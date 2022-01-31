Jaminet: Last hours of Rolex 24 “most stressful of my life”

Listen to this article

The two official works Porsche drivers were frequently side by side on the Daytona banking, in the turns and on memorable occasions even through chicanes over the closing three hours. Despite compromising each other’s racing lines, they were initially able to stay clear of the Risi Competizione Ferrari 488.

But in the closing stint, they started trading paint in side-to-side and nose-to-tail nudges, until Jaminet appeared to have the job done when he held off Vanthoor at the International Horseshoe on the last lap. However, approaching the Le Mans Chicane (née Bus Stop), Vanthoor gave it one last try, despite Jaminet protecting the inside.

The move failed to come off and the blue KCMG car skated through the grass, and fell back onto the track sideways but without momentum. The Pfaff car survived the collision and escaped to victory, and the Risi Ferrari slipped through to claim second ahead of the gutted Vanthoor.

“These last two hours have been maybe the most stressful of my life,” said Jaminet. “What a crazy fight with Laurens. We all know how good he is, one of the best GT drivers out there in the world.

“We had a great fight. It was sometimes on the limit, maybe even over.

“In the end we took care, let's say, and tried to make it to the end, even though we had some small contacts. Last chicane was kind of crazy.”

“Thanks to everyone. Thanks to the boys. They did an amazing job on strategy, on fuel especially. This what bring us back to the front.”

In the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s new GTD Pro category – for GT3 cars with all-pro drivers – Jaminet shared the winning 911 GT3R with fellow works Porsche driver Matt Campbell and Felipe Nasr, who will race the new Porsche LMDh next year.

“I have to say this guy made us go crazy the last laps,” smiled two-time and reigning IMSA Prototype champion Nasr. “We were really jumping out of our seats. I've lost my voice!

“It's hard when you're out of the car, you're just watching. What an incredible race. Those final laps were proper racing.

“I have a huge respect for the class, so this transition from the DPi to GTD Pro was probably one of the most challenging things I've done in the last few years, getting out of my comfort zone. I was so used to the DPi.

“I have to say everybody within Pfaff Motorsports, two incredible teammates, they helped me through every session, through every kind of procedure. Every time I was out in the car, had more laps, I just felt very comfortable.

“Winning the race was like, Wow, what an incredible feeling to finally have that on the list. I've been very close a couple of times at this race, but finally being able to win it feels incredible.

“I just want to thank those guys for the opportunity in my first-ever race for Porsche as well. Couldn't have gone a better way of starting this relationship. Pretty good beginning of the year. Thank you very much, guys.”

Added Campbell: “To be honest, I was quite calm the whole time until the last lap. That's when I knew shit was going to get wild. I knew something was going to go down for sure. I know both of the drivers well. Someone was going to win the race.

“Yeah, we were all going crazy as soon as it started to go down at Turn 3… Larry was giving us a fair few touch-ups. It was about time we gave one back. Mathieu brought it home for us.

“I think I've never screamed so hard in my entire life. Yeah, it was bloody crazy."

Photo by: Art Fleischmann