IMSA Mid-Ohio Practice report

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Acuras dominate third practice

#7 Acura Team Penske Acura DPi, P: Helio Castroneves, Ricky Taylor
#85 JDC/Miller Motorsports ORECA 07, P: Simon Trummer, Robert Alon
#912 Porsche Team North America Porsche 911 RSR, GTLM: Laurens Vanthoor, Earl Bamber
#96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3, GTD: Dillon Machavern, Bill Auberlen
#14 3GT Racing Lexus RCF GT3, GTD: Dominik Baumann, Kyle Marcelli
#7 Acura Team Penske Acura DPi, P: Helio Castroneves, Ricky Taylor
By: David Malsher, US Editor
05/05/2018 01:59

Dane Cameron and Helio Castroneves were over one second clear of the chasing pack in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s FP3 session at Mid-Ohio.

Cameron’s 17th of 32 laps for the #6 Acura Team Penske ARX-05 was a 1min12.675sec, the fastest lap of the weekend, and remained a tantalizing 0.088sec clear of teammate Helio Castroneves’ 42nd-lap attempt to go P1.

The best of the rest was Jonathan Bomarito in the #55 Mazda RT24-P, who was 1.092 sec adrift of top time, but ahead of Colin Braun’s best in the CORE Autosport Oreca, and Oli Jarvis in the second Mazda.

Stephen Simpson (JDC Miller Oreca) and Pipo Derani (ESM Nissan) were sixth and seventh, ahead of the quickest Cadillac DPi-V.R, that of Wayne Taylor Racing.

In GT Le Mans, Earl Bamber put the #912 Porsche 911 RSR on top again, in front of Antonio Garcia’s #3 Corvette C7.R, Jesse Krohn in the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing BMW M8 and Nick Tandy in the second Porsche.

Madison Snow’s Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan claimed GT Daytona’s top time, ahead of the 3GT Lexus RC Fs of Kyle Marcelli and Jack Hawksworth. Fourth and fifth went to the pair of Michael Shank Racing-run Acura NSXs of Katherine Legge and Lawson Aschenbach.

Qualifying starts at 12.05pm local (Eastern Time).

IMSA Mid-Ohio, third practice

ClaNumDriverClassChassisLapsTimeGapIntervalkm/h
1 6 colombia  Juan Pablo Montoya 
united_states  Dane Cameron 		 P Acura DPi 32 1'12.675     111.851
2 7 brazil  Helio Castroneves 
united_states  Ricky Taylor 		 P Acura DPi 42 1'12.763 0.088 0.088 111.716
3 55 united_states  Spencer Pigot 
united_states  Jonathan Bomarito 		 P Mazda DPi 34 1'13.767 1.092 1.004 110.196
4 54 united_states  Jon Bennett 
united_states  Colin Braun 		 P ORECA LMP2 39 1'13.940 1.265 0.173 109.938
5 77 united_kingdom  Oliver Jarvis 
united_states  Tristan Nunez 		 P Mazda DPi 35 1'14.014 1.339 0.074 109.828
6 99 canada  Mikhail Goikhberg 
south_africa  Stephen Simpson 		 P ORECA LMP2 34 1'14.041 1.366 0.027 109.788
7 22 brazil  Pipo Derani 
united_states  Johannes van Overbeek 		 P Nissan DPi 37 1'14.068 1.393 0.027 109.748
8 10 united_states  Jordan Taylor 
netherlands  Renger van der Zande 		 P Cadillac DPi 36 1'14.103 1.428 0.035 109.696
9 31 united_states  Eric Curran 
brazil  Felipe Nasr 		 P Cadillac DPi 39 1'14.295 1.620 0.192 109.412
10 85 switzerland  Simon Trummer 
united_states  Robert Alon 		 P ORECA LMP2 38 1'14.350 1.675 0.055 109.332
11 52 colombia  Gustavo Yacaman 
colombia  Sebastian Saavedra 		 P Ligier LMP2 38 1'14.383 1.708 0.033 109.283
12 2 united_states  Scott Sharp 
united_kingdom  Ryan Dalziel 		 P Nissan DPi 32 1'14.640 1.965 0.257 108.907
13 5 portugal  Filipe Albuquerque 
portugal  Joao Barbosa 		 P Cadillac DPi 32 1'14.914 2.239 0.274 108.508
14 38 united_states  James French 
united_states  Kyle Masson 		 P ORECA LMP2 35 1'15.396 2.721 0.482 107.815
15 912 new_zealand  Earl Bamber 
belgium  Laurens Vanthoor 		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 36 1'18.590 5.915 3.194 103.433
16 3 denmark  Jan Magnussen 
spain  Antonio Garcia 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 37 1'18.972 6.297 0.382 102.933
17 24 united_states  John Edwards 
finland  Jesse Krohn 		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 36 1'19.111 6.436 0.139 102.752
18 911 united_kingdom  Nick Tandy 
france  Patrick Pilet 		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 34 1'19.227 6.552 0.116 102.601
19 67 australia  Ryan Briscoe 
united_kingdom  Richard Westbrook 		 GTLM Ford GT 34 1'19.423 6.748 0.196 102.348
20 25 united_states  Connor de Phillippi 
united_kingdom  Alexander Sims 		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 36 1'19.438 6.763 0.015 102.329
21 66 united_states  Joey Hand 
germany  Dirk Müller 		 GTLM Ford GT 30 1'19.484 6.809 0.046 102.270
22 4 united_kingdom  Oliver Gavin 
united_states  Tommy Milner 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 38 1'19.566 6.891 0.082 102.164
23 48 united_states  Bryan Sellers 
united_states  Madison Snow 		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 36 1'20.400 7.725 0.834 101.104
24 14 canada  Kyle Marcelli 
austria  Dominik Baumann 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 29 1'20.417 7.742 0.017 101.083
25 15 denmark  David Heinemeier Hansson 
united_kingdom  Jack Hawksworth 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 27 1'20.537 7.862 0.120 100.932
26 86 portugal  Alvaro Parente 
united_kingdom  Katherine Legge 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 33 1'20.600 7.925 0.063 100.854
27 93 united_states  Justin Marks 
united_states  Lawson Aschenbach 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 35 1'20.622 7.947 0.022 100.826
28 96 united_states  Bill Auberlen 
united_states  Dillon Machavern 		 GTD BMW M6 GT3 39 1'20.647 7.972 0.025 100.795
29 44 united_states  Andy Lally 
united_states  John Potter 		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 35 1'20.796 8.121 0.149 100.609
30 63 united_states  Cooper MacNeil 
italy  Alessandro Balzan 		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 34 1'20.902 8.227 0.106 100.477
31 58 united_states  Patrick Long 
denmark  Christina Nielsen 		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 36 1'21.024 8.349 0.122 100.326
32 75 australia  Kenny Habul 
germany  Maro Engel 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 33 1'21.174 8.499 0.150 100.140
33 33 netherlands  Jeroen Bleekemolen 
united_states  Ben Keating 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 35 1'21.187 8.512 0.013 100.124
34 16 germany  Wolf Henzler 
united_states  Michael Schein
