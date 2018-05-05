Mid-Ohio IMSA: Castroneves beats Cameron to pole

A titanic fight between the Acura Team Penske ARX-05 drivers saw Helio Castroneves nudge aside Cameron by 0.147sec to put the #7 car on pole for tomorrow’s appropriately named Acura Sports Car Challenge.
The Brazilian and the American kept trimming tenths from each other’s best laps, with Castroneves finally putting the matter beyond dispute with his 11th lap – a 1min11.834sec.
Although the Acuras left their rivals gasping, the gap closed substantially from the morning session when they were 1sec adrift. Oliver Jarvis and Jonathan Bomarito put the Mazda RT24-Ps into third and fourth with best laps 0.5 and 0.76sec off top spot.
Renger van der Zande was fastest of the Cadillacs, putting the Wayne Taylor Racing entry fifth, 0.35ahead of Joao Barbosa in the Action Express Racing Cadillac #5.
PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports’ Gustavo Yacaman led a quartet of Global P2 cars, all of which outperformed the ESM Nissans and Eric Curran’s #31 AXR Cadillac.
GT Le Mans saw a fabulous scrap between the two RLL BMW M8s of John Edwards and Alexander Sims and the two Porsche 911 RSRs of Nick Tandy and Earl Bamber. It was eventually resolved in Edwards’ favor ahead of Tandy, the pair separated by 0.066sec, with Sims only 0.013sec further back!
Bamber was fourth, one-tenth ahead of Antonio Garcia in the #3 Corvette C7.R, ahead of the Ford GTs of Dirk Muller and Ryan Briscoe, the latter of whom had a quick spin. Tommy Milner was eighth in the #4 Corvette.
In GT Daytona, Jack Hawksworth led teammate Kyle Marcelli in a hugely impressive 1-2 for the 3GT Lexus RC Fs. They were only 0.053sec apart yet over half a second better than Madison Snow’s third placed Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan.
The Michael Shank Racing Acura NSXs of Katherine Legge and Justin Marks were separated by the Turner Motorsport BMW M6 of Dillon Machavern.
Christina Nielsen will roll off seventh in class in the Wright Motorsports Porsche ahead of Cooper MacNeil driving the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488.
IMSA Mid-Ohio, qualifying
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|7
| Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor
|P
|Acura DPi
|11
|1'11.837
|113.156
|2
|6
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Dane Cameron
|P
|Acura DPi
|9
|1'11.984
|0.147
|0.147
|112.925
|3
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
|P
|Mazda DPi
|12
|1'12.339
|0.502
|0.355
|112.371
|4
|55
| Spencer Pigot
Jonathan Bomarito
|P
|Mazda DPi
|12
|1'12.596
|0.759
|0.257
|111.973
|5
|10
| Jordan Taylor
Renger van der Zande
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|12
|1'12.600
|0.763
|0.004
|111.967
|6
|5
| Filipe Albuquerque
Joao Barbosa
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|12
|1'12.943
|1.106
|0.343
|111.440
|7
|52
| Gustavo Yacaman
Sebastian Saavedra
|P
|Ligier LMP2
|12
|1'12.982
|1.145
|0.039
|111.381
|8
|99
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Stephen Simpson
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|12
|1'13.035
|1.198
|0.053
|111.300
|9
|85
| Simon Trummer
Robert Alon
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|12
|1'13.156
|1.319
|0.121
|111.116
|10
|38
| James French
Kyle Masson
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|11
|1'13.365
|1.528
|0.209
|110.799
|11
|22
| Pipo Derani
Johannes van Overbeek
|P
|Nissan DPi
|12
|1'13.532
|1.695
|0.167
|110.548
|12
|31
| Eric Curran
Felipe Nasr
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|12
|1'13.583
|1.746
|0.051
|110.471
|13
|2
| Scott Sharp
Ryan Dalziel
|P
|Nissan DPi
|12
|1'14.347
|2.510
|0.764
|109.336
|14
|54
| Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|12
|1'14.351
|2.514
|0.004
|109.330
|15
|24
| John Edwards
Jesse Krohn
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|6
|1'17.853
|6.016
|3.502
|104.412
|16
|911
| Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|11
|1'17.919
|6.082
|0.066
|104.324
|17
|25
| Connor de Phillippi
Alexander Sims
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|9
|1'17.932
|6.095
|0.013
|104.306
|18
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|11
|1'18.021
|6.184
|0.089
|104.187
|19
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|12
|1'18.114
|6.277
|0.093
|104.063
|20
|66
| Joey Hand
Dirk Müller
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|11
|1'18.207
|6.370
|0.093
|103.940
|21
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|10
|1'18.333
|6.496
|0.126
|103.772
|22
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|10
|1'18.452
|6.615
|0.119
|103.615
|23
|15
| David Heinemeier Hansson
Jack Hawksworth
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|8
|1'19.317
|7.480
|0.865
|102.485
|24
|14
| Kyle Marcelli
Dominik Baumann
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|8
|1'19.370
|7.533
|0.053
|102.417
|25
|48
| Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|10
|1'19.882
|8.045
|0.512
|101.760
|26
|86
| Alvaro Parente
Katherine Legge
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|11
|1'19.933
|8.096
|0.051
|101.695
|27
|96
| Bill Auberlen
Dillon Machavern
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|10
|1'20.339
|8.502
|0.406
|101.181
|28
|93
| Justin Marks
Lawson Aschenbach
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|12
|1'20.477
|8.640
|0.138
|101.008
|29
|58
| Patrick Long
Christina Nielsen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|9
|1'20.748
|8.911
|0.271
|100.669
|30
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Alessandro Balzan
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|12
|1'20.846
|9.009
|0.098
|100.547
|31
|16
| Wolf Henzler
Michael Schein
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|11
|1'21.043
|9.206
|0.197
|100.302
|32
|33
| Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|11
|1'21.244
|9.407
|0.201
|100.054
|33
|44
| Andy Lally
John Potter
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|12
|1'21.379
|9.542
|0.135
|99.888
|34
|75
| Kenny Habul
Maro Engel
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3