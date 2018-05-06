Mid-Ohio IMSA: Castroneves, Taylor lead Acura Team Penske 1-2

Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor led Juan Pablo Montoya and Dane Cameron in an Acura Team Penske domination of the Prototype results in a caution-free race, while nail-biting class battles brought triumphs for Porsche in GTLM and 3GT Lexus in GTD.

Prototype

A very clean start from the top four saw Helio Castroneves take the lead from Acura teammate Dane Cameron, with Oliver Jarvis just about holding off Mazda teammate Jonathan Bomarito and the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac of Renger van der Zande. Further back, however, Johannes van Overbeek’s Nissan tapped Robert Alon’s JDC Miller Motorsports Oreca into a spin. JvO was immediately called into the pits for a drive-through penalty. In fact there was double trouble for the ESM Nissan squad, as the #2 car of Scott Sharp picked up rear end damage and had to pit early for body-rub on the rear tires.

The top four quickly separated themselves from the Cadillacs of van der Zande and Joao Barbosa in the #5 Action Express Racing Cadillac, but Bomarito took advantage of a slight delay for Jarvis in traffic and swooped past into third. Bomarito kept Cameron under hard pressure until getting terribly held up by GTD cars on Lap 20, losing four seconds.

More traffic – Jon Bennett’s delayed CORE Autosport car – enabled Cameron to draw alongside Castroneves at least three times on Lap 22, and for the Mazdas to claw back most of their deficit, but there were no order changes.

Barbosa hit the pits on Lap 27 to hand over to Filipe Albuquerque, and Bomarito was next to stop from third place. Jarvis then stopped, and emerged ahead of Bomarito. The Penske Acuras then stopped, and unlike the Mazda pair, one of them made a driver change, Ricky Taylor taking over from Castroneves. On cold tires, Cameron had the confidence on cold tires to outbrake his teammate into Turn 2, while Taylor also had to (eventually) give in to the charging Mazdas of Jarvis and Bomarito, and fell to fourth.

Taylor came back at the Mazdas in traffic but bounced Bomarito off the track in order to get up to third, although no penalty was called. These two cars were now left over five seconds off their respective teammates, although they both zoomed back to the fore when the leaders hit traffic.

Taylor stopped on Lap 62 and remained in situ, while Bomarito pitted two laps later to hand over to Spencer Pigot. The difference between this Acura vs Mazda battle had been 1sec before their stops. Afterward, it was 7sec and Pigot’s day got worse when he was struck by an errant GTD car and pitted for a checkover, and remained there.

Meanwhile up front, Jarvis had been held up by Colin Braun in the CORE autosport Oreca, two laps down, and had fallen to 5sec behind leader Cameron. On lap 70, the lead Acura and lead Mazda stopped, with Juan Pablo Montoya taking over from Cameron and Tristan Nunez taking control of the #7 Mazda. Both would emerge behind Taylor’s #7 Acura – 5sec in JPM’s case, 12sec in Nunez’s case.

Taylor had in fact extended his lead to 12sec over Montoya by the time he made his final scheduled stop on Lap 91, at the same time as Nunez and the fourth and fifth placed Cadillacs of Albuquerque and Taylor. Montoya stopped next time by, and whittled the lead down to 1.8sec as Taylor hit traffic. An obstinate and lapped Derani refused to give way to Montoya, though, and next time by the lead was back out to 3.3sec.

Eventually the #7 led the #6 past the checkered flag with an 8.5sec advantage, with the Nunez/Jarvis Mazda a further 18sec back. The top Cadillac DPi-V.R, the #5 was Action Express Racing machine ,was almost a minute further back and only 1sec ahead of the WTR machine.

Top Global P2 car was the PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports entry of Sebastian Saavedra and Gustavo Yacaman in sixth, just under two seconds ahead of the JDC-Miller Oreca of Stephen Simpson and Misha Goikhberg.

GT Le Mans

On the opening lap, polesitter John Edwards got held up and forced off track by Alon spinning his prototype, allowing the two Porsche 911s of Nick Tandy and Earl Bamber to move into a 1-2 followed by Alexander Sims in the other BMW M8 and Antonio Garcia in the #3 Corvette.

On the first pit stop, Edwards gave up his seat to Jesse Krohn, and Garcia handed over to Jan Magnussen. Tandy handed over the leading Porsche to Patrick Pilet, and Laurens Vanthoor took over from Bamber. Following the pitstops, the Porsches had exchanged places, however, the #912 car getting ahead.

By the time Ryan Briscoe stopped the #67 Ford GT – long after their GTLM opposition – he had a 34sec lead, and that allowed co-driver Richard Westbrook to emerge in third, just ahead of teammate Joey Hand who had taken over from Dirk Muller. Magnussen ran fifth and the pre-pitstop third-placed-running #25 BMW of Connor de Phillippi was down in sixth, just ahead of teammate Krohn.

On the 64th lap, into Turn 4, Westbrook outbraked Pilet for second place but now had a 10sec gap to leader Vanthoor to try and close down. Hand, meanwhile, would stop on Lap 70, and Westbrook went back ‘on strategy’ with a stop just a couple laps later. De Phillippi did a long middle stint though, and held a 37sec lead by the time he pitted for the second time.

De Phillippi lost the lead to Vanthoor’s Porsche, to the tune of nine seconds, but the BMW emerged right ahead of a fantastic battle between Westbrook’s Ford, Magnussen’s Corvette and Hand’s Ford.

In fact, the M8 had no problem staving them off, and cut the 911's lead down to six seconds. Behind de Phillippi, Westbrook had a moment and fell behind Magnussen and Hand.

De Phillippi kept charging and drew to within 1.5sec of the Porsche in the closing 10 minutes, eventually losing out by 1.67sec at the checkers, but 10.6sec ahead of the #3 Corvette of Magnussen/Garcia.

GT Daytona

Jack Hawksworth and Kyle Marcelli held station to run 1-2 for Lexus ahead of Katherine Legge in the #86 Acura NSX, Madison Snow in the Lamborghini Huracan, and the Turner Motorsports BMW M6 of Dillon Machavern and Justin Marks in the second Acura.

Marcelli was the first of the Lexus RC Fs to stop and he handed over to Dominik Baumann, who went past David Heinemeier Hansson when the latter took over from Hawksworth.

Meanwhile Alvaro Parente moved the Acura closer to the second Lexus, having taken over from Legge, while Bryan Sellers was nearby, too, having replaced Snow. Parente finally split the Lexuses on Lap 66, albeit 20sec behind Baumann. Once Heinemeier Hansson had done his mandatory 45mins, Hawksworth would return to the cockpit, but he was having to come from fifth place.

Up front, teammate Baumann successfully kept the #14 Lexus ahead of Parente but it got perilously close in the final stages, Parente crossing the line less than 0.2sec in arrears. The 3GT Lexus team thus scored its first win.

This pair were a full 18sec up on the third-placed Sellers/Snow Lamborghini, while late on, the charging Hawksworth deposed the second Acura, driven by Marks and Lawson Aschenbach, to claim fourth.

IMSA Mid-Ohio, race results