Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Sandbagging in Daytona a ‘waste of time’ for Rolex 24 GTP cars – Westbrook Next / Rolex 24: Porsche leads Acura in night practice at Daytona
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours News

MSR Acura 'can't feel confident' heading into Rolex 24 - Blomqvist

Reliability concerns mean the pole-sitting Meyer Shank Racing Acura team can't feel confident heading into this weekend's Rolex 24 at Daytona despite its strong pace in the build-up to the event, says Tom Blomqvist.

Jamie Klein
By:
MSR Acura 'can't feel confident' heading into Rolex 24 - Blomqvist
Listen to this article

Defending event winners and reigning IMSA champions MSR will start the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship curtain-raiser from pole after Blomqvist set the fastest time in qualifying during last weekend's pre-event Roar test.

But reliability concerns surrounding the new breed of hybrid GTP cars that will make their competitive debut this weekend have dominated the build-up to Daytona, taking the focus away from performance.

Speaking after first practice on Thursday, Blomqvist said that the number of possible things that could go wrong means that MSR cannot consider itself the favorite despite the strong pace it has demonstrated so far.

"I don’t think anyone is really confident, to be honest," said Blomqvist, who shares the #60 car with new full-season teammate Colin Braun, Simon Pagenaud and Helio Castroneves.

"Most of the conversations have been about reliability, and it’s the first time in many years that has been most people’s number one concern.

"We have a very good car under us, and if we were one year down the line, and we were still in this position from a performance standpoint, we would be happy and confident going into the race.

"I think it’s just such an unknown that we can’t feel that way, and I think all of us are in the same boat. It’s a very weird thing to have; it’s probably one of the first times in my career that we’re going to start with so many question marks.

"There are so many things outside of our control, and in racing it’s not nice to have things outside of your control."

 

Cadillac driver Pipo Derani, who shares the #31 Action Express-entered V-LMDh with Alexander Sims and Jack Aitken, offered a similar viewpoint when asked whether Acura could be considered the favorite for victory.

"For the first time in a few years it will be a race of real endurance," said Derani. "In the past we were always flat-out pushing, every lap was basically qualifying. Now I’m pretty sure it won’t be.

"The biggest unknown is where to back off, what do you try and save to try and be there at the end. It will be down to the driver and the team to change the settings to save this or that component. It will take a big effort to get to the checkered flag."

Asked by Motorsport.com if he felt Cadillac having three cars entered could offer the American marque an advantage over its rivals, Derani suggested this was not necessarily the case.

"I think that’s really subjective, because in terms of learning about problems, if the three cars have different issues, you pass that along and you evolve," he said. "But if not, then it’s just an extra car.

"It really depends if you are learning or not. In that case, we could, in terms of minimizing issues. But the issues have been so random that I don’t think it makes a difference at the moment."

 

shares
comments

Related video

Sandbagging in Daytona a ‘waste of time’ for Rolex 24 GTP cars – Westbrook
Previous article

Sandbagging in Daytona a ‘waste of time’ for Rolex 24 GTP cars – Westbrook
Next article

Rolex 24: Porsche leads Acura in night practice at Daytona

Rolex 24: Porsche leads Acura in night practice at Daytona
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Aitken confirms split with Williams F1 to focus on sportscars
Formula 1

Aitken confirms split with Williams F1 to focus on sportscars

Nissan announces 2023 GT500 drivers, Hirate keeps seat
Super GT

Nissan announces 2023 GT500 drivers, Hirate keeps seat

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Tom Blomqvist More from
Tom Blomqvist
Blomqvist had to “wing it” on Rolex 24 at Daytona pole lap Roar Before The 24
Video Inside
IMSA

Blomqvist had to “wing it” on Rolex 24 at Daytona pole lap

Colin Braun lands Meyer Shank IMSA ride with Blomqvist
IMSA

Colin Braun lands Meyer Shank IMSA ride with Blomqvist

Castroneves, Pagenaud to remain as MSR’s endurance extras
IMSA

Castroneves, Pagenaud to remain as MSR’s endurance extras

Meyer Shank Racing More from
Meyer Shank Racing
New docuseries is publicity that IndyCar deserves and needs
IndyCar

New docuseries is publicity that IndyCar deserves and needs

Five drivers in running for Meyer Shank IMSA ride
IMSA

Five drivers in running for Meyer Shank IMSA ride

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Indy 500 Prime
IndyCar

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Latest news

WRC developing experimental propulsion class
WRC WRC

WRC developing experimental propulsion class

The World Rally Championship is developing a new demonstration class that will allow manufacturers and teams to develop and experiment with alternative propulsion methods.

Diriyah E-Prix: Buemi claims pole in 100th Formula E start
Formula E Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Buemi claims pole in 100th Formula E start

Sebastien Buemi claimed pole for his 100th Formula E race, coming from behind in the opening two sectors to beat Jake Hughes in an evenly-matched Diriyah E-Prix qualifying final.

Farfus says BMW could have reliability edge over LMDh rivals
IMSA IMSA

Farfus says BMW could have reliability edge over LMDh rivals

Augusto Farfus has dismissed concerns about BMW's apparent lack of pace in the build-up to the Rolex 24 at Daytona, and feels the German manufacturer could have an edge when it comes reliability.

How Formula E's new emergency braking system will work
Formula E Formula E

How Formula E's new emergency braking system will work

Formula E has introduced an emergency braking kit for the Diriyah E-Prix as a failsafe should the rear powertrain stop working over the course of a race weekend.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Prime

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Much like German OEM rival Porsche, BMW's absence from sportscar racing’s top flight will be ended this weekend when a pair of M Hybrid V8 prototypes make their debut in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. A programme focused on IMSA for now will expand to the WEC and Le Mans next year, in a sign of both its ambition and pragmatism.

IMSA
Jan 26, 2023
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Prime

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Porsche and Penske have teamed up to tackle the world's biggest sportscar races in 2023 with the new 963 LMDh car. Autosport was on hand at the recent Daytona test to hear from key players in the partnership as it prepares for dual campaigns across the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship...

IMSA
Jan 5, 2023
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Prime

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Prime

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.