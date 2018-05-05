Global
IMSA Mid-Ohio Qualifying report

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Castroneves beats Cameron to pole

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Castroneves beats Cameron to pole
#7 Acura Team Penske Acura DPi, P: Helio Castroneves, Ricky Taylor
By: David Malsher, US Editor
05/05/2018 05:21

A titanic fight between the Acura Team Penske ARX-05 drivers saw Helio Castroneves nudge aside Cameron by 0.147sec to put the #7 car on pole for tomorrow’s appropriately named Acura Sports Car Challenge.

The Brazilian and the American kept trimming tenths from each other’s best laps, with Castroneves finally putting the matter beyond dispute with his 11th lap – a 1min11.834sec.

Although the Acuras left their rivals gasping, the gap closed substantially from the morning session when they were 1sec adrift. Oliver Jarvis and Jonathan Bomarito put the Mazda RT24-Ps into third and fourth with best laps 0.5 and 0.76sec off top spot.

Renger van der Zande was fastest of the Cadillacs, putting the Wayne Taylor Racing entry fifth, 0.35ahead of Joao Barbosa in the Action Express Racing Cadillac #5.

PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports’ Gustavo Yacaman led a quartet of Global P2 cars, all of which outperformed the ESM Nissans and Eric Curran’s #31 AXR Cadillac.

GT Le Mans saw a fabulous scrap between the two RLL BMW M8s of John Edwards and Alexander Sims and the two Porsche 911 RSRs of Nick Tandy and Earl Bamber. It was eventually resolved in Edwards’ favor ahead of Tandy, the pair separated by 0.066sec, with Sims only 0.013sec further back!

Bamber was fourth, one-tenth ahead of Antonio Garcia in the #3 Corvette C7.R, ahead of the Ford GTs of Dirk Muller and Ryan Briscoe, the latter of whom had a quick spin. Tommy Milner was eighth in the #4 Corvette.

In GT Daytona, Jack Hawksworth led teammate Kyle Marcelli in a hugely impressive 1-2 for the 3GT Lexus RC Fs. They were only 0.053sec apart yet over half a second better than Madison Snow’s third placed Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan.

The Michael Shank Racing Acura NSXs of Katherine Legge and Justin Marks were separated by the Turner Motorsport BMW M6 of Dillon Machavern.

Christina Nielsen will roll off seventh in class in the Wright Motorsports Porsche ahead of Cooper MacNeil driving the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488.

IMSA Mid-Ohio, qualifying

ClaNumDriverClassChassisLapsTimeGapIntervalkm/h
1 7 brazil  Helio Castroneves 
united_states  Ricky Taylor 		 P Acura DPi 11 1'11.837     113.156
2 6 colombia  Juan Pablo Montoya 
united_states  Dane Cameron 		 P Acura DPi 9 1'11.984 0.147 0.147 112.925
3 77 united_kingdom  Oliver Jarvis 
united_states  Tristan Nunez 		 P Mazda DPi 12 1'12.339 0.502 0.355 112.371
4 55 united_states  Spencer Pigot 
united_states  Jonathan Bomarito 		 P Mazda DPi 12 1'12.596 0.759 0.257 111.973
5 10 united_states  Jordan Taylor 
netherlands  Renger van der Zande 		 P Cadillac DPi 12 1'12.600 0.763 0.004 111.967
6 5 portugal  Filipe Albuquerque 
portugal  Joao Barbosa 		 P Cadillac DPi 12 1'12.943 1.106 0.343 111.440
7 52 colombia  Gustavo Yacaman 
colombia  Sebastian Saavedra 		 P Ligier LMP2 12 1'12.982 1.145 0.039 111.381
8 99 canada  Mikhail Goikhberg 
south_africa  Stephen Simpson 		 P ORECA LMP2 12 1'13.035 1.198 0.053 111.300
9 85 switzerland  Simon Trummer 
united_states  Robert Alon 		 P ORECA LMP2 12 1'13.156 1.319 0.121 111.116
10 38 united_states  James French 
united_states  Kyle Masson 		 P ORECA LMP2 11 1'13.365 1.528 0.209 110.799
11 22 brazil  Pipo Derani 
united_states  Johannes van Overbeek 		 P Nissan DPi 12 1'13.532 1.695 0.167 110.548
12 31 united_states  Eric Curran 
brazil  Felipe Nasr 		 P Cadillac DPi 12 1'13.583 1.746 0.051 110.471
13 2 united_states  Scott Sharp 
united_kingdom  Ryan Dalziel 		 P Nissan DPi 12 1'14.347 2.510 0.764 109.336
14 54 united_states  Jon Bennett 
united_states  Colin Braun 		 P ORECA LMP2 12 1'14.351 2.514 0.004 109.330
15 24 united_states  John Edwards 
finland  Jesse Krohn 		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 6 1'17.853 6.016 3.502 104.412
16 911 united_kingdom  Nick Tandy 
france  Patrick Pilet 		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 11 1'17.919 6.082 0.066 104.324
17 25 united_states  Connor de Phillippi 
united_kingdom  Alexander Sims 		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 9 1'17.932 6.095 0.013 104.306
18 912 new_zealand  Earl Bamber 
belgium  Laurens Vanthoor 		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 11 1'18.021 6.184 0.089 104.187
19 3 denmark  Jan Magnussen 
spain  Antonio Garcia 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 12 1'18.114 6.277 0.093 104.063
20 66 united_states  Joey Hand 
germany  Dirk Müller 		 GTLM Ford GT 11 1'18.207 6.370 0.093 103.940
21 67 australia  Ryan Briscoe 
united_kingdom  Richard Westbrook 		 GTLM Ford GT 10 1'18.333 6.496 0.126 103.772
22 4 united_kingdom  Oliver Gavin 
united_states  Tommy Milner 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 10 1'18.452 6.615 0.119 103.615
23 15 denmark  David Heinemeier Hansson 
united_kingdom  Jack Hawksworth 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 8 1'19.317 7.480 0.865 102.485
24 14 canada  Kyle Marcelli 
austria  Dominik Baumann 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 8 1'19.370 7.533 0.053 102.417
25 48 united_states  Bryan Sellers 
united_states  Madison Snow 		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 10 1'19.882 8.045 0.512 101.760
26 86 portugal  Alvaro Parente 
united_kingdom  Katherine Legge 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 11 1'19.933 8.096 0.051 101.695
27 96 united_states  Bill Auberlen 
united_states  Dillon Machavern 		 GTD BMW M6 GT3 10 1'20.339 8.502 0.406 101.181
28 93 united_states  Justin Marks 
united_states  Lawson Aschenbach 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 12 1'20.477 8.640 0.138 101.008
29 58 united_states  Patrick Long 
denmark  Christina Nielsen 		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 9 1'20.748 8.911 0.271 100.669
30 63 united_states  Cooper MacNeil 
italy  Alessandro Balzan 		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 12 1'20.846 9.009 0.098 100.547
31 16 germany  Wolf Henzler 
united_states  Michael Schein 		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 11 1'21.043 9.206 0.197 100.302
32 33 netherlands  Jeroen Bleekemolen 
united_states  Ben Keating 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 11 1'21.244 9.407 0.201 100.054
33 44 united_states  Andy Lally 
united_states  John Potter 		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 12 1'21.379 9.542 0.135 99.888
34 75 australia  Kenny Habul 
germany  Maro Engel 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3
