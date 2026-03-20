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Qualifying report
IMSA Sebring 12 Hours

12 Hours of Sebring starting lineup: Jack Aitken earns pole for Whelen Cadillac

No Penske Porsches on the front row as Aitken bested Blomqvist for the overall pole

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Published:
#31 Cadillac Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R: Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber, Frederik Vesti

#31 Cadillac Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R: Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber, Frederik Vesti

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images

Jack Aitken executed a flawless run to claim overall pole for the 74th Running of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Driving the #31 Cadillac V-Series.R for Whelen Cadillac, Aitken handed out a flying lap of 1m46.153s around the Sebring International Raceway’s 3.74-mile, 17-turn airfield circuit. 

Acura Meyer Shank Racing’s Tom Blomqvist, in the #60 Acura ARX-06, narrowly missed out on the top spot, falling 0.104s behind Aitken. 

Filipe Albuquerque (Cadillac Wayne Tayor Racing) ended up third, followed by the #6 Porsche 963 of Kevin Estre (Porsche Penske Motorsport) in fifth.

GTP

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Laurens Vanthoor, Kevin Estre, Matt Campbell

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Laurens Vanthoor, Kevin Estre, Matt Campbell

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images

Aitken began the session by setting the fastest lap of the weekend to that point with a 1m46.363s with seven minutes left. 

The battle for the overall top spot then became a contest of heymakers as Albuquerque drew a 1m46.298s moments later. And then Blomqvist with one of his own with a 1m46.262s before, with roughly three-and-a-half minutes left to play for, Aitken nailed the ultimate lap that remained uncontested the remainder of the session.

There was a tight moment for the #25 BMW M Team WRT, driven by Philip Eng, had a big off in Turn 1 after bottoming out that led to bouncing off line with less than five minutes to go but managed to get it back on track. He was unable to advance better 11th. 

LMP2

#52 Bryan Herta Autosport with PR1/Mathiasen ORECA LMP2 07: Misha Goikhberg, Parker Thompson, Harry Tincknell

#52 Bryan Herta Autosport with PR1/Mathiasen ORECA LMP2 07: Misha Goikhberg, Parker Thompson, Harry Tincknell

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images

AO Racing’s PJ Hyett stormed to a class-best lap of 1m50.941s, but lost the lap due to bringing out a red flag on Friday when he crashed during opening practice. In turn, he was relegated to fourth by virtue of his second-best lap of 1m51.322s run in his #99 ORECA LMP2 07.

Taking pole for LMP2 is Bryan Herta Autosport with PR1/Mathiasen #52 of Misha Goikhberg, who had a clean lap of 1m51.182s. 

“The balance was great,” Goikhberg said. “The team did a really good job. They took the car apart in the middle of the night and put it back together, so I'm really happy with the balance. I think we have a few adjustments to make, and we'll have a really good race cover tomorrow.

Daniel Goldburg (United Autosports USA) took second, 0.073s behind, with Jeremy Clarke (Inter Europol Competition) in third. 

Behind Hyett in fifth is the #04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR entry of George Kurtz. 

GTD Pro

#12 Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC F GT3: Aaron Telitz, Benjamin Pedersen, Frankie Montecalvo

#12 Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC F GT3: Aaron Telitz, Benjamin Pedersen, Frankie Montecalvo

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images

Jack Hawksworth, making his 100th start with Lexus Racing in IMSA, put down a staggering fast lap of 1m58.480s to claim pole for the GTD Pro class. The Brit established the quick lap, breaking his previous track record from 2024, with less than five minutes go in Vasser Sullivan’s #14 Lexus RC F GT3. 

“It was a clean lap, there was no errors honestly,” Hawksworth said. “I was pretty happy with it. 

“This track is so peaky with the tire that you have to do the lap when it's at its best. So it wasn't like I was lairy or flashy or anything, but I was able to get every corner 99 percent right. I was really happy with it and the car was phenomenal and no better place to start tomorrow than the pole.”

The #48 Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Winward Racing’s Luca Stolz was second, 0.289s behind. Niel Verhagen, wheeling the #1 BMW M4 GT3 EVO for Paul Miller Racing, wrapped up in third by a sizable 0.406s behind. 

Ricardo Feller (Manthey) was fourth, followed by Dean MacDonald (RLL Team McLaren) in fifth. 

GTD

#48 WINWARD RACING Mercedes-AMG GT3: Scott Noble, Jason Hart, Luca Stolz

#48 WINWARD RACING Mercedes-AMG GT3: Scott Noble, Jason Hart, Luca Stolz

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images

Dudu Barrichello took the class pole after nailing a 1m58.981s flying lap in Heart of Racing’s #27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo. The quick lap, which the Brazilian hit with roughly four minutes to go, is his first pole.

“Yes, well, it's very good,” Barrichello said. “The track makes it so much fun. We just dialed the car in; we really hit the ground running this time. I'm just super thankful to be here. Such a great opportunity. Such a privilege to be here in Sebring. I just have to enjoy it.”

Winward Racing’s Philip Ellis was second-fastest, with his #57 Mercedes-AMG GT3 just 0.124s behind. The #96 BMW M4 GT3 EVO for Turner Motorsport, driven by Robby Foley, was third at 0.284s behind.

Scott Andrews (Lone Star Racing) and Antonio Fuoco (AF Corse USA) were fourth and fifth, respectively. 

Complete starting lineup

cla num drivers class car laps time gap int mph
1 31 GBR Jack Aitken
NZL Earl Bamber
DEN Frederik Vesti		 GTP Cadillac V-Series.R 8 1'46.153     126.836
2 60 GBR Tom Blomqvist
USA Colin Braun
NZL Scott Dixon		 GTP Acura ARX-06 6 1'46.262 0.109 0.109 126.706
3 10 USA Ricky Taylor
POR Filipe Albuquerque
GBR Will Stevens		 GTP Cadillac V-Series.R 5 1'46.298 0.145 0.036 126.663
4 6 BEL Laurens Vanthoor
FRA Kevin Estre
AUS Matthew Campbell		 GTP Porsche 963 6 1'46.395 0.242 0.097 126.547
5 40 USA Jordan Taylor
SUI Louis Deletraz
USA Colton Herta		 GTP Cadillac V-Series.R 8 1'46.421 0.268 0.026 126.516
6 7 BRA Luiz Felipe Nasr
FRA Julien Andlauer
GER Laurin Heinrich		 GTP Porsche 963 8 1'46.681 0.528 0.260 126.208
7 5 HOL Tijmen van der Helm
CHI Nicolas Pino
USA Kaylen Frederick		 GTP Porsche 963 7 1'46.722 0.569 0.041 126.160
8 24 BEL Dries Vanthoor
RSA Sheldon Van Der Linde
HOL Robin Frijns		 GTP BMW M Hybrid V8 7 1'46.878 0.725 0.156 125.975
9 93 HOL Renger van der Zande
GBR Nick Yelloly
ESP Alex Palou		 GTP Acura ARX-06 6 1'47.112 0.959 0.234 125.700
10 23 GBR Ross Gunn
CAN Roman De Angelis
ESP Alex Riberas		 GTP Aston Martin Valkyrie 7 1'47.363 1.210 0.251 125.406
11 25 AUT Philipp Eng
GER Marco Wittmann
DEN Kevin Magnussen		 GTP BMW M Hybrid V8 8 1'47.449 1.296 0.086 125.306
12 52 CAN Mikhail Goikhberg
CAN Parker Thompson
GBR Harry Tincknell		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 8 1'51.182 5.029 3.733 121.099
13 22 USA Dan Goldburg
GBR Paul di Resta
SWE Rasmus Lindh		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 8 1'51.255 5.102 0.073 121.019
14 43 FRA Tom Dillmann
USA Bijoy Garg
USA Jeremy Clarke		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 8 1'51.260 5.107 0.005 121.014
15 99 USA PJ Hyett
USA Dane Cameron
GBR Jonny Edgar		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 9 1'51.322 5.169 0.062 120.946
16 04 USA George Kurtz
GBR Alex Quinn
GBR Toby Sowery		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 8 1'51.689 5.536 0.367 120.549
17 73 BRA Pietro Fittipaldi
POR Manuel Espirito Santo
CAN Christopher Cumming		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 9 1'53.342 7.189 1.653 118.791
18 11 CAN Tobi Lutke
FRA Charles Milesi
DEN David Heinemeier Hansson		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 9 1'53.374 7.221 0.032 118.757
19 2 CAN Philip Fayer
AUS Hunter McElrea
DEN Mikkel Jensen		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 8 1'53.557 7.404 0.183 118.566
20 8 CAN John Farano
FRA Tristan Vautier
ESP Sebastian Alvarez		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 7 1'53.632 7.479 0.075 118.488
21 18 USA Naveen Rao
AUT Ferdinand Habsburg
USA Jacob Abel		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 8 1'53.988 7.835 0.356 118.118
22 37 GBR Oliver Jarvis
USA Seth Lucas
USA Jon Field		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 9 1'54.090 7.937 0.102 118.012
23 14 GBR Jack Hawksworth
GBR Ben Barnicoat
USA Kyle Kirkwood		 GTD PRO Lexus RC F GT3 6 1'58.480 12.327 4.390 113.639
24 79 USA Gerry Kraut
AUS Josh Burdon
GBR Sennan Fielding		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 7 1'58.542 12.389 0.062 113.580
25 48 USA Scott Noble
USA Jason Hart
GER Luca Stolz		 GTD PRO Mercedes-AMG GT3 5 1'58.769 12.616 0.227 113.363
26 27 GBR Tom Gamble
BRA Dudu Barrichello
CAN Zacharie Robichon		 GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 7 1'58.856 12.703 0.087 113.280
27 1 USA Neil Verhagen
USA Connor de Phillippi
GER Max Hesse		 GTD PRO BMW M4 GT3 EVO 5 1'58.886 12.733 0.030 113.251
28 57 USA Russell Ward
GBR Philip Ellis
HOL Indy Dontje		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 6 1'58.980 12.827 0.094 113.162
29 911 AUT Thomas Preining
AUT Klaus Bachler
SUI Ricardo Feller		 GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 5 1'59.040 12.887 0.060 113.105
30 96 USA Patrick Gallagher
USA Robby Foley
USA Francis Selldorff		 GTD BMW M4 GT3 EVO 6 1'59.140 12.987 0.100 113.010
31 59 USA Max Esterson
USA Nikita Johnson
GBR Dean MacDonald		 GTD PRO McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 6 1'59.216 13.063 0.076 112.938
32 80 AUS Scott Andrews
HOL Lin Hodenius
IRL James Roe		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 7 1'59.292 13.139 0.076 112.866
33 3 ESP Antonio Garcia
GBR Alexander Sims
GER Marvin Kirchofer		 GTD PRO Corvette Z06 GT3.R 7 1'59.295 13.142 0.003 112.863
34 21 USA Simon Mann
FRA Lilou Wadoux
ITA Antonio Fuoco		 GTD Ferrari 296 GT3 5 1'59.319 13.166 0.024 112.840
35 62 BRA Daniel Serra
ITA Davide Rigon
ITA Alessandro Pier Guidi		 GTD PRO Ferrari 296 GT3 8 1'59.427 13.274 0.108 112.738
36 4 USA Tommy Milner
HOL Nicky Catsburg
ARG Nicolas Varrone		 GTD PRO Corvette Z06 GT3.R 8 1'59.465 13.312 0.038 112.702
37 77 GBR Nick Tandy
GBR Harry King
BEL Alessio Picariello		 GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 8 1'59.544 13.391 0.079 112.628
38 12 USA Aaron Telitz
DEN Benjamin Pedersen
USA Frankie Montecalvo		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 6 1'59.556 13.403 0.012 112.617
39 120 USA Adam Adelson
AUS Tom Sargent
GBR Callum Ilott		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 7 1'59.680 13.527 0.124 112.500
40 19 FRA Valentin Hasse-Clot
USA Rory van der Steur
FRA Sébastien Baud		 GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 7 1'59.798 13.645 0.118 112.389
41 033 GBR James Calado
ITA Riccardo Agostini
ESP Miguel Molina		 GTD PRO Ferrari 296 GT3 7 1'59.805 13.652 0.007 112.383
42 65 GER Christopher Mies
BEL Frederic Vervisch
FRA Sebastian Priaulx		 GTD PRO Ford Mustang GT3 7 1'59.884 13.731 0.079 112.309
43 64 GBR Ben Barker
NOR Dennis Olsen
GER Mike Rockenfeller		 GTD PRO Ford Mustang GT3 5 1'59.939 13.786 0.055 112.257
44 9 ITA Andrea Caldarelli
GBR Sandy Mitchell
FRA Frank Perera		 GTD PRO Lamborghini Temerario GT3 7 2'00.062 13.909 0.123 112.142
45 023 USA Onofrio Triarsi
USA Kenton Koch
USA Robert Megennis		 GTD Ferrari 296 GT3 7 2'00.467 14.314 0.405 111.765
46 36 USA Mason Filippi
IRL Charlie Eastwood
TUR Salih Yoluc		 GTD Corvette Z06 GT3.R 8 2'00.974 14.821 0.507 111.297
47 45 CRC Danny Formal
USA Trent Hindman
USA Graham Doyle		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 8 2'01.377 15.224 0.403 110.927
48 70 USA Brendan Iribe
DEN Frederik Schandorff
GBR Ollie Millroy		 GTD Ferrari 296 GT3 8 2'01.405 15.252 0.028 110.902
49 66 USA Jake Walker
USA Till Bechtolsheimer
USA Joey Hand		 GTD Ford Mustang GT3 5 2'01.410 15.257 0.005 110.897
50 34 USA Manny Franco
ESP Albert Costa Balboa
ITA Lorenzo Patrese		 GTD Ferrari 296 GT3 8 2'01.563 15.410 0.153 110.757
51 28 BEL Jan Heylen
USA Dillon Machavern
USA Spencer Pumpelly		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 7 2'01.859 15.706 0.296 110.488
52 16 USA Sheena Monk
BRA Felipe Fraga
USA Jenson Altzman		 GTD Ford Mustang GT3 7 2'02.093 15.940 0.234 110.277
53 912 ITA Riccardo Pera
HOL Morris Schuring
USA Ryan Hardwick		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 7 2'02.195 16.042 0.102 110.185
54 13 CAN Orey Fidani
USA Matt Bell
GER Lars Kern		 GTD Corvette Z06 GT3.R 8 2'02.298 16.145 0.103 110.092
55 81 SWE Henrik Hedman
ITA Giacomo Altoè
GBR Casper Stevenson		 GTD Corvette Z06 GT3.R 8 2'03.781 17.628 1.483 108.773

 

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