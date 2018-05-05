Mid-Ohio IMSA: Acuras dominate third practice

Dane Cameron and Helio Castroneves were over one second clear of the chasing pack in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s FP3 session at Mid-Ohio.

Cameron’s 17th of 32 laps for the #6 Acura Team Penske ARX-05 was a 1min12.675sec, the fastest lap of the weekend, and remained a tantalizing 0.088sec clear of teammate Helio Castroneves’ 42nd-lap attempt to go P1.

The best of the rest was Jonathan Bomarito in the #55 Mazda RT24-P, who was 1.092 sec adrift of top time, but ahead of Colin Braun’s best in the CORE Autosport Oreca, and Oli Jarvis in the second Mazda.

Stephen Simpson (JDC Miller Oreca) and Pipo Derani (ESM Nissan) were sixth and seventh, ahead of the quickest Cadillac DPi-V.R, that of Wayne Taylor Racing.

In GT Le Mans, Earl Bamber put the #912 Porsche 911 RSR on top again, in front of Antonio Garcia’s #3 Corvette C7.R, Jesse Krohn in the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing BMW M8 and Nick Tandy in the second Porsche.

Madison Snow’s Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan claimed GT Daytona’s top time, ahead of the 3GT Lexus RC Fs of Kyle Marcelli and Jack Hawksworth. Fourth and fifth went to the pair of Michael Shank Racing-run Acura NSXs of Katherine Legge and Lawson Aschenbach.

Qualifying starts at 12.05pm local (Eastern Time).

IMSA Mid-Ohio, third practice