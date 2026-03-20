12 Hours of Sebring starting lineup: Jack Aitken earns pole for Whelen Cadillac
No Penske Porsches on the front row as Aitken bested Blomqvist for the overall pole
#31 Cadillac Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R: Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber, Frederik Vesti
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images
Jack Aitken executed a flawless run to claim overall pole for the 74th Running of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.
Driving the #31 Cadillac V-Series.R for Whelen Cadillac, Aitken handed out a flying lap of 1m46.153s around the Sebring International Raceway’s 3.74-mile, 17-turn airfield circuit.
Acura Meyer Shank Racing’s Tom Blomqvist, in the #60 Acura ARX-06, narrowly missed out on the top spot, falling 0.104s behind Aitken.
Filipe Albuquerque (Cadillac Wayne Tayor Racing) ended up third, followed by the #6 Porsche 963 of Kevin Estre (Porsche Penske Motorsport) in fifth.
GTP
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Laurens Vanthoor, Kevin Estre, Matt Campbell
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images
Aitken began the session by setting the fastest lap of the weekend to that point with a 1m46.363s with seven minutes left.
The battle for the overall top spot then became a contest of heymakers as Albuquerque drew a 1m46.298s moments later. And then Blomqvist with one of his own with a 1m46.262s before, with roughly three-and-a-half minutes left to play for, Aitken nailed the ultimate lap that remained uncontested the remainder of the session.
There was a tight moment for the #25 BMW M Team WRT, driven by Philip Eng, had a big off in Turn 1 after bottoming out that led to bouncing off line with less than five minutes to go but managed to get it back on track. He was unable to advance better 11th.
LMP2
#52 Bryan Herta Autosport with PR1/Mathiasen ORECA LMP2 07: Misha Goikhberg, Parker Thompson, Harry Tincknell
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images
AO Racing’s PJ Hyett stormed to a class-best lap of 1m50.941s, but lost the lap due to bringing out a red flag on Friday when he crashed during opening practice. In turn, he was relegated to fourth by virtue of his second-best lap of 1m51.322s run in his #99 ORECA LMP2 07.
Taking pole for LMP2 is Bryan Herta Autosport with PR1/Mathiasen #52 of Misha Goikhberg, who had a clean lap of 1m51.182s.
“The balance was great,” Goikhberg said. “The team did a really good job. They took the car apart in the middle of the night and put it back together, so I'm really happy with the balance. I think we have a few adjustments to make, and we'll have a really good race cover tomorrow.
Daniel Goldburg (United Autosports USA) took second, 0.073s behind, with Jeremy Clarke (Inter Europol Competition) in third.
Behind Hyett in fifth is the #04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR entry of George Kurtz.
GTD Pro
#12 Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC F GT3: Aaron Telitz, Benjamin Pedersen, Frankie Montecalvo
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images
Jack Hawksworth, making his 100th start with Lexus Racing in IMSA, put down a staggering fast lap of 1m58.480s to claim pole for the GTD Pro class. The Brit established the quick lap, breaking his previous track record from 2024, with less than five minutes go in Vasser Sullivan’s #14 Lexus RC F GT3.
“It was a clean lap, there was no errors honestly,” Hawksworth said. “I was pretty happy with it.
“This track is so peaky with the tire that you have to do the lap when it's at its best. So it wasn't like I was lairy or flashy or anything, but I was able to get every corner 99 percent right. I was really happy with it and the car was phenomenal and no better place to start tomorrow than the pole.”
The #48 Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Winward Racing’s Luca Stolz was second, 0.289s behind. Niel Verhagen, wheeling the #1 BMW M4 GT3 EVO for Paul Miller Racing, wrapped up in third by a sizable 0.406s behind.
Ricardo Feller (Manthey) was fourth, followed by Dean MacDonald (RLL Team McLaren) in fifth.
GTD
#48 WINWARD RACING Mercedes-AMG GT3: Scott Noble, Jason Hart, Luca Stolz
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images
Dudu Barrichello took the class pole after nailing a 1m58.981s flying lap in Heart of Racing’s #27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo. The quick lap, which the Brazilian hit with roughly four minutes to go, is his first pole.
“Yes, well, it's very good,” Barrichello said. “The track makes it so much fun. We just dialed the car in; we really hit the ground running this time. I'm just super thankful to be here. Such a great opportunity. Such a privilege to be here in Sebring. I just have to enjoy it.”
Winward Racing’s Philip Ellis was second-fastest, with his #57 Mercedes-AMG GT3 just 0.124s behind. The #96 BMW M4 GT3 EVO for Turner Motorsport, driven by Robby Foley, was third at 0.284s behind.
Scott Andrews (Lone Star Racing) and Antonio Fuoco (AF Corse USA) were fourth and fifth, respectively.
Complete starting lineup
|cla
|num
|drivers
|class
|car
|laps
|time
|gap
|int
|mph
|1
|31
| Jack Aitken
Earl Bamber
Frederik Vesti
|GTP
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|8
|1'46.153
|126.836
|2
|60
| Tom Blomqvist
Colin Braun
Scott Dixon
|GTP
|Acura ARX-06
|6
|1'46.262
|0.109
|0.109
|126.706
|3
|10
| Ricky Taylor
Filipe Albuquerque
Will Stevens
|GTP
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|5
|1'46.298
|0.145
|0.036
|126.663
|4
|6
| Laurens Vanthoor
Kevin Estre
Matthew Campbell
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|6
|1'46.395
|0.242
|0.097
|126.547
|5
|40
| Jordan Taylor
Louis Deletraz
Colton Herta
|GTP
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|8
|1'46.421
|0.268
|0.026
|126.516
|6
|7
| Luiz Felipe Nasr
Julien Andlauer
Laurin Heinrich
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|8
|1'46.681
|0.528
|0.260
|126.208
|7
|5
| Tijmen van der Helm
Nicolas Pino
Kaylen Frederick
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|7
|1'46.722
|0.569
|0.041
|126.160
|8
|24
| Dries Vanthoor
Sheldon Van Der Linde
Robin Frijns
|GTP
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|7
|1'46.878
|0.725
|0.156
|125.975
|9
|93
| Renger van der Zande
Nick Yelloly
Alex Palou
|GTP
|Acura ARX-06
|6
|1'47.112
|0.959
|0.234
|125.700
|10
|23
| Ross Gunn
Roman De Angelis
Alex Riberas
|GTP
|Aston Martin Valkyrie
|7
|1'47.363
|1.210
|0.251
|125.406
|11
|25
| Philipp Eng
Marco Wittmann
Kevin Magnussen
|GTP
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|8
|1'47.449
|1.296
|0.086
|125.306
|12
|52
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Parker Thompson
Harry Tincknell
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|8
|1'51.182
|5.029
|3.733
|121.099
|13
|22
| Dan Goldburg
Paul di Resta
Rasmus Lindh
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|8
|1'51.255
|5.102
|0.073
|121.019
|14
|43
| Tom Dillmann
Bijoy Garg
Jeremy Clarke
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|8
|1'51.260
|5.107
|0.005
|121.014
|15
|99
| PJ Hyett
Dane Cameron
Jonny Edgar
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|9
|1'51.322
|5.169
|0.062
|120.946
|16
|04
| George Kurtz
Alex Quinn
Toby Sowery
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|8
|1'51.689
|5.536
|0.367
|120.549
|17
|73
| Pietro Fittipaldi
Manuel Espirito Santo
Christopher Cumming
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|9
|1'53.342
|7.189
|1.653
|118.791
|18
|11
| Tobi Lutke
Charles Milesi
David Heinemeier Hansson
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|9
|1'53.374
|7.221
|0.032
|118.757
|19
|2
| Philip Fayer
Hunter McElrea
Mikkel Jensen
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|8
|1'53.557
|7.404
|0.183
|118.566
|20
|8
| John Farano
Tristan Vautier
Sebastian Alvarez
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|7
|1'53.632
|7.479
|0.075
|118.488
|21
|18
| Naveen Rao
Ferdinand Habsburg
Jacob Abel
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|8
|1'53.988
|7.835
|0.356
|118.118
|22
|37
| Oliver Jarvis
Seth Lucas
Jon Field
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|9
|1'54.090
|7.937
|0.102
|118.012
|23
|14
| Jack Hawksworth
Ben Barnicoat
Kyle Kirkwood
|GTD PRO
|Lexus RC F GT3
|6
|1'58.480
|12.327
|4.390
|113.639
|24
|79
| Gerry Kraut
Josh Burdon
Sennan Fielding
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|7
|1'58.542
|12.389
|0.062
|113.580
|25
|48
| Scott Noble
Jason Hart
Luca Stolz
|GTD PRO
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|5
|1'58.769
|12.616
|0.227
|113.363
|26
|27
| Tom Gamble
Dudu Barrichello
Zacharie Robichon
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|7
|1'58.856
|12.703
|0.087
|113.280
|27
|1
| Neil Verhagen
Connor de Phillippi
Max Hesse
|GTD PRO
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|5
|1'58.886
|12.733
|0.030
|113.251
|28
|57
| Russell Ward
Philip Ellis
Indy Dontje
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|6
|1'58.980
|12.827
|0.094
|113.162
|29
|911
| Thomas Preining
Klaus Bachler
Ricardo Feller
|GTD PRO
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|5
|1'59.040
|12.887
|0.060
|113.105
|30
|96
| Patrick Gallagher
Robby Foley
Francis Selldorff
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|6
|1'59.140
|12.987
|0.100
|113.010
|31
|59
| Max Esterson
Nikita Johnson
Dean MacDonald
|GTD PRO
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|6
|1'59.216
|13.063
|0.076
|112.938
|32
|80
| Scott Andrews
Lin Hodenius
James Roe
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|7
|1'59.292
|13.139
|0.076
|112.866
|33
|3
| Antonio Garcia
Alexander Sims
Marvin Kirchofer
|GTD PRO
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|7
|1'59.295
|13.142
|0.003
|112.863
|34
|21
| Simon Mann
Lilou Wadoux
Antonio Fuoco
|GTD
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|5
|1'59.319
|13.166
|0.024
|112.840
|35
|62
| Daniel Serra
Davide Rigon
Alessandro Pier Guidi
|GTD PRO
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|8
|1'59.427
|13.274
|0.108
|112.738
|36
|4
| Tommy Milner
Nicky Catsburg
Nicolas Varrone
|GTD PRO
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|8
|1'59.465
|13.312
|0.038
|112.702
|37
|77
| Nick Tandy
Harry King
Alessio Picariello
|GTD PRO
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|8
|1'59.544
|13.391
|0.079
|112.628
|38
|12
| Aaron Telitz
Benjamin Pedersen
Frankie Montecalvo
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|6
|1'59.556
|13.403
|0.012
|112.617
|39
|120
| Adam Adelson
Tom Sargent
Callum Ilott
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|7
|1'59.680
|13.527
|0.124
|112.500
|40
|19
| Valentin Hasse-Clot
Rory van der Steur
Sébastien Baud
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|7
|1'59.798
|13.645
|0.118
|112.389
|41
|033
| James Calado
Riccardo Agostini
Miguel Molina
|GTD PRO
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|7
|1'59.805
|13.652
|0.007
|112.383
|42
|65
| Christopher Mies
Frederic Vervisch
Sebastian Priaulx
|GTD PRO
|Ford Mustang GT3
|7
|1'59.884
|13.731
|0.079
|112.309
|43
|64
| Ben Barker
Dennis Olsen
Mike Rockenfeller
|GTD PRO
|Ford Mustang GT3
|5
|1'59.939
|13.786
|0.055
|112.257
|44
|9
| Andrea Caldarelli
Sandy Mitchell
Frank Perera
|GTD PRO
|Lamborghini Temerario GT3
|7
|2'00.062
|13.909
|0.123
|112.142
|45
|023
| Onofrio Triarsi
Kenton Koch
Robert Megennis
|GTD
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|7
|2'00.467
|14.314
|0.405
|111.765
|46
|36
| Mason Filippi
Charlie Eastwood
Salih Yoluc
|GTD
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|8
|2'00.974
|14.821
|0.507
|111.297
|47
|45
| Danny Formal
Trent Hindman
Graham Doyle
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|8
|2'01.377
|15.224
|0.403
|110.927
|48
|70
| Brendan Iribe
Frederik Schandorff
Ollie Millroy
|GTD
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|8
|2'01.405
|15.252
|0.028
|110.902
|49
|66
| Jake Walker
Till Bechtolsheimer
Joey Hand
|GTD
|Ford Mustang GT3
|5
|2'01.410
|15.257
|0.005
|110.897
|50
|34
| Manny Franco
Albert Costa Balboa
Lorenzo Patrese
|GTD
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|8
|2'01.563
|15.410
|0.153
|110.757
|51
|28
| Jan Heylen
Dillon Machavern
Spencer Pumpelly
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|7
|2'01.859
|15.706
|0.296
|110.488
|52
|16
| Sheena Monk
Felipe Fraga
Jenson Altzman
|GTD
|Ford Mustang GT3
|7
|2'02.093
|15.940
|0.234
|110.277
|53
|912
| Riccardo Pera
Morris Schuring
Ryan Hardwick
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|7
|2'02.195
|16.042
|0.102
|110.185
|54
|13
| Orey Fidani
Matt Bell
Lars Kern
|GTD
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|8
|2'02.298
|16.145
|0.103
|110.092
|55
|81
| Henrik Hedman
Giacomo Altoè
Casper Stevenson
|GTD
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|8
|2'03.781
|17.628
|1.483
|108.773
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