Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
IMSA Lime RockIMSALime RockMore events
IMSA Lime Rock Qualifying report

Lime Rock IMSA: Garcia takes sub-50sec pole for Corvette

0 shares
Lime Rock IMSA: Garcia takes sub-50sec pole for Corvette
#58 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, GTD: Patrick Long, Christina Nielsen
#48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3, GTD: Madison Snow, Bryan Sellers
#67 Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT, GTLM: Ryan Briscoe, Richard Westbrook
#14 3GT Racing Lexus RCF GT3, GTD: Dominik Baumann, Kyle Marcelli
#4 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7.R, GTLM: Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner
Get alerts
By: David Malsher, US Editor
21/07/2018 02:29

Antonio Garcia set a sensational 49.754sec at Lime Rock Park to snatch pole for the Northeast Grand Prix, one of the IMSA Weathertech SportsCar championship’s GT-only rounds.

GT Le Mans

The Spaniard’s first pole for two years set his best time on the fifth of 11 laps around the seven-turn 1.5-mile course in Connecticut, beating Laurens Vanthoor’s #912 Porsche 911 RSR by 0.166sec, and Dirk Muller’s Ford GT by 0.191sec.

Tommy Milner was fourth in the second Corvette ahead of Richard Westbrook in the second Ford.

The BMW M8 duo of John Edwards and Connor De Phillippi will start sixth and seventh, ahead of Patrick Pilet’s #911 Porsche. The Frenchman, who caused a red flag with an off in the 20min pre-qualifying warm-up, never had the pace of his teammate Vanthoor and was barely 0.8sec quicker than the older 911 that leads GTD…

GT Daytona

Patrick Long set a new class track record with a stunning 51.491sec lap in the Wright Motorsports Porsche.

He was 0.137sec faster than the lead Lexus RC F of 3GT Racing, piloted by Dominik Baumann, while Jack Hawksworth – who needed under-hood work in the early part of the session – did a fine job to snag P3, although he missed the chicane on what should have been his ultimate flier.

Bryan Sellers set a 51.838 to go P4 in the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan, a mere 0.01sec faster than Cooper MacNeil in the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488, while Bill Auberlen put the Turner Motorsports BMW M6 into sixth.

The Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSXs were seventh and ninth, split by Ben Keating in the Riley Mercedes AMG GT. John Potter will roll off last in class in the Magnus Racing Audi R8.

Lime Rock, IMSA qualifying 

ClaNumDriverClassChassisLapsTimeGapIntervalkm/h
1 3 denmark  Jan Magnussen 
spain  Antonio Garcia 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 11 49.754     106.652
2 912 new_zealand  Earl Bamber 
belgium  Laurens Vanthoor 		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 14 49.920 0.166 0.166 106.297
3 66 united_states  Joey Hand 
germany  Dirk Müller 		 GTLM Ford GT 13 49.945 0.191 0.025 106.244
4 4 united_kingdom  Oliver Gavin 
united_states  Tommy Milner 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 10 50.048 0.294 0.103 106.025
5 67 australia  Ryan Briscoe 
united_kingdom  Richard Westbrook 		 GTLM Ford GT 11 50.106 0.352 0.058 105.903
6 24 united_states  John Edwards 
finland  Jesse Krohn 		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 10 50.285 0.531 0.179 105.526
7 25 united_states  Connor de Phillippi 
united_kingdom  Alexander Sims 		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 9 50.385 0.631 0.100 105.316
8 911 united_kingdom  Nick Tandy 
france  Patrick Pilet 		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 15 50.656 0.902 0.271 104.753
9 58 united_states  Patrick Long 
denmark  Christina Nielsen 		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 8 51.491 1.737 0.835 103.054
10 14 canada  Kyle Marcelli 
austria  Dominik Baumann 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 7 51.628 1.874 0.137 102.781
11 15 united_kingdom  Jack Hawksworth 
germany  Mario Farnbacher 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 6 51.705 1.951 0.077 102.628
12 48 united_states  Bryan Sellers 
united_states  Madison Snow 		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 10 51.838 2.084 0.133 102.364
13 63 united_states  Cooper MacNeil 
united_states  Gunnar Jeannette 		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 7 51.848 2.094 0.010 102.345
14 96 united_states  Bill Auberlen 
united_states  Robby Foley 		 GTD BMW M6 GT3 10 51.884 2.130 0.036 102.274
15 93 united_states  Justin Marks 
united_states  Lawson Aschenbach 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 9 51.989 2.235 0.105 102.067
16 33 netherlands  Jeroen Bleekemolen 
united_states  Ben Keating 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 9 51.989 2.235 0.000 102.067
17 86 portugal  Alvaro Parente 
united_kingdom  Katherine Legge 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 8 52.137 2.383 0.148 101.777
18 44 united_states  Andy Lally 
united_states  John Potter 		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 7
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series IMSA
Event Lime Rock
Track Lime Rock Park
Article type Qualifying report
0 shares
To the IMSA main page
IMSA Lime RockIMSALime RockMore events