Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
IMSA Mid-Ohio Race report

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Castroneves, Taylor lead Acura Team Penske 1-2

0 shares
Mid-Ohio IMSA: Castroneves, Taylor lead Acura Team Penske 1-2
Polesitter Helio Castroneves, Team Penske Acura
#912 Porsche Team North America Porsche 911 RSR, GTLM: Laurens Vanthoor, Earl Bamber
#14 3GT Racing Lexus RCF GT3, GTD: Dominik Baumann, Kyle Marcelli
#86 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian Acura NSX, GTD: Katherine Legge, Alvaro Parente
#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8, GTLM: John Edwards, Jesse Krohn
#99 JDC/Miller Motorsports ORECA 07, P: Stephen Simpson, Mikhail Goikhberg
#7 Acura Team Penske Acura DPi, P: Ricky Taylor
#93 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian Acura NSX, GTD: Lawson Aschenbach, Justin Marks
#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi, P: Renger van der Zande, Jordan Taylor
#66 Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT, GTLM: Dirk Müller, Joey Hand
Get alerts
By: David Malsher, US Editor
06/05/2018 08:05

Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor led Juan Pablo Montoya and Dane Cameron in an Acura Team Penske domination of the Prototype results in a caution-free race, while nail-biting class battles brought triumphs for Porsche in GTLM and 3GT Lexus in GTD.

Prototype

A very clean start from the top four saw Helio Castroneves take the lead from Acura teammate Dane Cameron, with Oliver Jarvis just about holding off Mazda teammate Jonathan Bomarito and the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac of Renger van der Zande. Further back, however, Johannes van Overbeek’s Nissan tapped Robert Alon’s JDC Miller Motorsports Oreca into a spin. JvO was immediately called into the pits for a drive-through penalty. In fact there was double trouble for the ESM Nissan squad, as the #2 car of Scott Sharp picked up rear end damage and had to pit early for body-rub on the rear tires.

The top four quickly separated themselves from the Cadillacs of van der Zande and Joao Barbosa in the #5 Action Express Racing Cadillac, but Bomarito took advantage of a slight delay for Jarvis in traffic and swooped past into third. Bomarito kept Cameron under hard pressure until getting terribly held up by GTD cars on Lap 20, losing four seconds.

More traffic – Jon Bennett’s delayed CORE Autosport car – enabled Cameron to draw alongside Castroneves at least three times on Lap 22, and for the Mazdas to claw back most of their deficit, but there were no order changes.

Barbosa hit the pits on Lap 27 to hand over to Filipe Albuquerque, and Bomarito was next to stop from third place. Jarvis then stopped, and emerged ahead of Bomarito. The Penske Acuras then stopped, and unlike the Mazda pair, one of them made a driver change, Ricky Taylor taking over from Castroneves. On cold tires, Cameron had the confidence on cold tires to outbrake his teammate into Turn 2, while Taylor also had to (eventually) give in to the charging Mazdas of Jarvis and Bomarito, and fell to fourth.

Taylor came back at the Mazdas in traffic but bounced Bomarito off the track in order to get up to third, although no penalty was called. These two cars were now left over five seconds off their respective teammates, although they both zoomed back to the fore when the leaders hit traffic.

Taylor stopped on Lap 62 and remained in situ, while Bomarito pitted two laps later to hand over to Spencer Pigot. The difference between this Acura vs Mazda battle had been 1sec before their stops. Afterward, it was 7sec and Pigot’s day got worse when he was struck by an errant GTD car and pitted for a checkover, and remained there.

Meanwhile up front, Jarvis had been held up by Colin Braun in the CORE autosport Oreca, two laps down, and had fallen to 5sec behind leader Cameron. On lap 70, the lead Acura and lead Mazda stopped, with Juan Pablo Montoya taking over from Cameron and Tristan Nunez taking control of the #7 Mazda. Both would emerge behind Taylor’s #7 Acura – 5sec in JPM’s case, 12sec in Nunez’s case.

Taylor had in fact extended his lead to 12sec over Montoya by the time he made his final scheduled stop on Lap 91, at the same time as Nunez and the fourth and fifth placed Cadillacs of Albuquerque and Taylor. Montoya stopped next time by, and whittled the lead down to 1.8sec as Taylor hit traffic. An obstinate and lapped Derani refused to give way to Montoya, though, and next time by the lead was back out to 3.3sec.

Eventually the #7 led the #6 past the checkered flag with an 8.5sec advantage, with the Nunez/Jarvis Mazda a further 18sec back. The top Cadillac DPi-V.R, the #5 was Action Express Racing machine ,was almost a minute further back and only 1sec ahead of the WTR machine.

Top Global P2 car was the PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports entry of Sebastian Saavedra and Gustavo Yacaman in sixth, just under two seconds ahead of the JDC-Miller Oreca of Stephen Simpson and Misha Goikhberg.

GT Le Mans

On the opening lap, polesitter John Edwards got held up and forced off track by Alon spinning his prototype, allowing the two Porsche 911s of Nick Tandy and Earl Bamber to move into a 1-2 followed by Alexander Sims in the other BMW M8 and Antonio Garcia in the #3 Corvette.

On the first pit stop, Edwards gave up his seat to Jesse Krohn, and Garcia handed over to Jan Magnussen. Tandy handed over the leading Porsche to Patrick Pilet, and Laurens Vanthoor took over from Bamber. Following the pitstops, the Porsches had exchanged places, however, the #912 car getting ahead.

By the time Ryan Briscoe stopped the #67 Ford GT – long after their GTLM opposition – he had a 34sec lead, and that allowed co-driver Richard Westbrook to emerge in third, just ahead of teammate Joey Hand who had taken over from Dirk Muller. Magnussen ran fifth and the pre-pitstop third-placed-running #25 BMW of Connor de Phillippi was down in sixth, just ahead of teammate Krohn.

On the 64th lap, into Turn 4, Westbrook outbraked Pilet for second place but now had a 10sec gap to leader Vanthoor to try and close down. Hand, meanwhile, would stop on Lap 70, and Westbrook went back ‘on strategy’ with a stop just a couple laps later. De Phillippi did a long middle stint though, and held a 37sec lead by the time he pitted for the second time.

De Phillippi lost the lead to Vanthoor’s Porsche, to the tune of nine seconds, but the BMW emerged right ahead of a fantastic battle between Westbrook’s Ford, Magnussen’s Corvette and Hand’s Ford.

In fact, the M8 had no problem staving them off, and cut the 911's lead down to six seconds. Behind de Phillippi, Westbrook had a moment and fell behind Magnussen and Hand.

De Phillippi kept charging and drew to within 1.5sec of the Porsche in the closing 10 minutes, eventually losing out by 1.67sec at the checkers, but 10.6sec ahead of the #3 Corvette of Magnussen/Garcia.

GT Daytona

Jack Hawksworth and Kyle Marcelli held station to run 1-2 for Lexus ahead of Katherine Legge in the #86 Acura NSX, Madison Snow in the Lamborghini Huracan, and the Turner Motorsports BMW M6 of Dillon Machavern and Justin Marks in the second Acura.

Marcelli was the first of the Lexus RC Fs to stop and he handed over to Dominik Baumann, who went past David Heinemeier Hansson when the latter took over from Hawksworth.

Meanwhile Alvaro Parente moved the Acura closer to the second Lexus, having taken over from Legge, while Bryan Sellers was nearby, too, having replaced Snow. Parente finally split the Lexuses on Lap 66, albeit 20sec behind Baumann. Once Heinemeier Hansson had done his mandatory 45mins, Hawksworth would return to the cockpit, but he was having to come from fifth place.

Up front, teammate Baumann successfully kept the #14 Lexus ahead of Parente but it got perilously close in the final stages, Parente crossing the line less than 0.2sec in arrears. The 3GT Lexus team thus scored its first win.

This pair were a full 18sec up on the third-placed Sellers/Snow Lamborghini, while late on, the charging Hawksworth deposed the second Acura, driven by Marks and Lawson Aschenbach, to claim fourth.

IMSA Mid-Ohio, race results


Cla ClassNumDriverChassisLapsTimeGapIntervalRetirementPitsPoints
1   P 7 brazil  Helio Castroneves 
united_states  Ricky Taylor 		 Acura DPi 125 -       3  
2   P 6 colombia  Juan Pablo Montoya 
united_states  Dane Cameron 		 Acura DPi 125 8.464 8.464 8.464   3  
3   P 77 united_kingdom  Oliver Jarvis 
united_states  Tristan Nunez 		 Mazda DPi 125 26.774 26.774 18.310   3  
4   P 5 portugal  Filipe Albuquerque 
portugal  Joao Barbosa 		 Cadillac DPi 125 56.826 56.826 30.052   3  
5   P 10 united_states  Jordan Taylor 
netherlands  Renger van der Zande 		 Cadillac DPi 125 57.825 57.825 0.999   3  
6   P 52 colombia  Gustavo Yacaman 
colombia  Sebastian Saavedra 		 Ligier LMP2 125 1'13.876 1'13.876 16.051   3  
7   P 99 canada  Mikhail Goikhberg 
south_africa  Stephen Simpson 		 ORECA LMP2 125 1'15.636 1'15.636 1.760   3  
8   P 31 united_states  Eric Curran 
brazil  Felipe Nasr 		 Cadillac DPi 124 1 lap 1 lap  1 lap    3  
9   P 22 brazil  Pipo Derani 
united_states  Johannes van Overbeek 		 Nissan DPi 124 1 lap 1 lap  0.000   4  
10   P 2 united_states  Scott Sharp 
united_kingdom  Ryan Dalziel 		 Nissan DPi 123 2 laps 2 laps  1 lap    4  
11   P 38 united_states  James French 
united_states  Kyle Masson 		 ORECA LMP2 123 2 laps 2 laps  0.000   3  
12   P 85 switzerland  Simon Trummer 
united_states  Robert Alon 		 ORECA LMP2 123 2 laps 2 laps  0.000   3  
13   P 54 united_states  Jon Bennett 
united_states  Colin Braun 		 ORECA LMP2 123 2 laps 2 laps  0.000   3  
14   GTLM 912 new_zealand  Earl Bamber 
belgium  Laurens Vanthoor 		 Porsche 911 RSR 118 7 laps 7 laps  5 laps    2  
15   GTLM 25 united_states  Connor de Phillippi 
united_kingdom  Alexander Sims 		 BMW M8 GTE 118 7 laps 7 laps  0.000   2  
16   GTLM 3 denmark  Jan Magnussen 
spain  Antonio Garcia 		 Corvette C7.R 118 7 laps 7 laps  0.000   2  
17   GTLM 66 united_states  Joey Hand 
germany  Dirk Müller 		 Ford GT 118 7 laps 7 laps  0.000   2  
18   GTLM 67 australia  Ryan Briscoe 
united_kingdom  Richard Westbrook 		 Ford GT 118 7 laps 7 laps  0.000   2  
19   GTLM 911 united_kingdom  Nick Tandy 
france  Patrick Pilet 		 Porsche 911 RSR 118 7 laps 7 laps  0.000   2  
20   GTLM 24 united_states  John Edwards 
finland  Jesse Krohn 		 BMW M8 GTE 118 7 laps 7 laps  0.000   2  
21   GTLM 4 united_kingdom  Oliver Gavin 
united_states  Tommy Milner 		 Corvette C7.R 118 7 laps 7 laps  0.000   3  
22   GTD 14 canada  Kyle Marcelli 
austria  Dominik Baumann 		 Lexus RC F GT3 116 9 laps 9 laps  2 laps    2  
23   GTD 86 portugal  Alvaro Parente 
united_kingdom  Katherine Legge 		 Acura NSX GT3 116 9 laps 9 laps  0.000   2  
24   GTD 48 united_states  Bryan Sellers 
united_states  Madison Snow 		 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 116 9 laps 9 laps  0.000   2  
25   GTD 15 denmark  David Heinemeier Hansson
united_kingdom  Jack Hawksworth 		 Lexus RC F GT3 116 9 laps 9 laps  0.000   2  
26   GTD 93 united_states  Justin Marks 
united_states  Lawson Aschenbach 		 Acura NSX GT3 116 9 laps 9 laps  0.000   2  
27   GTD 96 united_states  Bill Auberlen 
united_states  Dillon Machavern 		 BMW M6 GT3 115 10 laps 10 laps  1 lap    3  
28   GTD 58 united_states  Patrick Long 
denmark  Christina Nielsen 		 Porsche 911 GT3 R 115 10 laps 10 laps  0.000   2  
29   GTD 63 united_states  Cooper MacNeil 
italy  Alessandro Balzan 		 Ferrari 488 GT3 115 10 laps 10 laps  0.000   2  
30   GTD 33 netherlands  Jeroen Bleekemolen 
united_states  Ben Keating 		 Mercedes-AMG GT3 115 10 laps 10 laps  0.000   2  
31   GTD 44 united_states  Andy Lally 
united_states  John Potter 		 Audi R8 LMS GT3 115 10 laps 10 laps  0.000   2  
32   GTD 16 germany  Wolf Henzler 
united_states  Michael Schein 		 Porsche 911 GT3 R 113 12 laps 12 laps  2 laps    3  
33   GTD 75 australia  Kenny Habul 
germany  Maro Engel 		 Mercedes-AMG GT3 99 26 laps 26 laps  14 laps    4  
  dnf P 55 united_states  Spencer Pigot 
united_states  Jonathan Bomarito 		 Mazda DPi 73 52 laps 52 laps  26 laps  Retirement 4
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series IMSA
Event Mid-Ohio
Track Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Drivers Helio Castroneves , Ricky Taylor
Teams Team Penske
Article type Race report
0 shares
To the IMSA main page