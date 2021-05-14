Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Askew joins Andretti Autosport’s LMP3 team for Mid-Ohio
IMSA / Mid-Ohio Practice report

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Derani leads first practice in AXR Cadillac

By:

Action Express Racing’s Pipo Derani left it late to top the opening IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship free practice at Mid-Ohio, ahead of the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura of Ricky Taylor.

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Derani leads first practice in AXR Cadillac

Derani circulated in 1m11.846s on his final flying lap of the session, topping Taylor’s best time by 0.375s.

Dane Cameron had set the early pace for Meyer Shank Racing in its Acura around the 2.258-mile road course, working down to 1m12.501s. In the second half of the session, Felipe Nasr for Action Express Racing jumped up to P1 with a lap of 1m12.368s before Taylor lowered the benchmark further to 1m12.221s.

But then Derani went for another run in the closing minutes and secured the top spot with ease. Cameron ended the session in third, ahead of Renger van der Zande in the Chip Ganassi Racing Caddy and Tristan Vautier in the JDC-Miller MotorSports version.

The lone Mazda only went out late in the session, with Oliver Jarvis lapping at 1m13.312s, over a second off the pace.

In GT Daytona, Jack Hawksworth set the pace for the Vasser Sullivan Lexus team with a lap of 1m20.513s, almost three tenths clear of the Turner Motorsports BMW M6 of Bill Auberlen.

Patrick Long was third quickest in the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911, fractions of a second ahead of Laurens Vanthoor in Pfaff Motorsports’ version.

In LMP3, Colin Braun led the way at 1m17.752s for CORE Autosport, a tenth ahead of Andretti Autosport’s Oliver Askew. Braun was also 0.26s ahead of Felipe Fraga’s Riley Motorsports entry and Dylan Murry in the second Riley car.  

Jarett Andretti caused a red flag early on after leaving the pits too soon in the car he shares with Askew, then stopping out on track.

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
31 Felipe Nasr
Pipo Derani		 Cadillac 1'11.846   32
10 Ricky Taylor
F.Albuquerque		 Acura 1'12.221 0.375 33
60 Dane Cameron
Olivier Pla		 Acura 1'12.501 0.655 26
01 R.van der Zande
Kevin Magnussen		 Cadillac 1'12.529 0.683 33
5 Tristan Vautier
Loïc Duval		 Cadillac 1'12.718 0.872 37
55 Oliver Jarvis
Harry Tincknell		 Mazda 1'12.909 1.063 20
54 Jon Bennett
Colin Braun		 Ligier/Nissan 1'17.240 5.394 32
36 Jarett Andretti
Oliver Askew		 Ligier/Nissan 1'17.340 5.494 27
74 Gar Robinson
Felipe Fraga		 Ligier/Nissan 1'17.500 5.654 34
10  91 Jim Cox
Dylan Murry		 Ligier/Nissan 1'17.656 5.810 27
11  33 Lance Willsey
João Barbosa		 Ligier/Nissan 1'17.768 5.922 26
12  38 Rasmus Lindh
Daniel Goldburg		 Ligier/Nissan 1'18.004 6.158 25
13  14 Aaron Telitz
Jack Hawksworth		 Lexus 1'20.513 8.667 30
14  96 Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley		 BMW 1'20.804 8.958 30
15  16 Ryan Hardwick
Patrick Long		 Porsche 1'20.931 9.085 33
16  9 Z.Robichon
Laurens Vanthoor		 Porsche 1'20.944 9.098 30
17  01 R.van der Zande
Kevin Magnussen		 Cadillac 1'20.998 9.152 17
18  12 F.Montecalvo
Zach Veach		 Lexus 1'21.232 9.386 31
19  44 John Potter
Andy Lally		 Acura 1'21.234 9.388 31
20  28 Daniel Morad
M.De Quesada		 Mercedes 1'21.681 9.835 21
21  66 T.Bechtolsheimer
Marc Miller		 Acura 1'21.698 9.852 32
22  39 Richard Heistand
Jeff Westphal		 Audi 1'21.756 9.910 31
23  88 Rob Ferriol
Katherine Legge		 Porsche 1'21.794 9.948 30
24  23 Roman De Angelis
Ross Gunn		 Aston Martin 1'21.799 9.953 33
25  76 Jeffrey Kingsley
Mario Farnbacher		 Acura 1'21.806 9.960 31
shares
comments
Askew joins Andretti Autosport’s LMP3 team for Mid-Ohio

Previous article

Askew joins Andretti Autosport’s LMP3 team for Mid-Ohio
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Mid-Ohio
Author Charles Bradley

Trending

1
IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole!

1h
2
Formula 1

Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor - Wolff

9h
3
Formula 1

Wolff: 15 staff and an empty factory not enough for Red Bull

1d
4
MotoGP

Marquez: No Honda rider close to victory in MotoGP

5h
5
Formula 1

FIA has evaluated removal of final Barcelona chicane for F1

4h
Latest news
Mid-Ohio IMSA: Derani leads first practice in AXR Cadillac
IMSA

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Derani leads first practice in AXR Cadillac

50m
Askew joins Andretti Autosport’s LMP3 team for Mid-Ohio
IMSA

Askew joins Andretti Autosport’s LMP3 team for Mid-Ohio

May 6, 2021
Wickens still aims to return to “elite level” of motorsport
Video Inside
IMSA

Wickens still aims to return to “elite level” of motorsport

May 5, 2021
Wickens back in racecar, drives BHA Hyundai at Mid-Ohio
Video Inside
IMSA

Wickens back in racecar, drives BHA Hyundai at Mid-Ohio

May 4, 2021
Porsche, Penske unite to run new LMDh prototype in WEC, IMSA
Video Inside
WEC

Porsche, Penske unite to run new LMDh prototype in WEC, IMSA

May 4, 2021
Latest videos
IMSA: Robert Wickens still aims to return to “elite level” of motorsport 00:39
IMSA
May 5, 2021

IMSA: Robert Wickens still aims to return to “elite level” of motorsport

24 Hours of Daytona Video Recap 02:05
IMSA
Feb 5, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona Video Recap

24 Hours of Daytona: Fourth Place for Ferrari 01:19
IMSA
Feb 3, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona: Fourth Place for Ferrari

Watch the entire Rolex 24 in just over a minute 01:21
IMSA
Feb 1, 2021

Watch the entire Rolex 24 in just over a minute

Take a lap with Jimmie Johnson in the Rolex 24 at Daytona 08:22:05
IMSA
Jan 31, 2021

Take a lap with Jimmie Johnson in the Rolex 24 at Daytona

Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime
IndyCar

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

Toyota investors criticize Akio Toyoda’s position over EVs
Automotive

Toyota investors criticize Akio Toyoda’s position over EVs

Why NASCAR’s Next Gen cost savings won’t be apparent in 2022
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Why NASCAR’s Next Gen cost savings won’t be apparent in 2022

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words Prime

Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words

The 2004 IndyCar champion and 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan probably hasn’t yet driven his final IndyCar race, but we still asked him for the 10 most significant races of his career. He explained his choices to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Sep 7, 2020

Trending Today

IndyCar GP Indy: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole!
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole!

Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor - Wolff
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor - Wolff

Wolff: 15 staff and an empty factory not enough for Red Bull
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: 15 staff and an empty factory not enough for Red Bull

Marquez: No Honda rider close to victory in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: No Honda rider close to victory in MotoGP

FIA has evaluated removal of final Barcelona chicane for F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA has evaluated removal of final Barcelona chicane for F1

British GP to run evening F1 qualifying session
Formula 1 Formula 1

British GP to run evening F1 qualifying session

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime
IndyCar IndyCar

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

Rossi buoyed by MotoGP test gains at Le Mans
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi buoyed by MotoGP test gains at Le Mans

Latest news

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Derani leads first practice in AXR Cadillac
IMSA IMSA

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Derani leads first practice in AXR Cadillac

Askew joins Andretti Autosport’s LMP3 team for Mid-Ohio
IMSA IMSA

Askew joins Andretti Autosport’s LMP3 team for Mid-Ohio

Wickens still aims to return to “elite level” of motorsport
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Wickens still aims to return to “elite level” of motorsport

Wickens back in racecar, drives BHA Hyundai at Mid-Ohio
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Wickens back in racecar, drives BHA Hyundai at Mid-Ohio

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.