McLaren confirms multi-year deal with IMSA

IMSA’s WeatherTech Sprint Cup will support the full WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and is open to GT Daytona class competitors. Following the round in Mid-Ohio, the championship will race at Detroit’s Belle Isle, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Lime Rock Park, Road America, Virginia International Raceway, and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Compass Racing has scored 30 wins in IMSA competition, including the Michelin Pilot Challenge event at Daytona with the McLaren 570S GT4, and as revealed last December, will run its 720S for McLaren factory driver Paul Holton and Matt Plumb, with the pair contesting all seven rounds of the 2019 Sprint Cup season.

Dan Walmsley, motorsport director at McLaren Automotive, commented: “The popularity of GT3 racing in North America has dramatically grown over recent seasons and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is one of the most competitive GT series in the world.

“With the North American market the largest for McLaren Automotive, it is great to have customer teams racing with the 720S GT3 in such an exciting and well-supported championship; we are proud to partner with IMSA and having McLaren cars competing in the GTD class from 2019 is an important and significant moment for McLaren Customer Racing.”