IMSA’s return to Road America for extended six-hour showcase welcomes 54 entries

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is heading to Road America for what promises to be a banner weekend at "America’s National Park of Speed."

Running July 30 through August 2, the legendary venue hosts the Motul SportsCar Endurance Grand Prix - a feature race newly expanded into a six-hour endurance challenge.

While Road America’s endurance legacy dates back 70 years to a six-hour race in 1956, modern IMSA events here have been standard-length sprint races since 2014. That changes this year as the Wisconsin showcase shifts into the fourth and penultimate round of the 2026 IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup.

A stacked 54-car grid will tackle the iconic 4.048-mile, 14-turn road course across four classes: 11 Grand Touring Prototype (GTP), 12 Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), 12 GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO), and 19 GT Daytona (GTD) entries.

The longer distance has drawn extra contenders. LMP2 welcomes back Era Motorsport, Intersport Racing, and JDC-Miller MotorSports. GTD PRO adds endurance-only entrants Risi Competizione, Triarsi Competizione, and Manthey, while Car Blanche moves back to GTD following its GTD PRO run at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Tight championship battles across all divisions set the stage for high drama. In GTP, contenders are hunting the point-leading #31 Cadillac Whelen V-Series.R, which arrives riding a streak of six consecutive podium finishes in 2026. In GTD PRO, 2025 event winners Paul Miller Racing hold a 108-point lead, though just 60 points separate second through sixth place, leaving the #1 BMW M4 GT3 EVO with little room for error.

LMP2 is equally tight, with a mere 113 points covering the top four teams, led by recent podium finishers CrowdStrike Racing by APR and AO Racing. In GTD, Eduardo “Dudu” Barrichello leads the standings in the #27 Heart of Racing Aston Martin, looking to defend his margin after a hard-fought sixth-place finish at CTMP.

Flag-to-flag streaming coverage begins Sunday, Aug. 2, at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock, with the six-hour endurance race taking the green flag at 11:40 a.m. ET.