Mid-Ohio IMSA: Taylor leads Acura Team Penske 1-2 in FP1

Ricky Taylor led teammate Juan Pablo Montoya in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's opening practice at Mid-Ohio, as Earl Bamber put Porsche top in GT Le Mans and Bill Auberlen headed GTD for Turner Motorsport.

Taylor and teammate Helio Castroneves completed 35 laps in the #7 Acura ARX-05, the best of which was a 1min13.601sec, beating Montoya’s best by 0.488sec. JPM in turn was more than half a second up on the Acuras’ nearest rival, the Action Express racing Cadillac DPi-V.R of Filipe Albuquerque.

Fastest of the Global P2s was the JDC-Miller Motorsports Oreca piloted by Simon Trummer who was a mere 0.01sec quicker than the second AXR Cadillac driven by Felipe Nasr, and a tenth faster than Wayne Taylor Racing’s Cadillac.

Jonathan Bomarito was top Mazda driver with a 1min15.293 in the car he will share this weekend with IndyCar fulltimer Spencer Pigot.

The two ESM Nissans of Ryan Dalziel and Pipo Derani were eighth and tenth, separated by Stephen Simpson in the second JDC-Miller machine.

In GTLM, Bamber’s #912 Porsche was 0.3sec quicker than Jan Magnussen’s best effort in the #3 Corvette C7.R, while Jesse Krohn was third in the BMW M8. Patrick Pilet clocked P4 in the second Porsche ahead iof the fastest Ford GT, that of Joey Hand, and the second Corvette driven by Tommy Milner.

GT Daytona cars made a strong impression, with the Turner BMW M6 driven by popular veteran Bill Auberlen finishing up top, beaten by only three GTLM cars. His best effort, a 1min20.803 was a mere one-tenth slower than Krohn’s best in the works M8, and Lawson Aschenbach was also within the same tenth driving the Michael Shank Racing #93 Acura NSX.

Third and fourth in GTD were the two Lexus RC Fs of Jack Hawksworth and Dominik Baumann, ahead Bryan Sellers in Paul Miller Racing’s Lamborghini Huracan and Alessandro Balzan in the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488.

Second practice gets underway at 3pm local (Eastern) time.

IMSA Mid-Ohio, first practice