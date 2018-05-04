Mid-Ohio IMSA: Acuras survive red flags to go 1-2 in FP2

Juan Pablo Montoya had just grabbed top spot from Acura Team Penske teammate Helio Castroneves around 25 minutes into the wet second practice for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship when the red flag waved for lightning in the area.

The ex-IndyCar stars had completed 10 laps each, and their fastest times were some 23sec off their best from the morning, but Renger van der Zande was still 0.348sec off top spot in the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac.

With the lightning and torrential rain past, the action restarted with 15mins to go but Ricky Taylor dropped off the track causing rear-end damage to the #7 Acura and then a more serious off for the #31 Action Express Racing Cadillac of Felipe Nasr caused another brief red flag.

In the end, the Acuras retained top spots, ahead of Filipe Albuquerque in the other AXR Caddy.

Oliver Jarvis was fifth fastest for Mazda, with Stephen Simpson sixth in the JDC-Miller ORECA.

Just behind him was the fastest of the GT Le Mans cars, Laurens Vanthoor setting the pace in the #912 Porsche ahead of the Corvettes of Antonio Garcia and Oliver Gavin and the BMW M8 of Alexander Sims.

GT Daytona saw a Mercedes 1-2, Jeroen Bleekemolen’s Team Riley entry heading the Sun1 Energy car of Maro Engel.

FP3 begins at 8.35am local (Eastern) time tomorrow.

IMSA Mid-Ohio , second practice