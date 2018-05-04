Global
IMSA Practice report

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Taylor leads Acura Team Penske 1-2 in FP1

By: David Malsher, US Editor
04/05/2018 03:17

Ricky Taylor led teammate Juan Pablo Montoya in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's opening practice at Mid-Ohio, as Earl Bamber put Porsche top in GT Le Mans and Bill Auberlen headed GTD for Turner Motorsport.

Taylor and teammate Helio Castroneves completed 35 laps in the #7 Acura ARX-05, the best of which was a 1min13.601sec, beating Montoya’s best by 0.488sec. JPM in turn was more than half a second up on the Acuras’ nearest rival, the Action Express racing Cadillac DPi-V.R of Filipe Albuquerque.

Fastest of the Global P2s was the JDC-Miller Motorsports Oreca piloted by Simon Trummer who was a mere 0.01sec quicker than the second AXR Cadillac driven by Felipe Nasr, and a tenth faster than Wayne Taylor Racing’s Cadillac.

Jonathan Bomarito was top Mazda driver with a 1min15.293 in the car he will share this weekend with IndyCar fulltimer Spencer Pigot.

The two ESM Nissans of Ryan Dalziel and Pipo Derani were eighth and tenth, separated by Stephen Simpson in the second JDC-Miller machine.

In GTLM, Bamber’s #912 Porsche was 0.3sec quicker than Jan Magnussen’s best effort in the #3 Corvette C7.R, while Jesse Krohn was third in the BMW M8. Patrick Pilet clocked P4 in the second Porsche ahead iof the fastest Ford GT, that of Joey Hand, and the second Corvette driven by Tommy Milner.

GT Daytona cars made a strong impression, with the Turner BMW M6 driven by popular veteran Bill Auberlen finishing up top, beaten by only three GTLM cars. His best effort, a 1min20.803 was a mere one-tenth slower than Krohn’s best in the works M8, and Lawson Aschenbach was also within the same tenth driving the Michael Shank Racing #93 Acura NSX.

Third and fourth in GTD were the two Lexus RC Fs of Jack Hawksworth and Dominik Baumann, ahead Bryan Sellers in Paul Miller Racing’s Lamborghini Huracan and Alessandro Balzan in the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488.

Second practice gets underway at 3pm local (Eastern) time.

IMSA Mid-Ohio, first practice

ClaNumDriverClassChassisLapsTimeGapIntervalkm/h
1 7 brazil  Helio Castroneves 
united_states  Ricky Taylor 		 P Acura DPi 35 1'13.601     110.444
2 6 colombia  Juan Pablo Montoya 
united_states  Dane Cameron 		 P Acura DPi 33 1'14.089 0.488 0.488 109.717
3 5 portugal  Filipe Albuquerque 
portugal  Joao Barbosa 		 P Cadillac DPi 40 1'14.608 1.007 0.519 108.953
4 85 switzerland  Simon Trummer 
united_states  Robert Alon 		 P ORECA LMP2 36 1'14.740 1.139 0.132 108.761
5 31 united_states  Eric Curran 
brazil  Felipe Nasr 		 P Cadillac DPi 37 1'14.741 1.140 0.001 108.760
6 10 united_states  Jordan Taylor 
netherlands  Renger van der Zande 		 P Cadillac DPi 35 1'14.865 1.264 0.124 108.579
7 55 united_states  Spencer Pigot 
united_states  Jonathan Bomarito 		 P Mazda DPi 29 1'15.293 1.692 0.428 107.962
8 2 united_states  Scott Sharp 
united_kingdom  Ryan Dalziel 		 P Nissan DPi 27 1'15.338 1.737 0.045 107.898
9 99 canada  Mikhail Goikhberg 
south_africa  Stephen Simpson 		 P ORECA LMP2 36 1'15.383 1.782 0.045 107.833
10 22 brazil  Pipo Derani 
united_states  Johannes van Overbeek 		 P Nissan DPi 38 1'15.425 1.824 0.042 107.773
11 54 united_states  Jon Bennett 
united_states  Colin Braun 		 P ORECA LMP2 36 1'16.068 2.467 0.643 106.862
12 77 united_kingdom  Oliver Jarvis 
united_states  Tristan Nunez 		 P Mazda DPi 28 1'16.580 2.979 0.512 106.148
13 52 colombia  Gustavo Yacaman 
colombia  Sebastian Saavedra 		 P Ligier LMP2 35 1'17.243 3.642 0.663 105.237
14 38 united_states  James French 
united_states  Kyle Masson 		 P ORECA LMP2 29 1'17.884 4.283 0.641 104.371
15 912 new_zealand  Earl Bamber 
belgium  Laurens Vanthoor 		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 34 1'20.148 6.547 2.264 101.422
16 3 denmark  Jan Magnussen 
spain  Antonio Garcia 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 32 1'20.467 6.866 0.319 101.020
17 24 united_states  John Edwards 
finland  Jesse Krohn 		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 30 1'20.704 7.103 0.237 100.724
18 96 united_states  Bill Auberlen 
united_states  Dillon Machavern 		 GTD BMW M6 GT3 35 1'20.803 7.202 0.099 100.600
19 93 united_states  Justin Marks 
united_states  Lawson Aschenbach 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 31 1'20.827 7.226 0.024 100.570
20 911 united_kingdom  Nick Tandy 
france  Patrick Pilet 		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 36 1'20.897 7.296 0.070 100.483
21 66 united_states  Joey Hand 
germany  Dirk Müller 		 GTLM Ford GT 25 1'21.104 7.503 0.207 100.227
22 4 united_kingdom  Oliver Gavin 
united_states  Tommy Milner 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 35 1'21.118 7.517 0.014 100.210
23 67 australia  Ryan Briscoe 
united_kingdom  Richard Westbrook 		 GTLM Ford GT 25 1'21.192 7.591 0.074 100.118
24 15 denmark  David Heinemeier Hansson 
united_kingdom  Jack Hawksworth 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 33 1'21.256 7.655 0.064 100.039
25 14 canada  Kyle Marcelli 
austria  Dominik Baumann 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 31 1'21.259 7.658 0.003 100.036
26 25 united_states  Connor de Phillippi 
united_kingdom  Alexander Sims 		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 30 1'21.424 7.823 0.165 99.833
27 48 united_states  Bryan Sellers 
united_states  Madison Snow 		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 32 1'21.468 7.867 0.044 99.779
28 63 united_states  Cooper MacNeil 
italy  Alessandro Balzan 		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 33 1'21.671 8.070 0.203 99.531
29 86 portugal  Alvaro Parente 
united_kingdom  Katherine Legge 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 33 1'21.813 8.212 0.142 99.358
30 16 germany  Wolf Henzler 
united_states  Michael Schein 		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 32 1'22.004 8.403 0.191 99.127
31 58 united_states  Patrick Long 
denmark  Christina Nielsen 		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 34 1'22.160 8.559 0.156 98.939
32 75 australia  Kenny Habul 
germany  Maro Engel 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 32 1'22.209 8.608 0.049 98.880
33 44 united_states  Andy Lally 
united_states  John Potter 		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 33 1'22.319 8.718 0.110 98.748
34 33 netherlands  Jeroen Bleekemolen 
united_states  Ben Keating 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 35 1'22.604 9.003 0.285 98.407
