Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Corvette GTD Pro woes made Garcia wish Rolex 24 was shorter Next / Vanthoor on Rolex 24 loss: Zero hard feelings toward Jaminet
IMSA / Daytona 24 News

JDC-Miller Cadillac team's Rolex 24 podium "bittersweet"

By:
, News Editor

JDC-Miller MotorSports' third-place finish in last weekend's Rolex 24 at Daytona was a "bittersweet" result for the team as the Cadillac squad had the "fastest car", believes Tristan Vautier.

JDC-Miller Cadillac team's Rolex 24 podium "bittersweet"
Listen to this article

The #5 Mustang Sampling-sponsored JDC-Miller entry shared by Vautier, Richard Westbrook, Loic Duval and Ben Keating led home the five-strong Cadillac DPi-V.R contingent behind an Acura 1-2, matching the team's best Rolex 24 finish in 2020.

But that was after a full-course yellow period with just under two hours to run cost the team a healthy lead of around 20 seconds.

It was at this point that Acura teams Meyer Shank Racing and Wayne Taylor Racing gained a strategic edge as they were able to complete pitstops just before the caution was called, while Westbrook pitted to hand over to Duval during the FCY period.

Duval was able to get back up to second, but was relegated to fourth at the final caution with 30 minutes left on the clock as he came in for a splash of fuel, dropping behind Pipo Derani in the Action Express Racing Cadillac.

The Frenchman managed to repass Derani but was powerless to catch the two Acuras ahead.

"We were in contention the whole way and probably the fastest car all the way to the end, so that’s what makes it feel bittersweet because we thought we could have gotten it," said Vautier. "But, overall, my first podium in the Rolex 24.

"Big thanks to the team for the hard work over the winter to make us so competitive. We didn’t get a Rolex but we can still celebrate.”

Duval, who was also part of the team's third-place finish in 2020, added: “Happy about our race in general, but we had it. I think we were the only Cadillac able to win the race.

"I was able to catch up [after passing Derani] but I was way too far away. Frustration because I think we had something. The whole team tried everything we could.”

JDC-Miller newcomer Westbrook, who shares the #5 Cadillac with Vautier for the full IMSA season, echoed the sentiments of his teammates.

“We had a 20-second lead and it was all comfortable," said the Briton. "We know with IMSA racing that you can never sit on your laurels. There’s always going to be a yellow. It was just bad luck. They didn’t give us the opportunity to pit and the two Acuras did and it changed the nature of the race.

"Up to that point, it looked like we had it covered. I’m just proud of this team getting a podium. It’s a great start to my DPi journey.”

AXR's Whelen Engineering-branded #31 Cadillac was the only other lead-lap finisher in the DPi class, as both Chip Ganassi Racing cars and AXR's Ally Racing-entered car all hit trouble.

 

But the car shared by Pipo Derani, Tristan Nunez and Mike Conway struggled for pace in the closing stages, something Derani had no immediate explanation for.

“We tried and unfortunately it didn’t happen this time," said Derani. "At least we were there to put up a good fight at the end. We had no pace after that last restart. We have to analyze why.

"We finished the race flawlessly without any problems. Just a shame we wanted a little bit more. We will focus on Sebring and the championship. Tristan did a great job in his first race with us and I am looking forward to working with him leading up to Sebring.”

shares
comments
Corvette GTD Pro woes made Garcia wish Rolex 24 was shorter
Previous article

Corvette GTD Pro woes made Garcia wish Rolex 24 was shorter
Next article

Vanthoor on Rolex 24 loss: Zero hard feelings toward Jaminet

Vanthoor on Rolex 24 loss: Zero hard feelings toward Jaminet
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Inging ditches Lotus in favour of new Toyota 86 GT300 car
Super GT

Inging ditches Lotus in favour of new Toyota 86 GT300 car

Castroneves reiterates Le Mans desire after Rolex 24 win Daytona 24
IMSA

Castroneves reiterates Le Mans desire after Rolex 24 win

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars" Prime
Super GT

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars"

Action Express Racing More from
Action Express Racing
Rolex 24, Hour 15: Ganassi woes hand lead to AXR Cadillac Daytona 24
IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 15: Ganassi woes hand lead to AXR Cadillac

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime
IMSA

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

Johnson returning to IMSA enduros in AXR Cadillac
IMSA

Johnson returning to IMSA enduros in AXR Cadillac

Latest news

Vanthoor on Rolex 24 loss: Zero hard feelings toward Jaminet
IMSA IMSA

Vanthoor on Rolex 24 loss: Zero hard feelings toward Jaminet

JDC-Miller Cadillac team's Rolex 24 podium "bittersweet"
IMSA IMSA

JDC-Miller Cadillac team's Rolex 24 podium "bittersweet"

Corvette GTD Pro woes made Garcia wish Rolex 24 was shorter
IMSA IMSA

Corvette GTD Pro woes made Garcia wish Rolex 24 was shorter

Castroneves reiterates Le Mans desire after Rolex 24 win
IMSA IMSA

Castroneves reiterates Le Mans desire after Rolex 24 win

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.