Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / VIR IMSA: Estre stays top, Hawksworth’s Lexus leads GTD
IMSA / VIR Qualifying report

IMSA VIR: Milner beats teammate Taylor to pole by 0.003sec

By:

Tommy Milner ended Corvette Racing teammate Jordan Taylor’s run of five straight IMSA pole positions after edging his #4 Corvette ahead by three thousandths at VIRaceway.

IMSA VIR: Milner beats teammate Taylor to pole by 0.003sec

Milner turned a 1min40.263sec lap of the 18-turn course to clinch pole, the pair less than 1.2sec ahead of Cooper MacNeil in the WeatherTech Racing Porsche.

In GT Daytona’s amateur section of qualifying which sets the grid for the class Robbie Foley put the Turner Motorports BMW M6 almost three tenths of a second clear of Madison Snow in the Lamborghini Huracan of Paul Miller Racing by turning a 1min43.809sec before pitting.

Snow shaved this down to 0.236sec but could get no closer. That left him precisely one tenth ahead of Trent Hindman in the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R.

Roman de Angelis was fourth fastest in the quicker of the two Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantages, ahead of Richard Heistand in the Carbahn Peregrine Audi R8 and the faster of the two Lexus RC Fs of Vasser Sullivan Racing, piloted by Aaron Telitz.

Zacharie Robichon suffered an alarming off in the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche so he did well to recover to seventh, ahead of the second Lexus of Frankie Montecalvo. However, the Pfaff 911 would be sent to the back of the grid because the team touched the car during qualifying.

Then it was time for the Pros to decide the qualifying points distribution, and Ross Gunn and Alex Ribeiras captured a Heart of Racing Aston Martin 1-2, finishing the session 0.141sec apart.

Two tenths further back was the #14 Lexus of Jack Hawksworth, 0.15sec ahead of Bryan Sellers in the PMR Lamborghini, followed by Bill Auberlen in the Turner BMW.

shares
comments
VIR IMSA: Estre stays top, Hawksworth’s Lexus leads GTD

Previous article

VIR IMSA: Estre stays top, Hawksworth’s Lexus leads GTD
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it didn't give Hamilton full F1 engine change

8 h
2
Formula 1

Pirelli fears Turkey F1 tyre choice "too aggressive"

4 h
3
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Turkey

3 h
4
Supercars

Expanded free TV coverage of Bathurst 1000

1 d
5
Formula 1

F1 balance "mish-mash" caused Verstappen Turkey FP2 struggle

4 h
Latest news
IMSA VIR: Milner beats teammate Taylor to pole by 0.003sec
IMSA

IMSA VIR: Milner beats teammate Taylor to pole by 0.003sec

2m
VIR IMSA: Estre stays top, Hawksworth’s Lexus leads GTD
IMSA

VIR IMSA: Estre stays top, Hawksworth’s Lexus leads GTD

4 h
VIR IMSA: WeatherTech Porsche dominates first practice
IMSA

VIR IMSA: WeatherTech Porsche dominates first practice

8 h
Lynn to join Ganassi Cadillac IMSA line-up with view to '23 WEC deal
IMSA

Lynn to join Ganassi Cadillac IMSA line-up with view to '23 WEC deal

Oct 5, 2021
Detroit GP aims to move race downtown for 2023
IndyCar

Detroit GP aims to move race downtown for 2023

Sep 29, 2021
Latest videos
Ricky Taylor talks about how it feels to race at IMSA 08:34
IMSA
Sep 29, 2021

Ricky Taylor talks about how it feels to race at IMSA

IMSA: Vasser Sullivan to run Lexus RC Fs in GTD Pro and GTD in 2022 00:38
IMSA
Sep 23, 2021

IMSA: Vasser Sullivan to run Lexus RC Fs in GTD Pro and GTD in 2022

IMSA: Albuquerque sets pole position in WTR Acura 00:30
IMSA
Sep 12, 2021

IMSA: Albuquerque sets pole position in WTR Acura

IMSA: BMW reveals Dallara will build its LMDh chassis for 2023 00:58
IMSA
Sep 9, 2021

IMSA: BMW reveals Dallara will build its LMDh chassis for 2023

IMSA: Felipe Nasr takes pole in AXR Cadillac 00:37
IMSA
Aug 8, 2021

IMSA: Felipe Nasr takes pole in AXR Cadillac

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
VIR IMSA: Estre stays top, Hawksworth’s Lexus leads GTD VIR
IMSA

VIR IMSA: Estre stays top, Hawksworth’s Lexus leads GTD

VIR IMSA: WeatherTech Porsche dominates first practice VIR
IMSA

VIR IMSA: WeatherTech Porsche dominates first practice

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime
IndyCar

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Corvette Racing More from
Corvette Racing
Corvette’s close second “hurts” but team “should be proud” 24 Hours of Le Mans
Video Inside
Le Mans

Corvette’s close second “hurts” but team “should be proud”

Ferrari's Molina convinced Corvette 'has something extra' 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Ferrari's Molina convinced Corvette 'has something extra'

Corvette's Milner says Le Mans test didn't feel like C8.R debut 24 Hours of Le Mans test day
Video Inside
Le Mans

Corvette's Milner says Le Mans test didn't feel like C8.R debut

Trending Today

Mercedes explains why it didn't give Hamilton full F1 engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it didn't give Hamilton full F1 engine change

Pirelli fears Turkey F1 tyre choice "too aggressive"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli fears Turkey F1 tyre choice "too aggressive"

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Turkey

Expanded free TV coverage of Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars

Expanded free TV coverage of Bathurst 1000

F1 balance "mish-mash" caused Verstappen Turkey FP2 struggle
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 balance "mish-mash" caused Verstappen Turkey FP2 struggle

Alfa Romeo boss downplays F1 2022 graduation for Piastri
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo boss downplays F1 2022 graduation for Piastri

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Turkish GP: Hamilton sets FP2 pace ahead of Leclerc
Formula 1 Formula 1

Turkish GP: Hamilton sets FP2 pace ahead of Leclerc

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020

Latest news

IMSA VIR: Milner beats teammate Taylor to pole by 0.003sec
IMSA IMSA

IMSA VIR: Milner beats teammate Taylor to pole by 0.003sec

VIR IMSA: Estre stays top, Hawksworth’s Lexus leads GTD
IMSA IMSA

VIR IMSA: Estre stays top, Hawksworth’s Lexus leads GTD

VIR IMSA: WeatherTech Porsche dominates first practice
IMSA IMSA

VIR IMSA: WeatherTech Porsche dominates first practice

Lynn to join Ganassi Cadillac IMSA line-up with view to '23 WEC deal
IMSA IMSA

Lynn to join Ganassi Cadillac IMSA line-up with view to '23 WEC deal

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.