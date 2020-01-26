Newey thrilled by “fantastic” Daytona win on U.S. debut

Newey teamed with Ben Hanley, Colin Braun and Henrik Hedman in the DragonSpeed Oreca-Gibson and spent almost six hours behind the wheel. It was only the second 24-hour sportscar race of Newey’s career, having raced at Le Mans in 2018, and it was also his first ever race in America.

The 21-year-old son of Formula 1 design genius Adrian Newey, whose March 83G design won the 1984 Daytona 24 Hours, was overwhelmed with the success that saw DragonSpeed defeat PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports by two laps.

Newey said: “To win what is my first race in America, at Daytona, which is such a legendary venue, is absolutely fantastic. We obviously came here with that ambition but knew it would be very hard to execute but we did it and in dominant style.

“It was a clean run apart from a puncture four hours or so into the race, caused by debris, and then we changed the car’s nose, again due to debris.

“I did around six stints with quite a bit of driving in the night which I enjoyed.

“It’s a great way to start 2020 and hopefully leads to more drives in IMSA.”

