Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
IMSA Mid-Ohio Practice report

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Castroneves leads warm-up, Nasr shunts

0 shares
Mid-Ohio IMSA: Castroneves leads warm-up, Nasr shunts
Get alerts
By: David Malsher, US Editor
06/05/2018 12:24

Acura Team Penske continued the theme of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s weekend at Mid-Ohio by grabbing first and second in the raceday warm-up, as Felipe Nasr slid into a tire wall.

Polesitter Castroneves set a lap of 1min14.124sec in the #7 Acura ARX-05 to go 0.26sec quicker than its stablemate, steered by Dane Cameron, while their fastest opponent was Colin Braun in the CORE autosport Oreca, another quarter second back.

While the Action Express Racing Cadillacs were an encouraging fourth and fifth, the #31 DPi-V.R fell off the track at the Carousel and nosed into the tire wall deranging some front-end bodywork. Nasr was able to drive the car back to the pits for repair.

One noteworthy performance came from Kyle Masson, who had the #38 Performance Tech Motorsports Oreca into seventh place, ahead of the ESM Nissans and Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac.

Jesse Krohn sent the GTLM polesitting Rahal Letterman Langian-run BMW M8 to the top of the times, ahead of Richard Westbrook who gave the Ganassi Ford squad its greatest source of encouragement this weekend with P2 in the #67 GT.

Laurens Vanthoor was third in the Porsche 911 RSR ahead of Antonio Garcia’s #3 Corvette, but the second Porsche of Patrick Pilet had a shunt that will require at least bodywork repairs pre-race.

As in qualifying for GT Daytona, the Lexus RC Fs of 3GT Racing looked strong, polesitter Jack Hawksworth posting fastest time with teammate Dominik Baumann third. On this occasion, they were split by Alvaro Parente in one of Michael Shank Racing’s Acura NSXs.

The Acura Sports Car Challenge begins at 1.05pm local (Eastern) time.

IMSA Mid-Ohio, warm-up

Pos.#DriverClassChassisTimeGap
1 7 brazil  Helio Castroneves 
united_states  Ricky Taylor 		 P Acura DPi 1'14.124  
2 6 colombia  Juan Pablo Montoya 
united_states  Dane Cameron 		 P Acura DPi 1'14.389 0.265
3 54 united_states  Jon Bennett 
united_states  Colin Braun 		 P ORECA LMP2 1'14.557 0.433
4 31 united_states  Eric Curran 
brazil  Felipe Nasr 		 P Cadillac DPi 1'14.999 0.875
5 5 portugal  Filipe Albuquerque 
portugal  Joao Barbosa 		 P Cadillac DPi 1'15.053 0.929
6 77 united_kingdom  Oliver Jarvis 
united_states  Tristan Nunez 		 P Mazda DPi 1'15.157 1.033
7 38 united_states  James French 
united_states  Kyle Masson 		 P ORECA LMP2 1'15.417 1.293
8 22 brazil  Pipo Derani 
united_states  Johannes van Overbeek 		 P Nissan DPi 1'15.676 1.552
9 10 united_states  Jordan Taylor 
netherlands  Renger van der Zande 		 P Cadillac DPi 1'15.991 1.867
10 99 canada  Mikhail Goikhberg 
south_africa  Stephen Simpson 		 P ORECA LMP2 1'16.243 2.119
11 85 switzerland  Simon Trummer 
united_states  Robert Alon 		 P ORECA LMP2 1'16.434 2.310
12 2 united_states  Scott Sharp 
united_kingdom  Ryan Dalziel 		 P Nissan DPi 1'16.689 2.565
13 52 colombia  Gustavo Yacaman 
colombia  Sebastian Saavedra 		 P Ligier LMP2 1'17.272 3.148
14 55 united_states  Spencer Pigot 
united_states  Jonathan Bomarito 		 P Mazda DPi 1'18.002 3.878
15 24 united_states  John Edwards 
finland  Jesse Krohn 		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'19.840 5.716
16 67 australia  Ryan Briscoe 
united_kingdom  Richard Westbrook 		 GTLM Ford GT 1'20.261 6.137
17 912 new_zealand  Earl Bamber 
belgium  Laurens Vanthoor 		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 1'20.545 6.421
18 3 denmark  Jan Magnussen 
spain  Antonio Garcia 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 1'20.719 6.595
19 15 denmark  David Heinemeier Hansson 
united_kingdom  Jack Hawksworth 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'20.878 6.754
20 86 portugal  Alvaro Parente 
united_kingdom  Katherine Legge 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'21.095 6.971
21 25 united_states  Connor de Phillippi 
united_kingdom  Alexander Sims 		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'21.177 7.053
22 14 canada  Kyle Marcelli 
austria  Dominik Baumann 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'21.182 7.058
23 4 united_kingdom  Oliver Gavin 
united_states  Tommy Milner 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 1'21.183 7.059
24 66 united_states  Joey Hand 
germany  Dirk Müller 		 GTLM Ford GT 1'21.243 7.119
25 75 australia  Kenny Habul 
germany  Maro Engel 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'21.297 7.173
26 93 united_states  Justin Marks 
united_states  Lawson Aschenbach 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'21.310 7.186
27 96 united_states  Bill Auberlen 
united_states  Dillon Machavern 		 GTD BMW M6 GT3 1'21.378 7.254
28 58 united_states  Patrick Long 
denmark  Christina Nielsen 		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'21.452 7.328
29 33 netherlands  Jeroen Bleekemolen 
united_states  Ben Keating 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'21.539 7.415
30 48 united_states  Bryan Sellers 
united_states  Madison Snow 		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'21.912 7.788
31 16 germany  Wolf Henzler 
united_states  Michael Schein 		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'22.271 8.147
32 44 united_states  Andy Lally 
united_states  John Potter 		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 1'22.340 8.216
33 911 united_kingdom  Nick Tandy 
france  Patrick Pilet 		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 1'22.408 8.284
34 63 united_states  Cooper MacNeil 
italy  Alessandro Balzan 		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series IMSA
Event Mid-Ohio
Track Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Drivers Helio Castroneves , Felipe Nasr
Teams Team Penske
Article type Practice report
0 shares
To the IMSA main page