IMSA to broadcast on NBC channels from 2019

IMSA has signed a six-year deal with NBC Sports Group to broadcast the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship starting from next season, with the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com live streaming coverage of every race.

Three races will broadcast on NBC and more than 45 hours of WeatherTech Championship action televised on the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) throughout the season. Including the Prototype Challenge and what is currently known as the Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge, NBC Sports will present more than 100 hours of IMSA coverage across its broadcast, cable, and digital platforms.

“The resonance and gravity of this new partnership with NBC Sports Group for IMSA fans and our stakeholders cannot be overstated,” said IMSA CEO Ed Bennett. “This agreement is the culmination of a comprehensive process to align ourselves with a media rights partner that will capitalize on the tremendous momentum the WeatherTech Championship and IMSA is currently enjoying, and will help our sport reach new heights.

“Without question, NBC Sports Group ‘gets’ motorsports and our unique premium product. We could not be prouder to call NBC Sports our future partner.”

Jon Miller, president of programming on NBC Sports and NBCSN, added: “As the U.S. home of motorsports, we are excited to present IMSA’s high-quality and diverse racing circuit to our abundance of racing fans.

“By utilizing our wide-array of broadcast, cable, and digital platforms, we can service IMSA and motorsports fans with more coverage and in more ways than ever before.”

NBC Sports Group was recently confirmed as the full broadcaster for all IndyCar rounds starting next year.