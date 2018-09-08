Sign in
IMSA / Laguna Seca / Practice report

Laguna Seca IMSA: Van der Zande leads FP3, Porsche 1-2 in GTLM


David Malsher
By: David Malsher
Sep 8, 2018, 4:56 PM

Renger van der Zande drove the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R to the top of the times at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, as Nick Tandy and Patrick Long put Porsche on top in the two GT classes.

There were two red flags during the one-hour session ahead of qualifying for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s penultimate round, the first being caused by Townsend Bell, who suffered a mechanical issue in his Scuderia Ferrari 488 and had to stop on course between Turns 5 and 6 .

The second came soon after, when Juan Pablo Montoya spun his #6 Acura Team Penske ARX-05 off track, and rejoined right in front of the sister #7 Acura. That gave his fellow Indy 500-winning teammate Helio Castroneves an alarming moment of avoidance, and Scott Sharp also dropped his ESM Nissan into the sand at the same point.

Van der Zande lapped the 2.238-mile course in 1min16.605sec, while the Oliver Jarvis/Tristan Nunez Mazda RT24-P was second – a mere 0.081sec behind.

Castroneves wound up third, ahead of the fastest LMP2 car, the CORE autosport Oreca of Colin Braun and the second Mazda of Jonathan Bomarito.

Tandy led Earl Bamber in a Porsche 911 RSR 1-2 in GT Le Mans, although the latter was mere hundredths quicker than Jesse Krohn’s #24 BMW M8, and only a tenth up on Richard Westbrook in the faster of the two Ford GTs.

Long’s Wright Motorsports 911 led the GT Daytona class ahead of Jeroen Bleekemolen in the Riley Mercedes AMG GT, and Katherine Legge in Michael Shank Racing’s Acura NSX, although less than 0.15sec covered this trio.

Qualifying begins at 12.45pm local (Pacific) time.

FP3 results:

Pos. # Drivers Class Chassis Time Gap
1 10 United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Renger van der Zande		 P Cadillac DPi 1'16.605  
2 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez		 P Mazda DPi 1'16.686 0.081
3 7 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Ricky Taylor		 P Acura DPi 1'16.750 0.145
4 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun		 P ORECA LMP2 1'16.898 0.293
5 55 United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Jonathan Bomarito		 P Mazda DPi 1'16.936 0.331
6 2 United States Scott Sharp
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel		 P Nissan DPi 1'17.028 0.423
7 22 Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Johannes van Overbeek		 P Nissan DPi 1'17.189 0.584
8 5 Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Portugal Joao Barbosa		 P Cadillac DPi 1'17.345 0.740
9 6 Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
United States Dane Cameron		 P Acura DPi 1'17.585 0.980
10 31 United States Eric Curran
Brazil Felipe Nasr		 P Cadillac DPi 1'17.603 0.998
11 85 Switzerland Simon Trummer
United States Robert Alon		 P ORECA LMP2 1'17.627 1.022
12 52 Colombia Gustavo Yacaman
Colombia Sebastian Saavedra		 P ORECA LMP2 1'17.637 1.032
13 99 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
South Africa Stephen Simpson		 P ORECA LMP2 1'18.100 1.495
14 911 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Patrick Pilet		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 1'22.839 6.234
15 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 1'23.151 6.546
16 24 United States John Edwards
Finland Jesse Krohn		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'23.193 6.588
17 67 Australia Ryan Briscoe
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook		 GTLM Ford GT 1'23.283 6.678
18 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
United Kingdom Alexander Sims		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'23.322 6.717
19 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 1'23.558 6.953
20 66 United States Joey Hand
Germany Dirk Muller		 GTLM Ford GT 1'23.631 7.026
21 3 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Spain Antonio Garcia 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 1'24.192 7.587
22 58 United States Patrick Long
Denmark Christina Nielsen		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'24.619 8.014
23 33 Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
United States Ben Keating		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'24.718 8.113
24 86 Portugal Alvaro Parente
United Kingdom Katherine Legge		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'24.739 8.134
25 48 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'24.884 8.279
26 14 Canada Kyle Marcelli
Austria Dominik Baumann		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'24.946 8.341
27 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
United States Gunnar Jeannette		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 1'25.236 8.631
28 96 United States Bill Auberlen 
United States Robby Foley		 GTD BMW M6 GT3 1'25.287 8.682
29 44 United States Andy Lally
United States John Potter		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 1'25.452 8.847
30 93 United States Justin Marks
United States Lawson Aschenbach		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'25.481 8.876
31 73 Germany Jörg Bergmeister
United States Patrick Lindsey		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'25.882 9.277
32 64 United States Townsend Bell
United States Frankie Montecalvo		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 1'25.922 9.317
33 51 Francesco Piovanetti
Ozz Negri		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 1'26.048 9.443
34 15 Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'26.447 9.842
