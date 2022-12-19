NBC Sports reveals 80-plus hours of coverage for IMSA in 2023

Listen to this article

NBC Sports will present more than 80 hours of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2023 across NBC, Peacock and USA Network, including live comprehensive coverage of the historic 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance race on January 28-29.

NBC Sports’ 2023 IMSA schedule is highlighted by 12 hours of NBC broadcast network coverage, matching last year’s total which was the most since NBC Sports acquired the rights in 2018. Races airing on NBC include the Rolex 24 At Daytona, the 2hr40m race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on May 14, the SportsCar Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on July 9, and the return of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time in nine years with the Battle on the Bricks on Sept. 17.

Peacock will serve as the streaming home of the WeatherTech Championship with flag-to-flag live coverage of all races as well as exclusive coverage for portions of select endurance races, including the Rolex 24, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Six Hours of The Glen and Petit Le Mans. Peacock will also again present live coverage of all IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, VP Racing SportsCar Challenge and Lamborghini Super Trofeo races in 2023.

USA Network will present more than 35 hours of live WeatherTech Championship coverage throughout the year. CNBC will air encore presentations of all Michelin Pilot Challenge, VP Racing SportsCar Challenge and Lamborghini Super Trofeo races.

“We’re looking forward to showcasing the exciting, competitive racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2023 and starting the engines in just a few short weeks with the iconic Rolex 24 at Daytona,” said Matthew Grassie, director, programming and rights management, NBC Sports. “IMSA fans won’t miss a minute of the action throughout the season with the return of comprehensive live race coverage on Peacock and extensive coverage on NBC and USA Network.”

IMSA President John Doonan declared: “IMSA is embarking on a new era in 2023 with the introduction of our flagship Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class, featuring the highest-technology and most sustainable racecars competing in North America. With NBC network coverage for the launch of this new platform combined with flag-to-flag availability on Peacock and many hours of programming on USA Network and CNBC, IMSA is poised to experience a substantial boost in interest and popularity beginning next season.”

Broadcast schedule:

Race Circuit Platform Time (ET) Sun., Jan. 22 Roar Before the Rolex 24 Daytona International Speedway Peacock 1:25 p.m. Sat., Jan. 28- Sun., Jan. 29 Rolex 24 At Daytona Daytona International Speedway NBC, Peacock, USA Network 1:30 p.m. Sat., March 18 Twelve Hours of Sebring Sebring International Raceway Peacock, USA Network 10 a.m. Sat., April 15 Grand Prix of Long Beach Long Beach Street Circuit Peacock, USA Network 5 p.m. Sun., May 14 Laguna Seca WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca NBC, Peacock 3 p.m. Sun., June 25 Six Hours of The Glen Watkins Glen International Peacock, USA Network 10:30 a.m. Sun., July 9 SportsCar Grand Prix Canadian Tire Motorsport Park NBC, Peacock Noon Sat., July 22 Northeast Grand Prix Lime Rock Park Peacock, USA Network Noon Sun., Aug. 6 SportsCar Weekend Road America Peacock, USA Network 11 a.m. Sun., Aug. 27 GT Challenge at VIR VIRginia International Raceway Peacock, USA Network 2 p.m. Sun., Sept. 17 Battle on the Bricks Indianapolis Motor Speedway NBC, Peacock 1 p.m. Sat., Oct. 14 Petit Le Mans Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Peacock, USA Network Noon