sweep for Acura Meyer Shank Racing in qualifying for the Motul SportsCar Endurance Grand Prix at Road America.
Yelloly, 35, delivered a flying lap of 1m49.233s in the #93 Acura ARX-06 to earn the top spot at the 4.048-mile, 14-turn natural-terrain road course. He beat fellow Brit and teammate Tom Blomqvist, who finished 0.157 seconds behind.
Sheldon Van Der Linde (BMW M Team WRT) concluded the session in third in the #24 BMW M Hybrid V8, ahead of Louis Deletraz (Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing) in the #40 Cadillac V-Series.R.
GTP
Deletraz delivered the first true quick lap, with a 1m50.703s lap set with roughly eight minutes remaining in the 15-minute session. Moments later, Yelloly moved to the top with a 1m49.733s lap before improving to 1m49.233s on his next tour.
Tom Blomqvist, in Acura MSR’s #60 sister car, then went up to second with a lap of 1m49.487s with just over three minutes to go. Simultaneously, the #6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 of Laurens Vanthoor ran off in Turn 5 but recovered and continued.
Vanthoor rebounded to slot fifth by the end of the session, ahead of points leader Jack Aitken in Whelen Cadillac’s #31 Cadillac V-Series.R.
LMP2
United Autosport USA’s Daniel Goldburg took his first class pole of the season with a best lap of 1m54.212s, edging out Misha Goikhberg (Bryan Herta Autosport with PR1/Mathiasen) by 0.262s.
Jeremy Clarke placed Inter Europol Competition’s No. 34 ORECA LMP2 07 third, with AO Racing’s PJ Hyett fourth.
GTD Pro
#77 AO Racing Porsche 911: Nick Tandy, Harry King
Photo by: Art Fleischmann
AO Racing’s Harry King claimed class pole after a frantic finish in which the top six drivers began their final laps before time expired. King delivered a best lap of 2m04.042s in the #77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992), which was 0.140s better than points leader Neil Verhagen (Paul Miller Racing) in the #1 BMW M4 GT3 EVO.
Alexander Sims (Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports) was third, with Max Esterson (RLL Team McLaren) fourth.
Manthey’s Klaus Bachler, who twice went to the top spot, had one of the laps invalidated by just exceeding track limits, and ended up fifth.
It was a backup car for Vasser Sullivan Racing’s #14 Lexus RC F GT3 following Jack Hawksworth’s crash in a wet second practice. The team prepared the replacement car in time for qualifying and completed two laps before receiving a mechanical black flag. It was unable to rejoin and will start last in class.
GTD
Lilou Wadoux (AF Corse USA) stormed to her first-ever IMSA class pole, pushing her #21 Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO to the top spot with a flying lap of 2m04.688s. The lap came with roughly three minutes left in the session, bumping off Winward Racing’s Russell Ward.
In the end, Wadoux Ducellier’s lap remained unbeaten through the end of the session, fending off Heart of Racing’s Zacharie Robichon, who fell 0.167s short in second.
Valentin Hasse Clot (Car Blanche) ended up third, 0.169s behind, with Casper Stevenson (DragonSpeed) in fourth at 0.172s off the top mark.
Qualifying
|Cla
|Drivers
|#
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|R. van der Zande N. Yelloly Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian
|93
|Acura ARX-06
|8
|
1'49.233
|133.410
|2
|T. Blomqvist C. Braun Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian
|60
|Acura ARX-06
|8
|
+0.157
1'49.390
|0.157
|133.219
|3
|D. Vanthoor S. Van Der Linde BMW M Team WRT
|24
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|8
|
+0.364
1'49.597
|0.207
|132.967
|4
|J. Taylor L. Deletraz Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing
|40
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|8
|
+0.380
1'49.613
|0.016
|132.948
|5
|L. Vanthoor K. Estre Porsche Penske Motorsport
|6
|Porsche 963
|8
|
+1.062
1'50.295
|0.682
|132.126
|6
|J. Aitken E. Bamber F. Vesti Cadillac Whelen
|31
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|8
|
+1.128
1'50.361
|0.066
|132.047
|7
|R. Taylor F. Albuquerque Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing
|10
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|8
|
+1.148
1'50.381
|0.020
|132.023
|8
|R. Gunn R. De Angelis Aston Martin THOR Team
|23
|Aston Martin Valkyrie
|8
|
+1.571
1'50.804
|0.423
|131.519
|9
|F. Nasr J. Andlauer Porsche Penske Motorsport
|7
|Porsche 963
|8
|
+1.627
1'50.860
|0.056
|131.452
|10
|P. Eng M. Wittmann BMW M Team WRT
|25
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|8
|
+1.687
1'50.920
|0.060
|131.381
|11
|T. van der Helm L. Heinrich K. Frederick JDC/Miller Motorsports
|5
|Porsche 963
|8
|
+2.078
1'51.311
|0.391
|130.920
|12
|
D. GoldburgP. di Resta R. Lindh United Autosports USA
|22
|ORECA LMP2 07
|7
|
+4.979
1'54.212
|2.901
|127.594
|13
|M. Goikhberg P. Thompson H. Tincknell PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
|52
|ORECA LMP2 07
|9
|
+5.241
1'54.474
|0.262
|127.302
|14
|
J. ClarkeB. Garg T. Dillmann Inter Europol Competition
|43
|ORECA LMP2 07
|8
|
+5.426
1'54.659
|0.185
|127.097
|15
|P. Hyett D. Cameron J. Edgar AO Racing
|99
|ORECA LMP2 07
|8
|
+5.501
1'54.734
|0.075
|127.014
|16
| G. Kurtz
A. QuinnT. Sowery Crowdstrike Racing by APR
|04
|ORECA LMP2 07
|8
|
+6.580
1'55.813
|1.079
|125.830
|17
|T. Lutke M. Beche D. Heinemeier Hansson TDS Racing
|11
|ORECA LMP2 07
|7
|
+6.600
1'55.833
|0.020
|125.809
|18
|
P. FayerH. McElrea M. Jensen United Autosports USA
|2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|9
|
+6.729
1'55.962
|0.129
|125.669
|19
| P. Fittipaldi
M. Espirito SantoC. Cumming Pratt Miller Motorsports
|73
|ORECA LMP2 07
|8
|
+7.097
1'56.330
|0.368
|125.271
|20
|
N. RaoF. Habsburg
J. Abel Era Motorsport
|18
|ORECA LMP2 07
|8
|
+7.307
1'56.540
|0.210
|125.045
|21
|
J. Field
M. Van Der SnelO. Jarvis Intersport Racing
|37
|ORECA LMP2 07
|9
|
+7.400
1'56.633
|0.093
|124.946
|22
|J. Farano S. Alvarez T. Vautier Tower Motorsports
|8
|ORECA LMP2 07
|8
|
+8.184
1'57.417
|0.784
|124.112
|23
|
G. KrautJ. Burdon
S. Fielding JDC/Miller Motorsports
|79
|ORECA LMP2 07
|8
|
+11.310
2'00.543
|3.126
|120.893
|24
| N. Tandy
H. King AO Racing
|77
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|8
|
+14.809
2'04.042
|3.499
|117.483
|25
|N. Verhagen C. de Phillippi Paul Miller Racing
|1
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|6
|
+14.949
2'04.182
|0.140
|117.350
|26
|A. Garcia A. Sims Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|3
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|8
|
+15.031
2'04.264
|0.082
|117.273
|27
|
M. Esterson
N. Johnson RLL Team McLaren
|59
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|7
|
+15.068
2'04.301
|0.037
|117.238
|28
|K. Bachler T. Preining Manthey
|911
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|7
|
+15.075
2'04.308
|0.007
|117.231
|29
|T. Milner N. Catsburg Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|4
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|8
|
+15.245
2'04.478
|0.170
|117.071
|30
| J. Calado
R. Agostini Triarsi Competizione
|033
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|8
|
+15.413
2'04.646
|0.168
|116.913
|31
|S. Mann L. Wadoux A. Fuoco Af Corse
|21
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|7
|
+15.455
2'04.688
|0.042
|116.874
|32
|D. Barrichello T. Gamble Z. Robichon Heart Of Racing Team
|27
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|8
|
+15.622
2'04.855
|0.167
|116.718
|33
|
M. FossardV. Hasse-Clot T. Estep Car Blanche
|068
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|7
|
+15.624
2'04.857
|0.002
|116.716
|34
|G. Altoè C. Stevenson A. Udell DragonSpeed
|81
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|8
|
+15.627
2'04.860
|0.003
|116.713
|35
|A. Caldarelli S. Mitchell Pfaff Motorsports
|9
|Lamborghini Temerario GT3
|8
|
+15.649
2'04.882
|0.022
|116.693
|36
|D. Serra D. Rigon Risi Competizione
|62
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|8
|
+15.656
2'04.889
|0.007
|116.686
|37
| P. Gallagher R. Foley
F. Selldorff Turner Motorsport
|96
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|7
|
+15.886
2'05.119
|0.230
|116.472
|38
|R. Ward P. Ellis I. Dontje Winward Racing
|57
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|6
|
+15.893
2'05.126
|0.007
|116.465
|39
| D. DeFrancesco
R. YardleyJ. Heylen RS1
|28
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|8
|
+15.939
2'05.172
|0.046
|116.422
|40
|S. Andrews L. Hodenius J. Roe Jr. Lone Star Racing
|80
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|7
|
+15.992
2'05.225
|0.053
|116.373
|41
|M. Filippi R. Wickens C. Eastwood DXDT Racing
|36
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|7
|
+16.036
2'05.269
|0.044
|116.332
|42
|
O. TriarsiK. Koch R. Megennis Triarsi Competizione
|023
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|7
|
+16.082
2'05.315
|0.046
|116.289
|43
|A. Costa L. Patrese F. Rueda Conquest Racing
|34
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|7
|
+16.102
2'05.335
|0.020
|116.271
|44
|C. Mies F. Vervisch Ford Racing
|65
|Ford Mustang GT3
|8
|
+16.125
2'05.358
|0.023
|116.249
|45
|B. Barker D. Olsen Ford Racing
|64
|Ford Mustang GT3
|7
|
+16.141
2'05.374
|0.016
|116.235
|46
|A. Telitz B. Pedersen F. Montecalvo Vasser Sullivan Racing
|12
|Lexus RC F GT3
|8
|
+16.959
2'06.192
|0.818
|115.481
|47
|B. Iribe F. Schandorff O. Millroy Inception Racing
|70
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|8
|
+17.227
2'06.460
|0.268
|115.236
|48
| R. Hardwick R. Pera
M. Schuring Team Manthey
|912
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|7
|
+17.624
2'06.857
|0.397
|114.876
|49
|O. Fidani M. Bell L. Kern 13 Autosport
|13
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|8
|
+17.632
2'06.865
|0.008
|114.869
|50
|D. Formal T. Hindman G. Doyle Wayne Taylor Racing
|45
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|8
|
+18.028
2'07.261
|0.396
|114.511
|51
|J. Walker T. Bechtolsheimer J. Hand Gradient Racing
|66
|Ford Mustang GT3
|8
|
+18.075
2'07.308
|0.047
|114.469
|52
| S. Monk F. Fraga
J. Altzman Myers Riley Motorsports
|16
|Ford Mustang GT3
|8
|
+19.000
2'08.233
|0.925
|113.643
|53
|J. Hawksworth B. Barnicoat Vasser Sullivan Racing
|14
|Lexus RC F GT3
|3
|
|54
|A. Adelson C. Ilott T. Sargent Wright Motorsports
|120
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|4
|
|View full results
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