Mid-Ohio IMSA: Acuras dominate third practice

Dane Cameron and Helio Castroneves were over one second clear of the chasing pack in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s FP3 session at Mid-Ohio.
Cameron’s 17th of 32 laps for the #6 Acura Team Penske ARX-05 was a 1min12.675sec, the fastest lap of the weekend, and remained a tantalizing 0.088sec clear of teammate Helio Castroneves’ 42nd-lap attempt to go P1.
The best of the rest was Jonathan Bomarito in the #55 Mazda RT24-P, who was 1.092 sec adrift of top time, but ahead of Colin Braun’s best in the CORE Autosport Oreca, and Oli Jarvis in the second Mazda.
Stephen Simpson (JDC Miller Oreca) and Pipo Derani (ESM Nissan) were sixth and seventh, ahead of the quickest Cadillac DPi-V.R, that of Wayne Taylor Racing.
In GT Le Mans, Earl Bamber put the #912 Porsche 911 RSR on top again, in front of Antonio Garcia’s #3 Corvette C7.R, Jesse Krohn in the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing BMW M8 and Nick Tandy in the second Porsche.
Madison Snow’s Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan claimed GT Daytona’s top time, ahead of the 3GT Lexus RC Fs of Kyle Marcelli and Jack Hawksworth. Fourth and fifth went to the pair of Michael Shank Racing-run Acura NSXs of Katherine Legge and Lawson Aschenbach.
Qualifying starts at 12.05pm local (Eastern Time).
IMSA Mid-Ohio, third practice
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|6
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Dane Cameron
|P
|Acura DPi
|32
|1'12.675
|111.851
|2
|7
| Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor
|P
|Acura DPi
|42
|1'12.763
|0.088
|0.088
|111.716
|3
|55
| Spencer Pigot
Jonathan Bomarito
|P
|Mazda DPi
|34
|1'13.767
|1.092
|1.004
|110.196
|4
|54
| Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|39
|1'13.940
|1.265
|0.173
|109.938
|5
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
|P
|Mazda DPi
|35
|1'14.014
|1.339
|0.074
|109.828
|6
|99
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Stephen Simpson
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|34
|1'14.041
|1.366
|0.027
|109.788
|7
|22
| Pipo Derani
Johannes van Overbeek
|P
|Nissan DPi
|37
|1'14.068
|1.393
|0.027
|109.748
|8
|10
| Jordan Taylor
Renger van der Zande
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|36
|1'14.103
|1.428
|0.035
|109.696
|9
|31
| Eric Curran
Felipe Nasr
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|39
|1'14.295
|1.620
|0.192
|109.412
|10
|85
| Simon Trummer
Robert Alon
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|38
|1'14.350
|1.675
|0.055
|109.332
|11
|52
| Gustavo Yacaman
Sebastian Saavedra
|P
|Ligier LMP2
|38
|1'14.383
|1.708
|0.033
|109.283
|12
|2
| Scott Sharp
Ryan Dalziel
|P
|Nissan DPi
|32
|1'14.640
|1.965
|0.257
|108.907
|13
|5
| Filipe Albuquerque
Joao Barbosa
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|32
|1'14.914
|2.239
|0.274
|108.508
|14
|38
| James French
Kyle Masson
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|35
|1'15.396
|2.721
|0.482
|107.815
|15
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|36
|1'18.590
|5.915
|3.194
|103.433
|16
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|37
|1'18.972
|6.297
|0.382
|102.933
|17
|24
| John Edwards
Jesse Krohn
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|36
|1'19.111
|6.436
|0.139
|102.752
|18
|911
| Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|34
|1'19.227
|6.552
|0.116
|102.601
|19
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|34
|1'19.423
|6.748
|0.196
|102.348
|20
|25
| Connor de Phillippi
Alexander Sims
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|36
|1'19.438
|6.763
|0.015
|102.329
|21
|66
| Joey Hand
Dirk Müller
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|30
|1'19.484
|6.809
|0.046
|102.270
|22
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|38
|1'19.566
|6.891
|0.082
|102.164
|23
|48
| Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|36
|1'20.400
|7.725
|0.834
|101.104
|24
|14
| Kyle Marcelli
Dominik Baumann
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|29
|1'20.417
|7.742
|0.017
|101.083
|25
|15
| David Heinemeier Hansson
Jack Hawksworth
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|27
|1'20.537
|7.862
|0.120
|100.932
|26
|86
| Alvaro Parente
Katherine Legge
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|33
|1'20.600
|7.925
|0.063
|100.854
|27
|93
| Justin Marks
Lawson Aschenbach
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|35
|1'20.622
|7.947
|0.022
|100.826
|28
|96
| Bill Auberlen
Dillon Machavern
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|39
|1'20.647
|7.972
|0.025
|100.795
|29
|44
| Andy Lally
John Potter
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|35
|1'20.796
|8.121
|0.149
|100.609
|30
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Alessandro Balzan
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|34
|1'20.902
|8.227
|0.106
|100.477
|31
|58
| Patrick Long
Christina Nielsen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|36
|1'21.024
|8.349
|0.122
|100.326
|32
|75
| Kenny Habul
Maro Engel
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|33
|1'21.174
|8.499
|0.150
|100.140
|33
|33
| Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|35
|1'21.187
|8.512
|0.013
|100.124
|34
|16
| Wolf Henzler
Michael Schein