MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Race in
22 Hours
:
40 Minutes
:
53 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Qualifying 2 in
00 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
53 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
IMSA / Road Atlanta / Race report

IMSA Road Atlanta: Acura #7 survives ultra-late restart to win

IMSA Road Atlanta: Acura #7 survives ultra-late restart to win
By:

Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor clinched victory in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s six hour race at Road Atlanta despite a late race restart allowing Mazda’s Harry Tincknell onto the tail of the Penske-run machine. BMW broke Corvette’s stranglehold on GTLM, while Meyer Shank Racing clinched GTD victory in a rare Acura double.

For halfway report click here 

Prototype

The second half of the race started with Dane Cameron’s Acura Team Penske ARX-05 running 6sec ahead of Renger Van der Zande’s Cadillac DPi-V.R of Wayne Taylor Racing, and Olivier Pla around a second behind in the #77 Mazda RT24-P. Then came Action Express Racing’s Filipe Albuquerque, Jonathan Bomarito in the second Mazda and a dozen seconds further back, Helio Castroneves in the #7 Acura.

RvdZ stopped the #10 with 2hr30m to go, and 15mins later, Pla was putting Cameron under pressure for the lead, when the Acura pitted and Pla tried to nail a super-fast lap before pitting. The tactic worked perfectly, co-driver Tristan Nunez emerging ahead of Cameron and then holding off the Acura, despite cold tires. Nunez then rocketed away from his pursuer, pulling 8sec in 4 laps.

Meanwhile Pipo Derani now in the #31 AXR Cadillac and Bomarito in the #55 Mazda had emerged ahead of van der Zande, and they started applying the pressure to Cameron before the four-hour-elapsed mark.

Traffic then allowed Derani to pass Cameron but as he passed the GTD Lamborghini of GRT Magnus, then piloted by Spencer Pumpelly, the pair made contact which fired the Italian car off the track at high speed at Turn 4. That brought out the fourth caution of the race and all Prototypes pitted.

Nunez emerged easily in front, with Derani second, Cameron next, but the big gains came for the #7 Acura which came out in fourth with Ricky Taylor at the wheel, and Wayne Taylor Racing which had installed Ryan Briscoe. The Aussie emerged ahead of the #55 Mazda which Bomarito had relinquished to Ryan Hunter-Reay who would now have former IndyCar rival Sebastien Bourdais behind him. Then came news that Derani was to be given a drive-through penalty for incident responsibility.

Although they now had a clear run at the leading Mazda, the Acuras of Cameron and Taylor couldn’t gain substantially on him although they also remained unthreatened by Briscoe’s WTR Caddy. But then Nunez trailed into the pits after 4hr35min, and shut off the engine after hitting severe braking issues. That handed Acura a 1-2, 3sec ahead of Briscoe who was coming under pressure from Sebastien Bourdais in the JDC Miller Cadillac which had passed Hunter-Reay.

As they encountered traffic, Taylor moved ahead of Cameron to grab the lead and they pitted 6sec apart, the latter handing over to Juan Pablo Montoya. The former open-wheel ace soon came under severe pressure from Harry Tincknell who had taken over the #55 Mazda from Hunter-Reay and had jumped the WTR Cadillac and left behind Tristan Vautier who had replaced Bourdais in the JDC Miller car.

With Montoya having fallen 14sec behind teammate Taylor, he soon came under pressure from Tincknell, and with fewer than 55mins to go, the Mazda came through ahead and swiftly dropped him.

Multimatic stopped the #55 Mazda stopped with 35mins remaining, and Penske responded the following lap, bringing in Taylor and installing Helio Castroneves. They emerged 9sec apart but within a couple of laps that would be down to 6.6sec.

Montoya and Briscoe pitted together next time by – a little too together, in fact – as the WTR Cadillac struck the rear of the #6 Acura. Briscoe ended with a fragment of the Acura in his front bodywork, and the rear bodywork of the Acura was rumpled. Briscoe emerged from the pits in third, but was given a drive-through for causing the incident, while replacement of the rear end of the ARX-05 caused Montoya to fall behind Vautier’s JDC Miller Cadillac.

Briscoe’s penalty caused fury for Wayne Taylor, who told NBCSN: “I got notification from journalists in Europe to say ‘Why the hell did Montoya brake-check you?’ And clearly Ryan was in the car, and he knows that [Montoya] brake checked him. But the starter stand says ‘no, it was before the [pit speed] line.’

“It’s disgraceful for a professional driver to do that. This would have put us into the lead of the championship by a long way, he just screwed our race.

"There’s nothing wrong with the car, but we’re going to be last. It’s pathetic.”

Briscoe said: "I was following Montoya in the pits, I got down to the speed limit and then sorta cruised into it, and then as I did that and we were inside the pitlane, I don’t know what he was doing, he hit the brake pedal. And I hit the brakes, but it was too late.

"We were going about 15mph under the speed limit of pit lane at that point. I’d like to talk to him, to see what was going on, he must’ve missed his mark or something. Unfortunately in this series there’s no tolerance if you hit someone up the back.”

Tincknell got his deficit to Castroneves down to 5sec with 25mins remaining, but then it expanded and contracted according to traffic. In fact the bigger battle, with 20mins to go, was occurring 40sec behind them. Vautier’s third place came under pressure from Montoya and Felipe Nasr in the Action Express Cadillac.

Then with 12mins remaining, the trio came up to pass Toni Vilander’s GTD Ferrari and Vautier looked as if he may have knocked the 488 off the track at Turn 4. It rejoined the track just in time to punt Montoya’s Acura into a spin and into the wall.

The race got restarted with time for two laps, Castroneves holding off Tincknell, Nasr, Vautier and Briscoe.

GT Le Mans

While Frederic Makowiecki in the #911 Porsche 911 RSR held the lead ahead of the two BMW M8s of Bruno Spengler and John Edwards and the two Corvette C8.Rs, there was dreadful luck for the Earl Bamber/Laurens Vanthoor combo. The #912 car lost three laps with 2hr30m to go, with a long stop to repair a broken rear brake line, caused by tire debris.

With the fourth caution of the race, everyone pitted and Makowiecki retained the lead ahead of Spengler, but Edwards’ BMW fell to fourth behind Jordan Taylor’s #3 Corvette. The #4 Corvette, with Tommy Milner at the wheel, was now back in the game… but only in terms of numbers. The M8s had the edge over the C8s at this stage, and just before the 4hr30m mark, Edwards muscled his way past Taylor to claim third.

In the final stop, Makowiecki handed off to Tandy, but in the early stages of his final stint, Tandy dropped behind Connor De Phillippi (replacing Spengler in the #25 BMW), Milner who would soon set the fastest GTLM lap of the race, and Jesse Krohn (taking over from Edwards in BMW #24). By contrast, Antonio Garcia in the #3 Corvette running fifth was able to keep Tandy’s Porsche in sight but couldn’t get close enough to pass without the aid of traffic. Later, Garcia missed out altogether, thanks to a puncture.

Following the late restart, BMW held onto its 1-3, Milner keeping the Corvette between them, and Krohn holding off Tandy.

GT Daytona

Corey Lewis in the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan held an 8sec lead over Matt McMurry in the #86 Meyer Shank Racing Acura, while Spencer Pumpelly was third in the GRT Magnus Lamborghini, ahead of Aaron Telitz in the #12 Lexus RC F, Pat Long in the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, and Cooper MacNeill’s WeatherTech Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488. Pumpelly would soon pit and drop to seventh, but then made contact with the AXR Cadillac, which fired the Lamborghini off the track into the interim tire wall, which slowed him remarkably well before he struck the second. Mercifully, Pumpelly was able to walk away.

The pitstop sequence held in the subsequent yellow saw Meyer Shank Racing send its #86 car out in the lead, now with Mario Farnbacher in the lead, with Townsend Bell second for AIM Vasser Sullivan. Paul Miller Racing had fallen to third with Madison Snow at the wheel, just ahead of the second Lexus now piloted by Jack Hawksworth. Jeff Westphal in the WeatherTech Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 ran fifth ahead of Jan Heylen in the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R.

Those latter two would swap at the restart, and a couple of laps later, Hawksworth passed Snow for third, but the former IndyCar driver suffered a cut right-front tire, that allowed Snow, Heylen and Westphal into third, fourth and fifth. Not long after, Bell in the other Lexus would also lose out to Snow and Heylen, and he would later slip behind Westphal’s Ferrari.

Following the final stops, Farnbacher remained in front as Bryan Sellers’ PMR Lambo and Pat Long in the Wright 911 waged an intriguing battle over second, with Vilander closing in on them. Lawson Aschenbach ran fifth in the Riley Mercedes AMG GT3 ahead of Bell’s Lexus.

Vilander’s demise allowed Bell back into fifth ahead of the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage.

Cla Class Num Driver Chassis Laps Gap
1 DPi 7 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Ricky Taylor 		Acura DPi 273  
2 DPi 55 United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Ryan Hunter-Reay 		Mazda DPi 273  
3 DPi 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Brazil Pipo Derani 		Cadillac DPi 273  
4 DPi 5 Portugal Joao Barbosa
France Sébastien Bourdais
France Tristan Vautier 		Cadillac DPi 273  
5 DPi 10 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Australia Ryan Briscoe 		Cadillac DPi 273  
6 DPi 6 Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
United States Dane Cameron 		Acura DPi 265  
7 LMP2 52 United States Patrick Kelly
Switzerland Simon Trummer
United States Scott Huffaker 		ORECA LMP2 07 264  
8 GTLM 25 Canada Bruno Spengler
United States Connor de Phillippi 		BMW M8 GTE 254  
9 GTLM 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner 		Corvette C8.R 254  
10 GTLM 24 Finland Jesse Krohn
United States John Edwards 		BMW M8 GTE 254  
11 GTLM 911 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 254  
12 GTLM 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor 		Corvette C8.R 254  
13 GTLM 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 252  
14 GTD 86 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Matt McMurry
Japan Shinya Michimi 		Acura NSX GT3 245  
15 GTD 48 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
United States Corey Lewis 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 245  
16 GTD 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
United States Patrick Long
Belgium Jan Heylen 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 245  
17 GTD 74 United States Gar Robinson
United States Lawson Aschenbach
United States Ben Keating 		Mercedes-AMG GT3 245  
18 GTD 12 United States Townsend Bell
United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz 		Lexus RC F GT3 245  
19 GTD 23 United Kingdom Ian James
Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Darren Turner 		Aston Martin Vantage GT3 245  
20 GTD 57 Portugal Alvaro Parente
Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
United States Trent Hindman 		Acura NSX GT3 244  
21 GTD 11 United States Richard Heistand
Netherlands Steijn Schothorst
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 243  
22 GTD 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
Finland Toni Vilander
United States Jeff Westphal 		Ferrari 488 GT3 237  
23 LMP2 18 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Kyle Tilley
United States Colin Braun 		ORECA LMP2 07 232  
24 DPi 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez
France Olivier Pla 		Mazda DPi 230  
25 GTD 14 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Michael de Quesada
Canada Daniel Morad 		Lexus RC F GT3 204  
26 GTD 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
United States Dillon Machavern 		BMW M6 GT3 182  
27 GTD 44 United States Andy Lally
United States John Potter
United States Spencer Pumpelly 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 166  
28 DPi 85 Brazil Matheus Leist
South Africa Stephen Simpson 		Cadillac DPi 54  
About this article

Series IMSA
Event Road Atlanta
Author David Malsher-Lopez

