Kevin Magnussen ruled out of Rolex 24 after surgery

Listen to this article

Magnussen's participation in the flagship round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship was plunged into doubt when doctors discovered a cyst that needed to be removed prior to the start of the 2023 F1 season.

While the surgery was successful, the Danish driver has been advised against competing in the Floridian endurance race to make a full recovery in time for his primary campaign in F1.

The 30-year-old was due to drive an MDK Motorsport-entered Porsche 911 GT3 R with father Jan Magnussen, Mark Kvamme and Trenton Estep in the GTD class of the twice-round-the-clock enduro.

His place in the #53 Porsche crew will now be taken by Jason Hart, who also drives for the team in the Porsche Carrera Cup North America.

"I've been advised by the doctors not to drive the race next week," said Magnussen.

"The surgery went well, but I need to rest as much as possible to be fit for a fight before we begin preparing for the F1 season.

"It's a shame. I've been looking forward to that fantastic race and to get a new chance to drive with my father and MDK Motorsports. I'm wishing the team a great weekend at Daytona."

#43 AF Corse - MDK Motorsports Ferrari 488 GT3: Kevin Magnussen, Jan Magnussen, Mark Kvamme Photo by: SRO

The Magnussen son-and-father duo most recently shared a Ferrari 488 GT3 for the same MDK Motorsport team at the Gulf 12 Hours in December.

They also completed their dream of racing at the Le Mans 24 Hours together in 2021 when they were part of the High Class Racing crew in the LMP2 class.

Kevin Magnussen previously finished fifth overall at Daytona in 2021 while driving a Cadillac DPi.-V.R for Chip Ganassi.

He was due to focus on his second F1 return season with Haas in 2023 following his Daytona outing, while his father Jan has signed a deal for the entire four-round Michelin Endurance Cup with MDK.

"We're glad that Kevin's surgery went successful, and we all wish him a speedy recovery," said team owner and driver Kvamme.

"As we have already stated, our drivers' and team members' health is always our number one priority.

"We're also happy to announce that Kevin will be replaced at Daytona by our Porsche Carrera Cup driver Jason Hart.

"Jason and I raced together at Le Mans last year and I was very impressed with his long-time experience, talent and dedication to his craft. This is going to be another exciting challenge for MDK Motorsports."