Magnus with Archangel add Pumpelly, Farnbacher

Pumpelly will join fulltime drivers Andy Lally and John Potter for the four Michelin Endurance Cup rounds, while Farnbacher joins the team for this month’s Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona. Farnbacher has won the last two IMSA GTD titles racing the Acura NSX for Meyer Shank Racing.

Pumpelly, seeking his third Rolex 24 triumph, said he was excited by the prospect of racing the team’s #44 NSX GT3 Evo.

“This will be my 20th Rolex 24 as a driver and I'm glad to be contesting it with Andy and John, both good friends who I have known for years.

“I'm also looking forward to working with Mario Farnbacher at Daytona. He brings a wealth of experience in the NSX and will be a big help in getting us tuned in on some of the subtleties of the new car.”

“The Rolex 24 always involves a little luck, but we are going in well prepared with one of the best teams in the business supporting us. I'm looking forward to the race with confidence in what the guys are going to be putting on track.”

The team’s release described Farnbacher’s knowledge of the NSX as “invaluable to the team”.

Farnbacher himself added: “This is a new chapter for me after being with Meyer Shank Racing for the last three years. I’m really looking forward to driving with Magnus with Archangel. I know some of the guys personally, and they are a great group.

“They’ve won at this circuit before and are familiar with how everything goes. We’ve got a good package to win a 24-hour race. We have a good car in the Acura NSX GT3 Evo.

“I'm looking forward to continuing my relationship with Honda, Acura, and Honda HPD. I can’t wait to get everything started.”

