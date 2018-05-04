Global
IMSA Practice report

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Acuras survive red flags to go 1-2 in FP2

By: David Malsher, US Editor
04/05/2018 08:30

Juan Pablo Montoya had just grabbed top spot from Acura Team Penske teammate Helio Castroneves around 25 minutes into the wet second practice for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship when the red flag waved for lightning in the area.

The ex-IndyCar stars had completed 10 laps each, and their fastest times were some 23sec off their best from the morning, but Renger van der Zande was still 0.348sec off top spot in the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac.

With the lightning and torrential rain past, the action restarted with 15mins to go but Ricky Taylor dropped off the track causing rear-end damage to the #7 Acura and then a more serious off for the #31 Action Express Racing Cadillac of Felipe Nasr caused another brief red flag.

In the end, the Acuras retained top spots, ahead of Filipe Albuquerque in the other AXR Caddy.

Oliver Jarvis was fifth fastest for Mazda, with Stephen Simpson sixth in the JDC-Miller ORECA.

Just behind him was the fastest of the GT Le Mans cars, Laurens Vanthoor setting the pace in the #912 Porsche ahead of the Corvettes of Antonio Garcia and Oliver Gavin and the BMW M8 of Alexander Sims.

GT Daytona saw a Mercedes 1-2, Jeroen Bleekemolen’s Team Riley entry heading the Sun1 Energy car of Maro Engel.

FP3 begins at 8.35am local (Eastern) time tomorrow.

IMSA Mid-Ohio , second practice

ClaNumDriverClassChassisLapsTimeGapIntervalkm/h
1 6 colombia  Juan Pablo Montoya 
united_states  Dane Cameron 		 P Acura DPi 14 1'36.867     83.917
2 7 brazil  Helio Castroneves 
united_states  Ricky Taylor 		 P Acura DPi 14 1'36.997 0.130 0.130 83.805
3 10 united_states  Jordan Taylor 
netherlands  Renger van der Zande 		 P Cadillac DPi 14 1'37.215 0.348 0.218 83.617
4 5 portugal  Filipe Albuquerque 
portugal  Joao Barbosa 		 P Cadillac DPi 15 1'38.464 1.597 1.249 82.556
5 77 united_kingdom  Oliver Jarvis 
united_states  Tristan Nunez 		 P Mazda DPi 14 1'38.679 1.812 0.215 82.376
6 99 canada  Mikhail Goikhberg 
south_africa  Stephen Simpson 		 P ORECA LMP2 9 1'39.727 2.860 1.048 81.511
7 912 new_zealand  Earl Bamber 
belgium  Laurens Vanthoor 		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 13 1'40.961 4.094 1.234 80.514
8 3 denmark  Jan Magnussen 
spain  Antonio Garcia 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 12 1'41.487 4.620 0.526 80.097
9 31 united_states  Eric Curran 
brazil  Felipe Nasr 		 P Cadillac DPi 9 1'42.743 5.876 1.256 79.118
10 4 united_kingdom  Oliver Gavin 
united_states  Tommy Milner 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 15 1'42.807 5.940 0.064 79.069
11 85 switzerland  Simon Trummer 
united_states  Robert Alon 		 P ORECA LMP2 10 1'42.973 6.106 0.166 78.941
12 54 united_states  Jon Bennett 
united_states  Colin Braun 		 P ORECA LMP2 17 1'43.193 6.326 0.220 78.773
13 55 united_states  Spencer Pigot 
united_states  Jonathan Bomarito 		 P Mazda DPi 11 1'43.200 6.333 0.007 78.767
14 25 united_states  Connor de Phillippi 
united_kingdom  Alexander Sims 		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 9 1'43.510 6.643 0.310 78.532
15 911 united_kingdom  Nick Tandy 
france  Patrick Pilet 		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 11 1'43.628 6.761 0.118 78.442
16 24 united_states  John Edwards 
finland  Jesse Krohn 		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 8 1'43.814 6.947 0.186 78.302
17 33 netherlands  Jeroen Bleekemolen 
united_states  Ben Keating 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 15 1'44.420 7.553 0.606 77.847
18 75 australia  Kenny Habul 
germany  Maro Engel 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 14 1'44.452 7.585 0.032 77.823
19 67 australia  Ryan Briscoe 
united_kingdom  Richard Westbrook 		 GTLM Ford GT 15 1'44.485 7.618 0.033 77.799
20 22 brazil  Pipo Derani 
united_states  Johannes van Overbeek 		 P Nissan DPi 9 1'45.127 8.260 0.642 77.324
21 66 united_states  Joey Hand 
germany  Dirk Müller 		 GTLM Ford GT 8 1'45.520 8.653 0.393 77.036
22 93 united_states  Justin Marks 
united_states  Lawson Aschenbach 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 15 1'45.717 8.850 0.197 76.892
23 63 united_states  Cooper MacNeil 
italy  Alessandro Balzan 		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 15 1'45.947 9.080 0.230 76.725
24 44 united_states  Andy Lally 
united_states  John Potter 		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 16 1'46.282 9.415 0.335 76.483
25 86 portugal  Alvaro Parente 
united_kingdom  Katherine Legge 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 10 1'47.221 10.354 0.939 75.814
26 14 canada  Kyle Marcelli 
austria  Dominik Baumann 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 5 1'49.927 13.060 2.706 73.947
27 15 denmark  David Heinemeier Hansson 
united_kingdom  Jack Hawksworth 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 11 1'50.118 13.251 0.191 73.819
28 48 united_states  Bryan Sellers 
united_states  Madison Snow 		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 9 1'52.289 15.422 2.171 72.392
29 96 united_states  Bill Auberlen 
united_states  Dillon Machavern 		 GTD BMW M6 GT3 10 1'59.042 22.175 6.753 68.285
30 16 germany  Wolf Henzler 
united_states  Michael Schein 		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 4 2'02.773 25.906 3.731 66.210
About this article
Series IMSA
Article type Practice report
To the IMSA main page