NBC Sports to broadcast 100+ hours of IMSA in 2019

There will be an hour-long season preview on Thursday, January 24, at 2pm ET, followed by live coverage of qualifying for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona from 3 to 5 p.m. ET. The preview show will re-air on Saturday, Jan. 26 at 1pm ET as a lead-in to race coverage.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will also provide live streaming coverage of the 57th Rolex 24 at Daytona airing on NBCSN.

“We couldn’t be more excited to begin our IMSA coverage with the 57th running of the iconic Rolex 24,” said Jon Miller, president of programming at NBC Sports and NBCSN. “As the home of U.S. motorsports, we’ll showcase the uniqueness of IMSA racing to motorsports fans everywhere, as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the association throughout the upcoming season.”

IMSA CEO Ed Bennett added: “As we all get ready for IMSA’s much-anticipated 50th anniversary season in 2019, our new NBC Sports media partnership promises to promote and showcase our unique premium product in revolutionary ways. Both IMSA and the WeatherTech Championship have been experiencing incredible momentum the last several years and this partnership should only help elevate the sport to new heights.”

As part of its six-year partnership NBC Sports will present 12 races across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app throughout 2019. In total, NBC Sports will present three live racing windows on NBC, and more than 40 hours of coverage on NBCSN.

The 57th Rolex 24 At DAYTONA and 11 additional IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship races will be broadcast across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and the NBC Sports app. All races will be live streamed to authenticated subscribers on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

NBC Sports' 2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship coverage

Date Race Circuit Network Time (ET) Thurs. Jan. 24 Rolex 24 at Daytona – Qualifying Daytona International Speedway NBCSN 3 p.m. Sat. Jan. 26 Rolex 24 at Daytona Daytona International Speedway NBCSN 2 p.m. Rolex 24 at Daytona Daytona International Speedway NBC Sports App 5 p.m. Rolex 24 at Daytona Daytona International Speedway NBCSN 9 p.m. Sun. Jan. 27 Rolex 24 at Daytona Daytona International Speedway NBC Sports App 3 a.m. Rolex 24 at Daytona Daytona International Speedway NBCSN 6 a.m. Sat. March 16 Twelve Hours of Sebring Sebring International Raceway NBC Sports App 10:30 a.m. Twelve Hours of Sebring Sebring International Raceway CNBC 1 p.m. Twelve Hours of Sebring Sebring International Raceway NBCSN 3:30 p.m. Sat. April 13 Grand Prix of Long Beach Long Beach Street Circuit NBCSN 5 p.m. Sun. May 5 Sports Car Challenge Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course NBCSN 1:30 p.m. Sat. June 1 Detroit Grand Prix Belle Isle Park NBCSN 12:30 p.m. Sun. June 30 Six Hours of The Glen Watkins Glen International NBC Sports App 9:30 a.m. Six Hours of The Glen* Watkins Glen International NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Sun. July 7 Sports Car Grand Prix Canadian Tire Motorsport Park NBC 1 p.m. Sat. July 20 Northeast Grand Prix Lime Rock Park NBC Sports App 3 p.m. Northeast Grand Prix* Lime Rock Park NBCSN 10 p.m. Sun. Aug. 4 Road America Road America NBC Sports App 1:30 p.m. Road America* Road America NBCSN 6:30 p.m. Sun. Aug. 25 GT Challenge at VIR VIRginia International Raceway NBCSN 1:30 p.m. Sun. Sept. 15 Laguna Seca WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca NBC 3 p.m. Sat. Oct. 12 Petit Le Mans Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta NBC 12 p.m. Petit Le Mans Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta NBC Sports App 3 p.m. Petit Le Mans Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta NBCSN 6 p.m.

*Same-Day Delay