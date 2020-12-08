IMSA enjoys “significant” viewership gains for second year

There was a 21 percent increase in viewership for 19 race telecasts across NBC and NBCSN. With 242,000 viewers in 2020 according to Nielsen figures, that means NBC Sports has increased viewership by 89 percent since acquiring the rights two years ago from FOX/FS1/FS2.

Coverage of the Rolex 24 At Daytona on Jan. 26, averaged 996,000 viewers on NBC to rank as the most-watched IMSA race since Petit Le Mans in 2014 (1.160m viewers).

In addition, coverage of the Cadillac Grand Prix from the Sebring International Raceway on July 18 on NBCSN produced the network’s most-watched IMSA race since acquiring broadcast rights prior to the 2019 season, averaging 358,000 viewers.

IMSA viewership gains come on the heels of improved viewership numbers for NBC Sports’ coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series (up three percent vs. 2019) and NTT IndyCar Series (up two percent vs. 2019, when excluding the rescheduled Indianapolis 500.)