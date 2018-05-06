Mid-Ohio IMSA: Castroneves leads warm-up, Nasr shunts

Acura Team Penske continued the theme of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s weekend at Mid-Ohio by grabbing first and second in the raceday warm-up, as Felipe Nasr slid into a tire wall.
Polesitter Castroneves set a lap of 1min14.124sec in the #7 Acura ARX-05 to go 0.26sec quicker than its stablemate, steered by Dane Cameron, while their fastest opponent was Colin Braun in the CORE autosport Oreca, another quarter second back.
While the Action Express Racing Cadillacs were an encouraging fourth and fifth, the #31 DPi-V.R fell off the track at the Carousel and nosed into the tire wall deranging some front-end bodywork. Nasr was able to drive the car back to the pits for repair.
One noteworthy performance came from Kyle Masson, who had the #38 Performance Tech Motorsports Oreca into seventh place, ahead of the ESM Nissans and Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac.
Jesse Krohn sent the GTLM polesitting Rahal Letterman Langian-run BMW M8 to the top of the times, ahead of Richard Westbrook who gave the Ganassi Ford squad its greatest source of encouragement this weekend with P2 in the #67 GT.
Laurens Vanthoor was third in the Porsche 911 RSR ahead of Antonio Garcia’s #3 Corvette, but the second Porsche of Patrick Pilet had a shunt that will require at least bodywork repairs pre-race.
As in qualifying for GT Daytona, the Lexus RC Fs of 3GT Racing looked strong, polesitter Jack Hawksworth posting fastest time with teammate Dominik Baumann third. On this occasion, they were split by Alvaro Parente in one of Michael Shank Racing’s Acura NSXs.
The Acura Sports Car Challenge begins at 1.05pm local (Eastern) time.
IMSA Mid-Ohio, warm-up
|Pos.
|#
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|7
| Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor
|P
|Acura DPi
|1'14.124
|2
|6
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Dane Cameron
|P
|Acura DPi
|1'14.389
|0.265
|3
|54
| Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'14.557
|0.433
|4
|31
| Eric Curran
Felipe Nasr
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|1'14.999
|0.875
|5
|5
| Filipe Albuquerque
Joao Barbosa
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|1'15.053
|0.929
|6
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
|P
|Mazda DPi
|1'15.157
|1.033
|7
|38
| James French
Kyle Masson
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'15.417
|1.293
|8
|22
| Pipo Derani
Johannes van Overbeek
|P
|Nissan DPi
|1'15.676
|1.552
|9
|10
| Jordan Taylor
Renger van der Zande
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|1'15.991
|1.867
|10
|99
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Stephen Simpson
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'16.243
|2.119
|11
|85
| Simon Trummer
Robert Alon
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'16.434
|2.310
|12
|2
| Scott Sharp
Ryan Dalziel
|P
|Nissan DPi
|1'16.689
|2.565
|13
|52
| Gustavo Yacaman
Sebastian Saavedra
|P
|Ligier LMP2
|1'17.272
|3.148
|14
|55
| Spencer Pigot
Jonathan Bomarito
|P
|Mazda DPi
|1'18.002
|3.878
|15
|24
| John Edwards
Jesse Krohn
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|1'19.840
|5.716
|16
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|1'20.261
|6.137
|17
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|1'20.545
|6.421
|18
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|1'20.719
|6.595
|19
|15
| David Heinemeier Hansson
Jack Hawksworth
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'20.878
|6.754
|20
|86
| Alvaro Parente
Katherine Legge
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'21.095
|6.971
|21
|25
| Connor de Phillippi
Alexander Sims
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|1'21.177
|7.053
|22
|14
| Kyle Marcelli
Dominik Baumann
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'21.182
|7.058
|23
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|1'21.183
|7.059
|24
|66
| Joey Hand
Dirk Müller
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|1'21.243
|7.119
|25
|75
| Kenny Habul
Maro Engel
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|1'21.297
|7.173
|26
|93
| Justin Marks
Lawson Aschenbach
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'21.310
|7.186
|27
|96
| Bill Auberlen
Dillon Machavern
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|1'21.378
|7.254
|28
|58
| Patrick Long
Christina Nielsen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|1'21.452
|7.328
|29
|33
| Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|1'21.539
|7.415
|30
|48
| Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|1'21.912
|7.788
|31
|16
| Wolf Henzler
Michael Schein
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|1'22.271
|8.147
|32
|44
| Andy Lally
John Potter
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|1'22.340
|8.216
|33
|911
| Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|1'22.408
|8.284
|34
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Alessandro Balzan
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3