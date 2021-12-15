Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Watch Shop Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Westbrook joins Vautier at JDC-Miller, Duval set for enduros
IMSA News

Juan Pablo Montoya teams up with son Sebastian for Sebring 12 Hours

By:

Seven-time Formula 1 race winner Juan Pablo Montoya will team up with son Sebastian in the Sebring 12 Hours round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in March.

Juan Pablo Montoya teams up with son Sebastian for Sebring 12 Hours

Sixteen-year-old Sebastian, who has raced in Formula 4 in Italy and Germany for the past two seasons, will make his sportscar debut in the DragonSpeed Oreca 07-Gibson 07 his father will share with team patron Henrik Hedman in a full LMP2 campaign in IMSA next year.

The younger Montoya comes into the DragonSpeed line-up for a one-off at the Sebring enduro on 19 March after a successful tryout in the car at the FIA World Endurance Championship rookie test in Bahrain last month.

Montoya Jr described the chance to race an LMP2 car as a "a huge opportunity".

"I’m so grateful for the chance DragonSpeed and Henrik have given me," he said. "Racing with dad is a dream come true as he's been my idol growing up."

His father, who won the IMSA title with a Penske Acura in 2019 before joining DragonSpeed at the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2020, added: "I'm really happy to be back with DragonSpeed next season.

"I can’t wait to team up with Henrik again and I'm even more excited to share a car with Sebastian for the first time."

#21 Dragonspeed Usa Oreca 07 - Gibson: Henrik Hedman, Juan Pablo Montoya, Ben Hanley

#21 Dragonspeed Usa Oreca 07 - Gibson: Henrik Hedman, Juan Pablo Montoya, Ben Hanley

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

DragonSpeed boss Elton Julian explained to Motorsport.com that the idea to give Sebastian a race outing had "been in the back of my mind" prior to Bahrain, but that "he did such a good job that we had to get him in a car for a race."

"It made sense to bring him in for Sebring as the silver-rated driver we need before his single-seater season gets underway," Julian continued.

"I'm really excited to get father and son in a car together because the Montoyas are such a cool family."

He explained that the team is working on bringing another silver in for the Watkins Glen 6 Hours and Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta IMSA rounds.

Read Also:

Sebastian Montoya is expected to concentrate on his single-seater career after Sebring and looks set to graduate to Formula Regional EU by Alpine in 2022 with the Prema team that ran him in F4.

DragonSpeed and Hedman have switched to IMSA from WEC after claiming the LMP2 Pro/Am win at Le Mans in August of this year.

That means Hedman now has class wins in two legs of the triple crown of endurance, after taking the P2 victory with DragonSpeed at Daytona in 2020.

Julian explained that "Sebring is forefront in our mind because Henrik wants to complete the set".

Hedman paid tribute to outgoing teammate Ben Hanley, with whom he has raced for the past years in the WEC and the European Le Mans Series.

"Along with DragonSpeed's incredible support, I simply could not have won at Daytona and Le Mans, scored three more victories in the ELMS and IMSA plus another 10 podiums without Ben by my side," he said.

"I'm also proud to have played a part in his two awesome underdog performances in the Indy 500 [driving for DragonSpeed in 2019 and '20]."

DragonSpeed will be on the grid for the season-opening Daytona 24 Hours IMSA round next month with an Oreca.

LMP2 machinery is eligible for the race but Daytona is not a points-scoring round for the class.

The line-up for what Julian described as "a separate deal" is likely to be confirmed before Christmas.

shares
comments

Related video

Westbrook joins Vautier at JDC-Miller, Duval set for enduros
Previous article

Westbrook joins Vautier at JDC-Miller, Duval set for enduros
Load comments
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Jarvis makes return to WEC with United Autosports
WEC

Jarvis makes return to WEC with United Autosports

Lotus co-founder Hazel Chapman dies
Video Inside
Formula 1

Lotus co-founder Hazel Chapman dies

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Prime
WEC

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Juan Pablo Montoya More from
Juan Pablo Montoya
Top 10 Williams F1 drivers ranked: Mansell, Hill, Montoya and more
Formula 1

Top 10 Williams F1 drivers ranked: Mansell, Hill, Montoya and more

Montoya: Driving 2008 Ferrari F1 car an "amazing experience"
Video Inside
Formula 1

Montoya: Driving 2008 Ferrari F1 car an "amazing experience"

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Prime
Formula 1

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

Latest news

Juan Pablo Montoya teams up with son Sebastian for Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA IMSA

Juan Pablo Montoya teams up with son Sebastian for Sebring 12 Hours

Westbrook joins Vautier at JDC-Miller, Duval set for enduros
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Westbrook joins Vautier at JDC-Miller, Duval set for enduros

Sorensen joins Corvette in second car for Rolex 24 at Daytona
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Sorensen joins Corvette in second car for Rolex 24 at Daytona

Laguna Seca to be resurfaced in 2022
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Laguna Seca to be resurfaced in 2022

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.