Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Race in
03 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
27 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IMSA / Road Atlanta / Breaking news

Montoya: Run to IMSA title "more stressful" than expected

shares
comments
Montoya: Run to IMSA title "more stressful" than expected
By:
Oct 13, 2019, 1:40 PM

Juan Pablo Montoya has described his and Acura Team Penske teammate Dane Cameron's run to IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship title glory in Saturday's Petit Le Mans as "more stressful than we hoped".

Montoya and Cameron, joined in the #6 Acura ARX-05 by Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud for the 10-hour Road Atlanta race, needed just to finish eighth to be sure of a title that has looked theirs to lose since their back-to-back wins at Mid-Ohio and Detroit.

Taking a conservative approach, the trio dropped off the lead lap in the eighth hour but kept out of trouble to take fourth place, and clinch the title by five points ahead of Action Express Racing Cadillac drivers Felipe Nasr and Pipo Derani.

It came after a Balance of Performance adjustment that gave the Cadillac runners a 15kg weight break following a long winless run for the American brand.

“It was probably a lot more stressful than we hoped," Montoya admitted after clinching the title. "Actually I think we were really surprised. They keep adjusting the BoP because we were running really good. This is a horsepower track so it was really hard.

"All weekend we were stressed. We were in a position that we knew, it was good enough that we had a big enough advantage that we needed to finish eighth. But one mistake and you’re done.

"When you join Team Penske, when you come to this program and with Acura, they expect this. It’s great that we won it, but if we didn’t they’d be disappointed."

Cameron added: "It was a little stressful and a little long. It might have been better to finish with a shorter race. A 10-hour race is a long time. When you [have] a bit of a cushion you’re sort of waiting and hoping nothing goes wrong.

"Just trying to get to the end was more stressful than anything. We knew we were in good shape. That was the fear the whole day."

This season marks Cameron's second IMSA Prototype crown, following his 2016 success with Action Express back in 2016 alongside Eric Curran - and on that occasion the American pair were also joined by Pagenaud for the Petit Le Mans finale.

"Juan and I had a really great year," said Cameron. "I had him [Pagenaud] alongside me the last time I won a prototype championship [in 2016], it’s really cool to have him back here. It’s cool too because Juan was the first guy to drive this car ever.

"It’s really cool to just win the championship for something you’ve had so much influence in its development and its growth. It's a nice rebound from the learning year we had last year to come back and win three races and win the title, it's fantastic."

The sister #7 Acura of Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor - joined at Road Altanta by Graham Rahal - finished the season finale in third, taking the same position in the standings, 18 points down on Montoya and Cameron.

#6 Acura Team Penske Acura DPi, DPi: Juan Pablo Montoya

#6 Acura Team Penske Acura DPi, DPi: Juan Pablo Montoya

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Next article
Briscoe hails one of Ford’s best performances in GT swansong

Previous article

Briscoe hails one of Ford’s best performances in GT swansong

Next article

AXR's #5 crew rues "unbelievable" misfortune

AXR's #5 crew rues "unbelievable" misfortune
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Road Atlanta
Drivers Juan Pablo Montoya , Dane Cameron
Teams Team Penske
Author Jamie Klein

IMSA Next session

Road Atlanta

Road Atlanta

9 Oct - 12 Oct

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA to impound protested Renault's ECUs and steering wheels

3h
2
Formula 1

Leclerc gets double penalty for clash, late stop

3
World Superbike

Laverty blasts "spineless" Rea for breaking boycott

4
Formula 1

Kubica says Williams 'crossed boundaries' by removing wing

5
Formula 1

Japanese GP results altered after race was declared early

Latest videos

Lamborghini in IMSA 13:29
IMSA

Lamborghini in IMSA

The big interview: Sportscar star Pipo Derani 12:52
IMSA

The big interview: Sportscar star Pipo Derani

Porsche wins 12 hours of Sebring 02:01
IMSA

Porsche wins 12 hours of Sebring

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Jimmy Vasser 01:49
IMSA

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Jimmy Vasser

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Aaron Telitz 01:32
IMSA

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Aaron Telitz

Latest news

AXR's #5 crew rues "unbelievable" misfortune
IMSA

AXR's #5 crew rues "unbelievable" misfortune

Montoya: Run to IMSA title "more stressful" than expected
IMSA

Montoya: Run to IMSA title "more stressful" than expected

Briscoe hails one of Ford’s best performances in GT swansong
IMSA

Briscoe hails one of Ford’s best performances in GT swansong

Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillac wins, Montoya/Cameron seal title
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: AXR Cadillac wins, Montoya/Cameron seal title

Petit Le Mans: Mazda vs AXR battle rages with two hours left
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Mazda vs AXR battle rages with two hours left

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.