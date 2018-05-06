Mid-Ohio IMSA: Castroneves leads warm-up, Nasr shunts

Acura Team Penske continued the theme of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s weekend at Mid-Ohio by grabbing first and second in the raceday warm-up, as Felipe Nasr slid into a tire wall.

Polesitter Castroneves set a lap of 1min14.124sec in the #7 Acura ARX-05 to go 0.26sec quicker than its stablemate, steered by Dane Cameron, while their fastest opponent was Colin Braun in the CORE autosport Oreca, another quarter second back.

While the Action Express Racing Cadillacs were an encouraging fourth and fifth, the #31 DPi-V.R fell off the track at the Carousel and nosed into the tire wall deranging some front-end bodywork. Nasr was able to drive the car back to the pits for repair.

One noteworthy performance came from Kyle Masson, who had the #38 Performance Tech Motorsports Oreca into seventh place, ahead of the ESM Nissans and Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac.

Jesse Krohn sent the GTLM polesitting Rahal Letterman Langian-run BMW M8 to the top of the times, ahead of Richard Westbrook who gave the Ganassi Ford squad its greatest source of encouragement this weekend with P2 in the #67 GT.

Laurens Vanthoor was third in the Porsche 911 RSR ahead of Antonio Garcia’s #3 Corvette, but the second Porsche of Patrick Pilet had a shunt that will require at least bodywork repairs pre-race.

As in qualifying for GT Daytona, the Lexus RC Fs of 3GT Racing looked strong, polesitter Jack Hawksworth posting fastest time with teammate Dominik Baumann third. On this occasion, they were split by Alvaro Parente in one of Michael Shank Racing’s Acura NSXs.

The Acura Sports Car Challenge begins at 1.05pm local (Eastern) time.

IMSA Mid-Ohio, warm-up