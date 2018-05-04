Mid-Ohio IMSA: Acuras survive red flags to go 1-2 in FP2

Juan Pablo Montoya had just grabbed top spot from Acura Team Penske teammate Helio Castroneves around 25 minutes into the wet second practice for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship when the red flag waved for lightning in the area.
The ex-IndyCar stars had completed 10 laps each, and their fastest times were some 23sec off their best from the morning, but Renger van der Zande was still 0.348sec off top spot in the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac.
With the lightning and torrential rain past, the action restarted with 15mins to go but Ricky Taylor dropped off the track causing rear-end damage to the #7 Acura and then a more serious off for the #31 Action Express Racing Cadillac of Felipe Nasr caused another brief red flag.
In the end, the Acuras retained top spots, ahead of Filipe Albuquerque in the other AXR Caddy.
Oliver Jarvis was fifth fastest for Mazda, with Stephen Simpson sixth in the JDC-Miller ORECA.
Just behind him was the fastest of the GT Le Mans cars, Laurens Vanthoor setting the pace in the #912 Porsche ahead of the Corvettes of Antonio Garcia and Oliver Gavin and the BMW M8 of Alexander Sims.
GT Daytona saw a Mercedes 1-2, Jeroen Bleekemolen’s Team Riley entry heading the Sun1 Energy car of Maro Engel.
FP3 begins at 8.35am local (Eastern) time tomorrow.
IMSA Mid-Ohio , second practice
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|6
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Dane Cameron
|P
|Acura DPi
|14
|1'36.867
|83.917
|2
|7
| Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor
|P
|Acura DPi
|14
|1'36.997
|0.130
|0.130
|83.805
|3
|10
| Jordan Taylor
Renger van der Zande
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|14
|1'37.215
|0.348
|0.218
|83.617
|4
|5
| Filipe Albuquerque
Joao Barbosa
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|15
|1'38.464
|1.597
|1.249
|82.556
|5
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
|P
|Mazda DPi
|14
|1'38.679
|1.812
|0.215
|82.376
|6
|99
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Stephen Simpson
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|9
|1'39.727
|2.860
|1.048
|81.511
|7
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|13
|1'40.961
|4.094
|1.234
|80.514
|8
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|12
|1'41.487
|4.620
|0.526
|80.097
|9
|31
| Eric Curran
Felipe Nasr
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|9
|1'42.743
|5.876
|1.256
|79.118
|10
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|15
|1'42.807
|5.940
|0.064
|79.069
|11
|85
| Simon Trummer
Robert Alon
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|10
|1'42.973
|6.106
|0.166
|78.941
|12
|54
| Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|17
|1'43.193
|6.326
|0.220
|78.773
|13
|55
| Spencer Pigot
Jonathan Bomarito
|P
|Mazda DPi
|11
|1'43.200
|6.333
|0.007
|78.767
|14
|25
| Connor de Phillippi
Alexander Sims
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|9
|1'43.510
|6.643
|0.310
|78.532
|15
|911
| Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|11
|1'43.628
|6.761
|0.118
|78.442
|16
|24
| John Edwards
Jesse Krohn
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|8
|1'43.814
|6.947
|0.186
|78.302
|17
|33
| Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|15
|1'44.420
|7.553
|0.606
|77.847
|18
|75
| Kenny Habul
Maro Engel
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|14
|1'44.452
|7.585
|0.032
|77.823
|19
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|15
|1'44.485
|7.618
|0.033
|77.799
|20
|22
| Pipo Derani
Johannes van Overbeek
|P
|Nissan DPi
|9
|1'45.127
|8.260
|0.642
|77.324
|21
|66
| Joey Hand
Dirk Müller
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|8
|1'45.520
|8.653
|0.393
|77.036
|22
|93
| Justin Marks
Lawson Aschenbach
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|15
|1'45.717
|8.850
|0.197
|76.892
|23
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Alessandro Balzan
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|15
|1'45.947
|9.080
|0.230
|76.725
|24
|44
| Andy Lally
John Potter
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|16
|1'46.282
|9.415
|0.335
|76.483
|25
|86
| Alvaro Parente
Katherine Legge
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|10
|1'47.221
|10.354
|0.939
|75.814
|26
|14
| Kyle Marcelli
Dominik Baumann
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|5
|1'49.927
|13.060
|2.706
|73.947
|27
|15
| David Heinemeier Hansson
Jack Hawksworth
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|11
|1'50.118
|13.251
|0.191
|73.819
|28
|48
| Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|9
|1'52.289
|15.422
|2.171
|72.392
|29
|96
| Bill Auberlen
Dillon Machavern
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|10
|1'59.042
|22.175
|6.753
|68.285
|30
|16
| Wolf Henzler
Michael Schein
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|4
|2'02.773
|25.906
|3.731
|66.210