IMSA / Breaking news

NBC Sports to broadcast 100+ hours of IMSA in 2019

NBC Sports to broadcast 100+ hours of IMSA in 2019
David Malsher
By: David Malsher
52m ago

NBC Sports’ first season covering the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will include 100 hours of action between NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, it was announced today.

There will be an hour-long season preview on Thursday, January 24, at 2pm ET, followed by live coverage of qualifying for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona from 3 to 5 p.m. ET. The preview show will re-air on Saturday, Jan. 26 at 1pm ET as a lead-in to race coverage.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will also provide live streaming coverage of the 57th Rolex 24 at Daytona airing on NBCSN.

“We couldn’t be more excited to begin our IMSA coverage with the 57th running of the iconic Rolex 24,” said Jon Miller, president of programming at NBC Sports and NBCSN. “As the home of U.S. motorsports, we’ll showcase the uniqueness of IMSA racing to motorsports fans everywhere, as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the association throughout the upcoming season.”

IMSA CEO Ed Bennett added: “As we all get ready for IMSA’s much-anticipated 50th anniversary season in 2019, our new NBC Sports media partnership promises to promote and showcase our unique premium product in revolutionary ways. Both IMSA and the WeatherTech Championship have been experiencing incredible momentum the last several years and this partnership should only help elevate the sport to new heights.”

As part of its six-year partnership NBC Sports will present 12 races across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app throughout 2019. In total, NBC Sports will present three live racing windows on NBC, and more than 40 hours of coverage on NBCSN. 

The 57th Rolex 24 At DAYTONA and 11 additional IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship races will be broadcast across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and the NBC Sports app. All races will be live streamed to authenticated subscribers on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

NBC Sports' 2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship coverage

Date

Race

Circuit

Network

Time (ET)

Thurs. Jan. 24

Rolex 24 at Daytona – Qualifying

Daytona International Speedway

NBCSN

3 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 26

Rolex 24 at Daytona

Daytona International Speedway

NBCSN

2 p.m.

 

Rolex 24 at Daytona

Daytona International Speedway

NBC Sports App

5 p.m.

 

Rolex 24 at Daytona

Daytona International Speedway

NBCSN

9 p.m.

Sun. Jan. 27

Rolex 24 at Daytona

Daytona International Speedway

NBC Sports App

3 a.m.

 

Rolex 24 at Daytona

Daytona International Speedway

NBCSN

6 a.m.

Sat. March 16

Twelve Hours of Sebring

Sebring International Raceway

NBC Sports App

10:30 a.m.

 

Twelve Hours of Sebring

Sebring International Raceway

CNBC

1 p.m.

 

Twelve Hours of Sebring

Sebring International Raceway

NBCSN

3:30 p.m.

Sat. April 13

Grand Prix of Long Beach

Long Beach Street Circuit

NBCSN

5 p.m.

Sun. May 5

Sports Car Challenge

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

NBCSN

1:30 p.m.

Sat. June 1

Detroit Grand Prix

Belle Isle Park

NBCSN

12:30 p.m.

Sun. June 30

Six Hours of The Glen

Watkins Glen International

NBC Sports App

9:30 a.m.

 

Six Hours of The Glen*

Watkins Glen International

NBCSN

7:30 p.m.

Sun. July 7

Sports Car Grand Prix

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

NBC

1 p.m.

Sat. July 20

Northeast Grand Prix

Lime Rock Park

NBC Sports App

3 p.m.

 

Northeast Grand Prix*

Lime Rock Park

NBCSN

10 p.m.

Sun. Aug. 4

Road America

Road America

NBC Sports App

1:30 p.m.

 

Road America*

Road America

NBCSN

6:30 p.m.

Sun. Aug. 25

GT Challenge at VIR

VIRginia International Raceway

NBCSN

1:30 p.m.

Sun. Sept. 15

Laguna Seca

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

NBC

3 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 12

Petit Le Mans

Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

NBC

12 p.m.

 

Petit Le Mans

Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

NBC Sports App

3 p.m.

 

Petit Le Mans

Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

NBCSN

6 p.m.

*Same-Day Delay      

 

Series IMSA
Author David Malsher
Article type Breaking news

