Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season

Inter Europol Competition will compete full-time in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2024, which comes after forming a partnership with PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports.

Joey Barnes
By:
#34 Inter Europol Competition Oreca 07 - Gibson: Jakub Smiechowski, Fabio Scherer, Albert Costa

The Polish-based team captured a rousing LMP2 class victory at this past year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, but will adjust the program to race in North America “whilst retaining its European roots in both LMP2 and LMP3 competition,” according to the release.

The team, which will be recognized as Inter Europol by PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports, will compete in the full seven-round schedule for the LMP2 next year, beginning with the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

Jakub (Kuba) Śmiechowski is confirmed as the team’s Silver-graded driver for the endurance rounds. The team is still considering its options on mandated Bronze and Pro drivers.

“PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports has proven over many years that it’s a very strong team in IMSA,” said Sascha Fassbender, team manager of Inter Europol Competition. “They have won the championship, and for us, it was a logical step to work with them in an IMSA partnership. I am really looking forward to this journey. Our partnership with PR1 allows us to hit the ground running, and we will be competitive from the very first day.

“So, we’re delighted to confirm that we have signed with PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports owner Bobby Oergel for the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship. Kuba will compete in the five endurance races as the Silver-graded driver. We are now talking with Pro and Bronze drivers with a view of fighting for the championship from the very start.”

Inter Europol Competition, which was formed in 2010, spent this year competing in the FIA World Endurance Championship, European Le Mans Series, Le Mans Cup, Asian Le Mans Series and Ultimate Cup. The Warsaw-based squad is currently in championship contention in both the ELMS and WEC.

Headquartered in Fresno, California, PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports was established in 1990 and boast a history of multiple championships. The team secured three consecutive Michelin Endurance Cup title from 2020-2022.

"We are delighted to welcome Inter Europol to our IMSA WeatherTech Championship LMP2 program,” said Ray Mathiasen and Bobby Oergel, team principals for PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports, in a joint statement.

“The success they have achieved, and continue to experience, is promising for our shared future. The collaboration between our teams opens up exciting possibilities, leveraging the strengths of both sides to achieve even greater success together."

