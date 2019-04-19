Sign in
IMSA / Breaking news

McLaren confirms multi-year deal with IMSA

McLaren confirms multi-year deal with IMSA
By:
12m ago

McLaren Automotive has confirmed a multi-year agreement with IMSA which will see Compass Racing running a McLaren 720S GT3 in the Sprint Cup, starting at the next round in Mid-Ohio.

IMSA’s WeatherTech Sprint Cup will support the full WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and is open to GT Daytona class competitors. Following the round in Mid-Ohio, the championship will race at Detroit’s Belle Isle, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Lime Rock Park, Road America, Virginia International Raceway, and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Compass Racing has scored 30 wins in IMSA competition, including the Michelin Pilot Challenge event at Daytona with the McLaren 570S GT4, and as revealed last December, will run its 720S for McLaren factory driver Paul Holton and Matt Plumb, with the pair contesting all seven rounds of the 2019 Sprint Cup season.

Dan Walmsley, motorsport director at McLaren Automotive, commented: “The popularity of GT3 racing in North America has dramatically grown over recent seasons and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is one of the most competitive GT series in the world.

“With the North American market the largest for McLaren Automotive, it is great to have customer teams racing with the 720S GT3 in such an exciting and well-supported championship; we are proud to partner with IMSA and having McLaren cars competing in the GTD class from 2019 is an important and significant moment for McLaren Customer Racing.”

 

About this article

Series IMSA
Drivers Matt Plumb , Paul Holton
Teams Compass360 Racing
Author David Malsher
