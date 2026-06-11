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IMSA Watkins Glen

JDC-Miller MotorSports confirms Laurin Heinrich for Six Hours of the Glen

The German currently sits second in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship standings

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
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#5 JDC-Miller MotorSports: Tijmen van der Helm, Laurin Heinrich

#5 JDC-Miller MotorSports: Tijmen van der Helm, Laurin Heinrich

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images

JDC-Miller MotorSports has announced that Laurin Heinrich will drive its #5 Porsche 963 at the Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen later this month.

The German, who has split driving duties this season in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship between Porsche Penske Motorsport and JDC-Miller MotorSports, was originally expected to miss the trip to Upstate New York on June 28th due to a conflict running the 24 Hours of Spa with Porsche customer team Schumacher CLRT.

With the plans changing, Heinrich now has an opportunity to properly fight for the championship, where he sits second in the standings courtesy of three wins, including his stellar drive to give JDC-Miller MotorSports a victory - the first for a privateer team in the GTP era - at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. He will co-drive alongside Tijmen van der Helm and Kaylen Frederick at Watkins Glen International Raceway.

“I'm very happy to be racing at Watkins Glen with JDC-Miller MotorSports,” said Heinrich. “It is a great opportunity for me to continue my championship fight in IMSA. I want to say a big thank you to Porsche Motorsport and my GT team in Spa, Schumacher CLRT, for working with me to make this last-minute change. I'm looking forward to my first endurance race with JDC-Miller MotorSports in the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Porsche 963." 

#5 JDC-Miller MotorSports: Tijmen van der Helm, Laurin Heinrich

#5 JDC-Miller MotorSports: Tijmen van der Helm, Laurin Heinrich

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Heinrich will continue to drive the #5 entry for JDC-Miller MotorSports for the sprint rounds at Road America and Indianapolis before rejoining the #7 Porsche 969 for factory squad Porsche Penske Motorsport for Petit Le Mans, the season finale at Road Atlanta.

"We are very pleased to have Laurin join us for Watkins Glen,” said John Church, Managing Partner of JDC-Miller MotorSports.

“A huge thank you to Porsche Motorsport for this opportunity. Laurin has really 'clicked' with our team. He brings more than just amazing driving talent. He has a 'can-do' attitude in and out of the car, which makes the whole team stronger.

"The remainder of the season is on tracks where we have had success in the past, and having Laurin onboard gives us that much more confidence for the rest of the 2026 season."

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