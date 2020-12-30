Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
09 Feb
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
09 Feb
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Obituary

Two-time Daytona 24 Hours winner John Paul Jr dies

shares
comments
Two-time Daytona 24 Hours winner John Paul Jr dies
By:

Two-time Daytona 24 Hours victor John Paul Jr, who was also a race winner in CART and IndyCar, has died aged 60 after a long battle with a neurological condition.

The American was one of the stars of the IMSA GTP Championship in the early 1980s, winning Daytona and the Sebring 12 Hours in 1982 with his father John Paul Sr and the family JLP Racing squad on the way to taking the series title.

He went on to score a second victory in the 24-hour blue riband in 1997 with Dyson Racing.

A stop-start career at the highest level in single-seaters in North America yielded a pair of wins separated by 15 years: he won a CART race at Michigan in 1983 with VDS Racing and an IndyCar event at Texas in 1998 with the Byrd-Cunningham team.

Paul Jr's career was interrupted in 1986 when he was sentenced to five years imprisonment for racketeering.

His father spent 13 years in jail for drug trafficking and attempted murder.

Three Le Mans 24 Hours starts produced a best finish of second in 1984 aboard a Porsche 956 entered by Preston Henn and run in conjunction with Jean Rondeau, who co-drove the car.

Paul Jr started racing in Formula Ford in the late 1970s before following his father into sportscar racing in the IMSA ranks.

He won on his IMSA debut at Lime Rock driving a Porsche 935K3 shared with his father and took a further victory at Road America and two more podiums with JLP.

Another two IMSA victories followed in 1981 aboard the team's new JLP-3 version of the 935, the car that would take Paul Jr to victory at Daytona and Sebring at the start of his championship year.

He claimed a total of nine IMSA victories over the course of a season in which he also drove an even more extreme version of the 935, the JLP-4, and a Lola-Chevrolet T600.

 

Paul Jr made a one-off CART appearance in 1982, before embarking on a full campaign with VDS in a Penske-Cosworth PC10.

He overtook works Penske driver Rick Mears on the last lap to win the Michigan 500 and also claimed podiums at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Riverside and Caesars Palace.

Paul Jr returned to racing in 1989 in both sportscars and single-seaters after serving just over two years in prison.

His second Daytona victory with Dyson, with which he scored a total of five IMSA wins in 1996-97, came at the wheel of a Ford-powered Riley & Scott Mk III shared with no fewer than six other drivers.

A regular at the Indy 500 since his comeback, Paul Jr re-established himself in single-seaters on the creation of the Indy Racing League in 1996.

John Paul Jr.

John Paul Jr.

Photo by: indyracing.com photo by Ron McQueeney

He scored a career best result of seventh at Indy in 1998 with Team Pelfrey, before joining Byrd-Cunningham for the remainder of the season.

His campaign driving an Oldsmobile-powered G-Force GF01B included two top-six finishes in addition to his victory at the Texas Motor Speedway.

Paul Jr retired from the cockpit in 2001 after being diagnosed with Huntington's disease, a progressive neurological disorder.

 

Briscoe, Jones join Scuderia Corsa for Rolex 24

Previous article

Briscoe, Jones join Scuderia Corsa for Rolex 24
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Drivers John Paul Jr.
Author Gary Watkins

Trending Today

Seidl: Outdated F1 infrastructure still a huge McLaren weakness
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Seidl: Outdated F1 infrastructure still a huge McLaren weakness

Ferrari: Schumacher might face 'difficult' first F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: Schumacher might face 'difficult' first F1 season

F1 needs to become more driver dependent in 2022 - Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 needs to become more driver dependent in 2022 - Sainz

Two-time Daytona 24 Hours winner John Paul Jr dies
IMSA IMSA / Obituary

Two-time Daytona 24 Hours winner John Paul Jr dies

Perez's Mercedes knowledge a factor in Red Bull signing him
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez's Mercedes knowledge a factor in Red Bull signing him

F1 teams face "head scratching" to manage 2021 tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 teams face "head scratching" to manage 2021 tyres

MotoGP team boss Gresini hospitalised with COVID-19
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP team boss Gresini hospitalised with COVID-19

MotoGP working on Sepang test without quarantines
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP working on Sepang test without quarantines

Latest news

Two-time Daytona 24 Hours winner John Paul Jr dies
IMSA IMSA / Obituary

Two-time Daytona 24 Hours winner John Paul Jr dies

Briscoe, Jones join Scuderia Corsa for Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Briscoe, Jones join Scuderia Corsa for Rolex 24

Risi confirms Rolex 24 entry, reveals driver line-up
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Risi confirms Rolex 24 entry, reveals driver line-up

DragonSpeed enters Endurance Cup, hires VeeKay for Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

DragonSpeed enters Endurance Cup, hires VeeKay for Rolex 24

Trending

1
Formula 1

Seidl: Outdated F1 infrastructure still a huge McLaren weakness

1h
2
IMSA

Two-time Daytona 24 Hours winner John Paul Jr dies

1h
3
Formula 1

Ferrari: Schumacher might face 'difficult' first F1 season

5h
4
Formula 1

F1 needs to become more driver dependent in 2022 - Sainz

7h
5
MotoGP

MotoGP working on Sepang test without quarantines

4h

Latest news

Two-time Daytona 24 Hours winner John Paul Jr dies
IMSA

Two-time Daytona 24 Hours winner John Paul Jr dies

Briscoe, Jones join Scuderia Corsa for Rolex 24
IMSA

Briscoe, Jones join Scuderia Corsa for Rolex 24

Risi confirms Rolex 24 entry, reveals driver line-up
IMSA

Risi confirms Rolex 24 entry, reveals driver line-up

DragonSpeed enters Endurance Cup, hires VeeKay for Rolex 24
IMSA

DragonSpeed enters Endurance Cup, hires VeeKay for Rolex 24

NASCAR champ Elliott joins Action Express for Rolex 24
IMSA

NASCAR champ Elliott joins Action Express for Rolex 24

Latest videos

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti 01:53
IMSA
Dec 7, 2020

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update 01:32
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Qualifying 03:54
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Qualifying

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.