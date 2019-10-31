Top events
IMSA / Breaking news

McMurry joins Farnbacher in MSR line-up for 2020

McMurry joins Farnbacher in MSR line-up for 2020
By:
Oct 31, 2019, 2:05 AM

Meyer Shank Racing has announced that Matt McMurry will partner Mario Farnbacher in its IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT Daytona title-winning Acura.

McMurry, 21, replaces Trent Hindman in the #86 Acura NSX GT3 Evo after taking this year's LMP2 crown with PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports.

Farnbacher meanwhile stays with MSR for a second season as a full-time driver after clinching the GTD title alongside Hindman in this month's Petit Le Mans season finale.

“I’m really happy with the lineup that we have in the #86 Acura for next year and am looking forward to building on what we accomplished this season," said team owner Mike Shank.

"Mario has done a stellar job and he has been a big asset to this team and getting the championship. Having Matthew come back onboard is also very exciting. He’s had plenty of seat time in the NSX over in Europe this year and he should be able to find his feet quickly over here.

"As always its an honor to continue our work with Acura Motorsports and HPD. It’s going on four years now and they have been great to work with and we hope that we can continue to deliver results for them next year.”

Alongside his IMSA LMP2 commitments, McMurry campaigned the NSX GT3 in the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup for Jenson Button's Team Rocket RJN team (pictured below) this year, taking a best finish of 13th alongside Philipp Frommenwiler.

He previously drove for MSR back in 2015 in its Ligier JS P2-Honda in that year's Rolex 24 at Daytona and at Petit Le Mans, finishing fifth in the former event.

“I can’t imagine a better place to be for the 2020 IMSA season than in an Acura NSX GT3 EVO at MSR," said McMurry. "It’s a perfect fit coming from a great run in the NSX in the Blancpain Endurance Championship, a successful internship at Honda Performance Development, and an IMSA LMP2 championship.

"I’m excited to be driving with Mario this year too, he’s a great guy and I think we’ll make a good team. It’s not often you get two IMSA champions in one car!"

#22 Jenson Team Rocket RJN Honda Acura NSX GT3 2019: Matt McMurry, Philipp Frommenwiler, Struan Moore, Ricardo Sanchez

#22 Jenson Team Rocket RJN Honda Acura NSX GT3 2019: Matt McMurry, Philipp Frommenwiler, Struan Moore, Ricardo Sanchez

Photo by: Marc Fleury

The best IMSA driver without a ride for 2020 is…

The best IMSA driver without a ride for 2020 is…
Series IMSA
Drivers Mario Farnbacher , Matt McMurry
Teams Meyer Shank Racing
Author Jamie Klein

