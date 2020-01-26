Top events
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Breaking news

Newey thrilled by “fantastic” Daytona win on U.S. debut

shares
comments
Newey thrilled by “fantastic” Daytona win on U.S. debut
By:
Jan 26, 2020, 11:20 PM

Former Asian Le Mans champion Harrison Newey says he’s hoping that his triumph in the LMP2 class of the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona will lead to further opportunities in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Newey teamed with Ben Hanley, Colin Braun and Henrik Hedman in the DragonSpeed Oreca-Gibson and spent almost six hours behind the wheel. It was only the second 24-hour sportscar race of Newey’s career, having raced at Le Mans in 2018, and it was also his first ever race in America.

The 21-year-old son of Formula 1 design genius Adrian Newey, whose March 83G design won the 1984 Daytona 24 Hours, was overwhelmed with the success that saw DragonSpeed defeat PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports by two laps.

Newey said: “To win what is my first race in America, at Daytona, which is such a legendary venue, is absolutely fantastic. We obviously came here with that ambition but knew it would be very hard to execute but we did it and in dominant style.

“It was a clean run apart from a puncture four hours or so into the race, caused by debris, and then we changed the car’s nose, again due to debris.

“I did around six stints with quite a bit of driving in the night which I enjoyed.

“It’s a great way to start 2020 and hopefully leads to more drives in IMSA.”

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Drivers Harrison Newey
Author David Malsher-Lopez

IMSA Next session

Daytona 24

Daytona 24

22 Jan - 26 Jan

