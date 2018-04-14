Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
IMSA Long Beach Qualifying report

Long Beach IMSA: Montoya puts Acura Team Penske on pole

0 shares
Long Beach IMSA: Montoya puts Acura Team Penske on pole
#31 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi, P: Eric Curran, Felipe Nasr
#3 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7.R, GTLM: Antonio Garcia, Jan Magnussen, #67 Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT, GTLM: Ryan Briscoe, Richard Westbrook
#912 Porsche Team North America Porsche 911 RSR, GTLM: Laurens Vanthoor, Earl Bamber
Get alerts
By: David Malsher, US Editor
14/04/2018 01:32

Juan Pablo Montoya, who scored his first ever Indy car win at Long Beach 19 years ago, has now claimed a pole position at the hallowed venue, his Acura ARX-05 beating the best Cadillac by just under 0.2secs.

Montoya lapped the 1.968-mile course in 1min12.922sec, a time 0.187sec ahead of Felipe Nasr’s top lap in the #31 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R.  

Harry Tincknell’s Joest-run Mazda RT24-P was third, around a quarter second off top spot, with Helio Castroneves fourth in the second Acura.

Joao Barbosa’s second AXR Cadillac will start fifth ahead of Renger Van der Zande in the similar car of Wayne Taylor Racing.

Tristan Nunez was seventh in the second Mazda ahead of the fastest of the ESM Nissans, piloted by Scott Sharp.

Joey Hand came out on top in a fantastic GT Le Mans battle between the Chip Ganassi Racing-run Ford GTs and Porsche 911 RSRs, as he grabbed pole position for the #66 Ford by 0.144sec ahead of Laurens Vanthoor’s #912 Porsche.

Next up came Patrick Pilet in the second Porsche, a further 0.25sec behind, while the Corvette C7.Rs of Jan Magnussen and Oliver Gavin claimed fourth and fifth.

Richard Westbrook was sixth in the second Ford, with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing BMW M8s of Connor de Phillippi and Jesse Krohn filling the last GT row, around 1.3sec off Hand’s pace.

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series IMSA
Event Long Beach
Track Streets of Long Beach
Article type Qualifying report
0 shares
To the IMSA main page