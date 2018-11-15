NBC Sports to broadcast 100+ hours of IMSA in 2019
NBC Sports’ first season covering the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will include 100 hours of action between NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, it was announced today.
There will be an hour-long season preview on Thursday, January 24, at 2pm ET, followed by live coverage of qualifying for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona from 3 to 5 p.m. ET. The preview show will re-air on Saturday, Jan. 26 at 1pm ET as a lead-in to race coverage.
NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will also provide live streaming coverage of the 57th Rolex 24 at Daytona airing on NBCSN.
“We couldn’t be more excited to begin our IMSA coverage with the 57th running of the iconic Rolex 24,” said Jon Miller, president of programming at NBC Sports and NBCSN. “As the home of U.S. motorsports, we’ll showcase the uniqueness of IMSA racing to motorsports fans everywhere, as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the association throughout the upcoming season.”
IMSA CEO Ed Bennett added: “As we all get ready for IMSA’s much-anticipated 50th anniversary season in 2019, our new NBC Sports media partnership promises to promote and showcase our unique premium product in revolutionary ways. Both IMSA and the WeatherTech Championship have been experiencing incredible momentum the last several years and this partnership should only help elevate the sport to new heights.”
As part of its six-year partnership NBC Sports will present 12 races across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app throughout 2019. In total, NBC Sports will present three live racing windows on NBC, and more than 40 hours of coverage on NBCSN.
The 57th Rolex 24 At DAYTONA and 11 additional IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship races will be broadcast across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and the NBC Sports app. All races will be live streamed to authenticated subscribers on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
NBC Sports' 2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship coverage
|
Date
|
Race
|
Circuit
|
Network
|
Time (ET)
|
Thurs. Jan. 24
|
Rolex 24 at Daytona – Qualifying
|
Daytona International Speedway
|
NBCSN
|
3 p.m.
|
Sat. Jan. 26
|
Rolex 24 at Daytona
|
Daytona International Speedway
|
NBCSN
|
2 p.m.
|
|
Rolex 24 at Daytona
|
Daytona International Speedway
|
NBC Sports App
|
5 p.m.
|
|
Rolex 24 at Daytona
|
Daytona International Speedway
|
NBCSN
|
9 p.m.
|
Sun. Jan. 27
|
Rolex 24 at Daytona
|
Daytona International Speedway
|
NBC Sports App
|
3 a.m.
|
|
Rolex 24 at Daytona
|
Daytona International Speedway
|
NBCSN
|
6 a.m.
|
Sat. March 16
|
Twelve Hours of Sebring
|
Sebring International Raceway
|
NBC Sports App
|
10:30 a.m.
|
|
Twelve Hours of Sebring
|
Sebring International Raceway
|
CNBC
|
1 p.m.
|
|
Twelve Hours of Sebring
|
Sebring International Raceway
|
NBCSN
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Sat. April 13
|
Grand Prix of Long Beach
|
Long Beach Street Circuit
|
NBCSN
|
5 p.m.
|
Sun. May 5
|
Sports Car Challenge
|
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|
NBCSN
|
1:30 p.m.
|
Sat. June 1
|
Detroit Grand Prix
|
Belle Isle Park
|
NBCSN
|
12:30 p.m.
|
Sun. June 30
|
Six Hours of The Glen
|
Watkins Glen International
|
NBC Sports App
|
9:30 a.m.
|
|
Six Hours of The Glen*
|
Watkins Glen International
|
NBCSN
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Sun. July 7
|
Sports Car Grand Prix
|
Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
|
NBC
|
1 p.m.
|
Sat. July 20
|
Northeast Grand Prix
|
Lime Rock Park
|
NBC Sports App
|
3 p.m.
|
|
Northeast Grand Prix*
|
Lime Rock Park
|
NBCSN
|
10 p.m.
|
Sun. Aug. 4
|
Road America
|
Road America
|
NBC Sports App
|
1:30 p.m.
|
|
Road America*
|
Road America
|
NBCSN
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Sun. Aug. 25
|
GT Challenge at VIR
|
VIRginia International Raceway
|
NBCSN
|
1:30 p.m.
|
Sun. Sept. 15
|
Laguna Seca
|
WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
|
NBC
|
3 p.m.
|
Sat. Oct. 12
|
Petit Le Mans
|
Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta
|
NBC
|
12 p.m.
|
|
Petit Le Mans
|
Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta
|
NBC Sports App
|
3 p.m.
|
|
Petit Le Mans
|
Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta
|
NBCSN
|
6 p.m.
*Same-Day Delay
